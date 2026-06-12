Translation Of Law No. 152 Of 2020

Translation of the Law No. 152 of 2020 covering Egypt’s medium, small and micro enterprise framework.

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Translation of the Law No. 152 of 2020 covering Egypt’s medium, small and micro enterprise framework.

Law No. 152 of 2020, concerning the development of medium, small and micro enterprises law, sets out the legal framework governing medium, small and micro enterprises in Egypt, including their classification, financing, licensing, incentives, and related regulatory procedures.

The law also addresses the role of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency in supporting enterprise development, facilitating access to finance, regulating certain incentives, and simplifying procedures for commencing business activities.

This translation of the development of medium, small and micro enterprises law is provided for reference purposes to assist English-speaking readers, including investors, business owners, advisors, and institutions seeking to understand the regulatory environment for medium, small and micro enterprises under Egyptian law.

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