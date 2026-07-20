Franchise Agreements In Egypt: The Complete Legal Guide For Franchisors And Franchisees

International brands are entering the market, Egyptian concepts are expanding through local operators, and entrepreneurs are increasingly using franchise models to scale restaurants, retail outlets, education...

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Egypt is one of the most active franchise markets in the Middle East and North Africa. International brands are entering the market, Egyptian concepts are expanding through local operators, and entrepreneurs are increasingly using franchise models to scale restaurants, retail outlets, education services, fitness concepts, and other growing commercial businesses. Despite this expansion, Egypt has no standalone franchise law.

There is no franchise registration authority in Egypt, no mandatory disclosure document, and no franchise-specific regulator overseeing the relationship between franchisor and franchisee However, contracts are subject to commercial and civil law, which regulate the relationship between the parties.

That means the franchise agreement itself — its drafting, its clauses, its choice of law and dispute resolution mechanism — carries almost the entire legal weight of the relationship. A well-drafted contract is your protection. A weak one is your exposure.

This guide covers the legal framework, the specific clauses that make or break a franchise deal in Egypt, the tax and repatriation mechanics that affect real profitability, and the practical due diligence steps that no Egyptian regulator will do for you. Whether you are a foreign franchisor evaluating Egypt as your next market, or an Egyptian entrepreneur about to sign a master franchise agreement, this is the guide to read before you sign anything.

Does Egypt Have a Specific Franchise Law?

Egypt does not currently have a dedicated franchise law. That does not mean franchising is unregulated. It means the legal framework comes from several different areas of Egyptian law.

A typical franchise arrangement may involve contract law, commercial law, intellectual property law, tax law, labor law, data protection rules, foreign exchange considerations, and sometimes agency or distribution rules.

The main legal sources often include:

The Egyptian Civil Code, Law No. 131 of 1948, which governs general contract principles such as formation, performance, breach, compensation, and obligations.

The Commercial Code, Law No. 17 of 1999, especially Articles 72 to 87 on technology transfer, where the arrangement involves know-how, operating manuals, training, technical assistance, or business methods.

The Commercial Agency Law, Law No. 120 of 1982, where the relationship has agency or distribution features.

The Intellectual Property Law, Law No. 82 of 2002, which governs trademark protection, licensing, and other IP rights.

Tax, employment, data protection, and sector-specific rules, depending on the nature of the franchise business.

The practical takeaway is straightforward: because there is no statutory franchise disclosure regime, a franchisee cannot rely on the law to automatically force a franchisor to hand over financial history, litigation records, or a list of failed franchisees.

That information has to be requested contractually and verified through independent due diligence.

This is one of the first points foreign and local parties should understand before entering a franchise negotiation in Egypt.

Choosing Your Structure: Direct Franchise, Master Franchise, or Area Development

Before drafting begins, franchisors and Egyptian partners need to agree on the structure of the relationship. This decision shapes everything downstream — royalty flows, control, liability, and exit options.

Direct / single-unit franchise agreement

The franchisor licenses one operator to run one or a small number of specified outlets. Best suited for franchisors testing the Egyptian market before committing to scale, or for well-capitalized local operators who want direct control without sub-franchising complexity.

Master franchise agreement

The franchisor grants a local master franchisee the right to operate units and to sub-franchise to third parties within Egypt (or a defined territory). This is the most common structure for international brands entering Egypt, since it transfers much of the on-the-ground execution burden to a partner who understands the local market, real estate, and regulatory environment. The trade-off is reduced day-to-day control and a more complex royalty waterfall (master franchisee typically retains a cut of sub-franchisee royalties before remitting the balance abroad).

Area development agreement

The franchisor grants exclusive development rights over a territory, tied to a mandatory unit-opening schedule (“develop 5 units in 3 years”). These agreements need carefully drafted default and penalty clauses for missed development milestones — a gap we frequently see in first-draft agreements presented to Egyptian partners.

Joint venture plus franchise hybrid

In sectors where local capital, government relationships, or real estate access are decisive (large-format retail, certain F&B categories), franchisors sometimes combine a franchise license with an equity joint venture. This aligns incentives but adds a second layer of governance documents (shareholders’ agreement, articles of association) that must be drafted consistently with the franchise agreement to avoid conflicting termination or exit triggers.

Setting Up the Right Legal Vehicle in Egypt

Limited Liability Company (LLC) — the most common vehicle for franchisees. Egypt’s Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 removed the statutory minimum capital requirement, though banks will still expect a capital figure that realistically supports operations. Registration is handled through the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) One-Stop Shop.

Branch of the foreign franchisor — occasionally used where the franchisor wants to operate company-owned units directly rather than through a separate local franchisee entity, though this is less common in a true franchise (as opposed to direct-operation) structure.

Commercial agent registration — relevant only where elements of the relationship overlap with agency/distribution rather than pure franchising; triggers separate registration obligations under the Commercial Agency Law.

Two practical points matter from the beginning.

First, the parties should decide who does what. Responsibility for the lease, employees, imports, local permits, the customer database, delivery-platform contracts, royalties, and tax filings should all be allocated explicitly, not left to assumption.

Second, the entity structure should match the money flow. If royalties, marketing fees, management fees, software fees, or product payments will move from Egypt to a foreign franchisor, the agreement and corporate documents should support the banking and tax documentation required later.

A common mistake is to treat incorporation as an administrative step. For franchise deals, entity choice can influence tax exposure, remittance, liability, control, and enforcement.

Read also: Company Formation in Egypt for Foreign Investors: Legal Setup with Confidence

Trademark Protection Should Come Before Expansion

A franchise is, at its core, a license to use someone else’s brand and system.

Protecting that asset in Egypt requires sequencing and enforcement awareness that goes beyond simply including an IP clause.

Register First, License Second

Trademark registration with the Egyptian Trademark Office should precede or run in parallel with the signing of the franchise agreement.

An unregistered mark is weaker to enforce against both the franchisee after termination and third-party infringers.

For franchisors, the risk is obvious: the brand may be used in Egypt before the legal protection is properly secured.

For franchisees, the risk is different but equally serious. They may invest in a brand without confirming whether the franchisor can actually protect it in Egypt.

Record the License Where Appropriate

Recording the trademark license against the registered mark can strengthen its enforceability against third parties and clarify the franchisor’s rights.

This should be reviewed as part of the IP strategy, especially where the franchise network will rely heavily on visible branding, signage, packaging, digital channels, or retail presence.

Protect Know-How through Contract

Egypt does not have a dedicated, comprehensive trade secrets statute equivalent to some Western jurisdictions.

In practice, protection often relies heavily on well-drafted confidentiality clauses, restricted access to operating manuals, and contractual remedies.

The franchise agreement should protect recipes, operating manuals, supplier lists, pricing systems, software, training materials, customer data, procedures, and other confidential information.

Plan for Post-Termination Brand Misuse

Post-termination brand misuse is one of the most damaging risks in franchising.

A former franchisee may continue using signs, social media accounts, menus, uniforms, packaging, or customer-facing materials after the agreement ends.

Civil remedies for continued unauthorized use can take time. A well-drafted de-branding clause, supported by clear contractual penalties or agreed remedies where legally appropriate, can reduce evidentiary difficulties and speed up enforcement strategy.

Read also: Trademark Registration in Egypt: Why It Matters Earlier Than Most Businesses Think

Key Clauses in a Franchise Agreement in Egypt

This is where most disputes are won or lost — not in court, but in the drafting room. Egyptian law does not imply many franchise-specific protections, so anything left unaddressed in the contract is a real gap. A properly drafted Egypt franchise agreement should clearly cover:

Territory and exclusivity — defined precisely (by governorate, radius, or postal boundary), and extended explicitly to e-commerce and delivery-app channels where relevant.

— defined precisely (by governorate, radius, or postal boundary), and extended explicitly to e-commerce and delivery-app channels where relevant. Royalties and payment terms — the upfront fee, ongoing royalty rate, marketing fund contributions, and the currency/exchange-rate mechanism, given EGP volatility.

— the upfront fee, ongoing royalty rate, marketing fund contributions, and the currency/exchange-rate mechanism, given EGP volatility. IP license terms — permitted trademark use and the franchisor’s quality-control audit rights.

— permitted trademark use and the franchisor’s quality-control audit rights. Know-how disclosure — under Trade Law Article 76, the franchisor must disclose known risks, pending litigation, and the legal conditions on the technology transfer before signing. This is Egypt’s practical substitute for a formal disclosure document.

— under Trade Law Article 76, the franchisor must disclose known risks, pending litigation, and the legal conditions on the technology transfer before signing. This is Egypt’s practical substitute for a formal disclosure document. Minimum purchase obligations — stated explicitly, since courts won’t imply them.

— stated explicitly, since courts won’t imply them. Term and renewal — Trade Law Article 86 imposes a default termination mechanism when the contract stays silent, so the agreement should always spell out the term and renewal conditions.

— Trade Law Article 86 imposes a default termination mechanism when the contract stays silent, so the agreement should always spell out the term and renewal conditions. Termination rights — cure periods, and whether either party can terminate for convenience, with or without compensation.

Post-termination obligations — de-branding timelines and non-compete terms whose duration and scope stay reasonable enough for a court to actually enforce.

— de-branding timelines and non-compete terms whose duration and scope stay reasonable enough for a court to actually enforce. Assignment and change of control — whether an ownership transfer requires franchisor consent.

Governing law and dispute resolution — Egyptian courts have held that Article 87 of the Trade Law may apply mandatorily to technology-transfer-style contracts. Where a franchise agreement includes substantial know-how, manuals, training, operating systems, or technical support, the parties should review the dispute resolution clause carefully. A foreign governing law or foreign arbitration seat may not operate as intended in every case. Arbitration seated in Egypt, commonly under CRCICA, may be a safer and more enforceable route depending on the structure of the agreement.

— Egyptian courts have held that Article 87 of the Trade Law may apply mandatorily to technology-transfer-style contracts. Where a franchise agreement includes substantial know-how, manuals, training, operating systems, or technical support, the parties should review the dispute resolution clause carefully. A foreign governing law or foreign arbitration seat may not operate as intended in every case. Arbitration seated in Egypt, commonly under CRCICA, may be a safer and more enforceable route depending on the structure of the agreement. Force majeure — should address currency devaluation and government-mandated closures, not just generic “acts of God” language.

— should address currency devaluation and government-mandated closures, not just generic “acts of God” language. Data protection — necessary wherever franchisor and franchisee share customer data across POS or CRM systems (see Egypt’s Personal Data Protection Law, below).

Franchise Royalties and Taxation in Egypt

Franchise economics live or die on what actually reaches the franchisor’s bank account after Egyptian tax and currency rules apply.

Withholding tax on royalties Royalty payments to non-resident franchisors are subject to a standard 20% Egyptian withholding tax, deducted at source by the Egyptian payer. This applies regardless of whether the underlying services or technology were performed or developed outside Egypt.

Double tax treaty relief Egypt has an extensive network of over 50 double tax treaties. Many reduce the royalty withholding rate — for example, the US–Egypt tax treaty caps royalty withholding at 15%. However, Egyptian tax authorities do not apply treaty rates automatically: under a 2009 ministerial decree, the full 20% is generally withheld first, with the foreign recipient then able to apply for a refund of the excess, supported by a valid tax residence certificate and compliance documentation. Build this timing lag into your royalty cash-flow planning rather than assuming the treaty rate applies from day one.

Read also: Repatriation of Profits in Egypt: What Foreign Investors Need to Know

VAT Franchise and royalty fees are generally subject to Egypt’s standard 14% VAT, which affects the net cost to the franchisee and should be addressed explicitly in the fee structure (i.e., is the quoted royalty inclusive or exclusive of VAT).

Transfer pricing Where the franchisor and franchisee are related parties (common in master franchise structures with a regional holding company), Egypt applies OECD-aligned transfer pricing rules requiring Local File/Master File documentation to support that royalty rates reflect arm’s-length pricing. Egyptian tax auditors have increased scrutiny of cross-border royalty and service payments in recent years, particularly where the recipient sits in a low-tax jurisdiction.

Repatriating profits and royalties abroad Beyond tax, franchisors need to plan for the Central Bank of Egypt’s foreign currency regulations governing outbound remittances. Banks will require supporting documentation (the underlying franchise agreement, tax withholding certificates, invoices) before processing outbound royalty transfers, and processing times can vary depending on foreign currency liquidity conditions. Building a documented, bank-ready remittance file from day one — rather than assembling it reactively when the first royalty payment is due — avoids unnecessary delays.

Real Estate Considerations for Physical Franchise Units

Most franchise disputes do not always start with the franchise agreement. Sometimes they start with a lease that does not match it.

Physical franchise units depend heavily on location, signage, fit-out rights, operating hours, customer access, and renewal security.

Before committing to a location, the franchisee should check whether the premises can legally and practically support the franchise model.

The key issues include:

whether the premises can be used for the intended activity;

whether signage and branding permits are obtainable;

whether fit-out works are permitted;

whether mall or landlord rules conflict with brand standards;

whether the lease term matches the franchise term;

whether renewal rights are secure;

whether assignment is allowed if the franchise is sold;

whether the premises may be affected by legacy lease issues.

A five-year franchise term paired with a three-year lease and uncertain renewal is a structural mismatch.

Read also: Foreigners’ Ownership of Real Estate in Egypt

The problem may not appear at signing, but it can become serious when the franchisee has invested in fit-out, equipment, and brand launch costs.

The lease should be reviewed alongside the franchise agreement, not after it.

Employment Law Considerations for Franchisees

A franchisee operating in Egypt usually hires its own employees.

This means the franchisee must comply with Egyptian employment rules, including employment contracts, payroll, working hours, leave, disciplinary procedures, social insurance, termination, and workplace policies.

Egypt’s Labor Law No. 14 of 2025 took effect on 1 September 2025 and replaced the former Labor Law No. 12 of 2003. Several legal updates confirm that the new law introduced important reforms affecting employers and employment disputes.

For franchise unit staffing, the new framework may be relevant to:

employment contracts;

termination procedures;

notice periods;

flexible and remote work arrangements;

leave entitlements;

workplace policies;

labor dispute procedures;

administrative penalties.

Franchisees planning staffing models, especially multi-unit operators, should review employment contracts and HR policies against the current law rather than relying on templates drafted under the old framework.

The franchise agreement should also clarify the franchisor’s role.

Can the franchisor train employees, mandate uniforms, audit customer service standards, and require the replacement of staff who fail brand standards? These rights may be commercially necessary, but the franchisee usually remains the legal employer.

These rights may be commercially necessary, but the franchisee usually remains the legal employer. The contract should avoid confusion about employment responsibility.

Data Protection and Customer Data in Franchise Systems

Modern franchise systems often depend on customer data. Retail, food and beverage, education, fitness, healthcare, and service franchises may use POS systems, loyalty programs, CRM platforms, delivery apps, online ordering tools, email marketing, and customer analytics.

This creates data protection obligations.

Egypt’s Personal Data Protection Law No. 151 of 2020 is the main legal framework for personal data protection. In 2025, Egypt issued Executive Regulations under Ministerial Decree No. 816 of 2025, which clarify compliance requirements and empower the Personal Data Protection Center as the supervisory authority.

This is directly relevant to franchising because customer data may move between:

the franchisee;

the franchisor;

a master franchisee;

POS providers;

CRM platforms;

cloud providers;

delivery platforms;

marketing agencies;

payment processors.

A franchise agreement involving shared customer data should include a data processing clause.

It should define who controls the data, who processes it, where it is stored, whether it can be transferred abroad, who collects consent, who responds to customer requests, and who handles data incidents.

This is no longer a theoretical issue for franchise systems operating in Egypt.

What to Check Before Signing a Franchise Agreement in Egypt

Because Egypt does not have a mandatory franchise disclosure document system, prospective franchisees must build their own due diligence file.

This is one of the most important practical steps before signing.

A franchisee should review:

the franchisor’s corporate documents;

trademark registration status in Egypt;

the franchisor’s right to license the brand;

existing franchisee references;

terminated or failed franchise relationships, where available;

litigation and dispute history;

training and operational support commitments;

supply-chain arrangements;

required setup costs;

royalty and marketing fee obligations;

VAT and withholding tax treatment;

lease requirements;

required permits and licenses;

technology systems and data protection arrangements;

termination and renewal rights;

post-termination restrictions.

The franchisee should also speak with current and former operators where possible.

Existing franchisees often reveal issues that do not appear in the contract: delayed supplies, weak training, unrealistic setup assumptions, lack of marketing support, difficult approval procedures, or frequent disputes.

Read also: Legal Due Diligence in Egypt: An Insider’s Guide for Foreign Investors

Legal review should happen before signature, not after paying the initial franchise fee.

Once the agreement is signed, negotiation becomes much harder.

Legal Support for Franchise Agreements in Egypt

Franchise agreements in Egypt require more than a standard commercial template. They need a careful review of the legal structure, the brand rights, the royalty mechanism, the tax treatment, the operational obligations, and the dispute resolution clause.

This is especially important because Egypt does not have a standalone franchise law that automatically regulates every stage of the relationship. The agreement itself becomes the main source of protection for both parties.

For franchisors, the priority is usually to protect the brand, control the use of trademarks, preserve confidential know-how, maintain operational standards, and ensure that payments and reporting obligations are clearly enforceable.

For franchisees, the priority is different. They need to understand exactly what they are receiving, what they are paying for, how long the rights will last, whether exclusivity is meaningful, how termination works, and what legal or tax obligations may arise after signing.

Youssry Saleh & Partners assists clients with the drafting, review, negotiation, and legal structuring of franchise agreements in Egypt. Our team supports both foreign franchisors entering the Egyptian market and Egyptian operators evaluating franchise opportunities, with a focus on clear contracts, practical risk allocation, and compliance with Egyptian law.

A franchise relationship is usually built for the long term. The best time to identify legal risks, clarify obligations, and negotiate balanced protections is before the agreement is signed, not after the first dispute appears.

Franchise Agreements In Egypt: The Complete Legal Guide For Franchisors And Franchisees

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.