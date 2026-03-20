Qatar Introduces Licensing Framework For E-Commerce Activities Without A Physical Premises

On 4 March 2026, Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued Ministerial Decision No. (25) of 2026 (Decision), establishing a regulatory framework for conducting commercial activities through electronic platforms that do not require a physical premises in Qatar.

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1. Executive Summary

On 4 March 2026, Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) issued Ministerial Decision No. (25) of 2026 (Decision), establishing a regulatory framework (Framework) for conducting commercial activities through electronic platforms that do not require a physical premises in Qatar. The Decision was published in the Official Gazette on 15 March 2026 and entered into force on 16 March 2026.

The Decision introduces a mandatory e-commerce licensing regime for certain businesses operating through websites, digital platforms, or social media channels. It also establishes consumer disclosure and operational compliance requirements aimed at enhancing transparency and consumer protection in Qatar’s digital marketplace.

The Framework may provide greater flexibility for certain online businesses by allowing commercial activities to be conducted without maintaining physical commercial premises, potentially reducing reliance on traditional commercial premises required for standard trade licensing requirements and the costs associated with them.

2. Scope of the Decision

The Decision regulates commercial activities conducted through electronic platforms without a physical commercial premises.

For the purposes of the Decision:

Electronic platforms include websites, digital platforms, and social media channels used to facilitate commercial transactions.

E-commerce refers to the sale of goods or the provision of services through such electronic platforms.

The regime will apply only to commercial activities approved by MoCI and published on the Ministry’s website.

3. Mandatory E-Commerce Licensing

Businesses may not conduct eligible commercial activities through electronic platforms without obtaining an e-commerce licence from MoCI and paying the prescribed fees.

Applicants must:

Be registered in the Commercial Register;

Submit an application identifying the online commercial activity;

Obtain any required regulatory approvals; and

Specify the electronic platform or website through which the activity will be conducted.

Where a business operates through multiple platforms, a separate licence must be obtained for each platform. MoCI will maintain a register of licensed e-commerce operators.

4. Compliance Requirements

Licensed businesses must:

Conduct commercial activities only through the licensed platform;

Obtain approval from MoCI for any changes to licence details; and

Provide electronic payment services for transactions conducted through the platform.

Electronic platforms must also clearly display key information, including:

Commercial registration and e-commerce licence numbers;

Contact and customer service details and description of goods or services; and

Exchange and return policies and procedures, complaint handling, and consumer protection information.

5. Exclusion for Personal Transactions

The Decision does not apply to transactions conducted through electronic platforms for personal use, provided such transactions are not carried out in commercial quantities or as part of a commercial activity.

6. What Businesses Should Do

Businesses operating online in Qatar should:

Assess whether their current or prospective activities fall within the scope of this Framework;

Monitor MoCI’s list of approved e-commerce activities;

Apply for an e-commerce licence where required; and

Ensure their platforms comply with applicable disclosure, payment, and other legal or regulatory requirements.

Conclusion

Overall, the Decision establishes a Framework for conducting commercial activities through electronic platforms that do not require a physical premises in Qatar. This Framework should reduce reliance on traditional commercial premises for certain online activities, potentially lowering establishment and operational costs and barriers to entry for digital businesses in Qatar. It may also create opportunities for companies providing services to e-commerce operators, including logistics providers, payment service providers, technology platforms, and digital marketing services.

Our Team

Our team regularly advises on Qatar regulatory compliance, digital commerce, and commercial licensing frameworks.

If you would like to discuss how Ministerial Decision No. (25) of 2026 may affect your business operations or online platform activities, please contact us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.