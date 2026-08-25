A 2026 Guide To Saudization And Nitaqat

Saudization is Saudi Arabia’s policy of increasing private sector employment for Saudi nationals, while Nitaqat is the system used to measure whether businesses meet those localisation requirements. Understanding both is essential for companies operating in the Kingdom because compliance can affect recruitment, government services and business operations.

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Any business operating in Saudi Arabia will quickly encounter two terms that are often used interchangeably: Saudization and Nitaqat. The two terms are closely linked, but in fact refer to different aspects of the same framework.

Understanding the distinction is important because these rules influence recruitment decisions, expansion plans and, in some cases, a company’s ability to access essential Saudi government services and government contracts.

The framework has evolved considerably in recent years. The latest phase of the Developed Nitaqat programme, introduced in 2026, signals a continued move towards sector-specific localisation requirements and closer monitoring of compliance. For businesses entering the Saudi market, workforce planning is no longer something that can be addressed after incorporation. It needs to be considered from the outset.

Saudization and Nitaqat, what is the difference?

Saudization is the policy objective. It refers to the Kingdom’s broader strategy of increasing the participation of Saudi nationals and Saudi employees in the private sector workforce as part of the Vision 2030 agenda.

Nitaqat is the mechanism used to put that policy into practice. It classifies private sector establishments according to how effectively they meet their localisation requirements.

The distinction is simple. Saudization sets the direction of travel. Nitaqat measures where each business sits against the requirements that apply to it.

For employers, it is the Nitaqat classification that has the more immediate practical impact.

How does the Nitaqat system work?

Under the Nitaqat framework, companies are grouped according to their economic activity and workforce profile. They are then assessed against the applicable Saudization requirements and assigned a classification.

The best-performing establishments fall within the Platinum category, followed by the Green bands while businesses that fail to meet the minimum requirements may find themselves classified as Red.

This classification influences a company’s ability to access certain labour-related services. A business with a stronger classification will generally encounter fewer restrictions when dealing with employment administration. Falling below the required threshold can have operational consequences that extend well beyond recruitment.

The important point is that there is no single percentage that applies to every business. The required level of Saudization depends on what the company does and, increasingly, the professions it employs.

What changed in 2026?

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched a new three-year phase of the Developed Nitaqat programme, with the stated objective of creating more than 340,000 additional jobs for Saudi nationals in the private sector.

This latest phase builds on earlier reforms rather than replacing them entirely. The underlying framework remains in place, but the direction is clear. The authorities continue to refine localisation targets and expand profession-specific requirements across different sectors.

For employers, this means compliance has become more dynamic. Businesses that were comfortably meeting requirements a year ago may find that their position has changed as thresholds evolve.

Reviewing workforce composition periodically is therefore becoming just as important as monitoring financial or operational performance.

Profession-specific localisation

One of the most noticeable developments has been the expansion of profession-based Saudization requirements.

In practice, this means that overall compliance may not always be enough. A company could satisfy its headline Saudization ratio while still being exposed because a particular department or profession falls below the required threshold.

Recent measures have affected a range of sectors and functions, including marketing, sales, engineering, procurement and administrative support roles. The implementation dates and required percentages vary depending on the activity concerned.

For that reason, businesses should avoid relying on general assumptions about their obligations. The detail matters.

Why does Nitaqat compliance matter?

Nitaqat is often viewed simply as an HR issue. In reality, its implications can be much wider.

A company’s classification can influence its access to employment-related services and affect routine administrative processes linked to workforce management. Where compliance issues arise, they can quickly move beyond the HR department and become an operational concern.

That is why many businesses now treat Saudization compliance as part of their broader planning process rather than a standalone compliance exercise.

Addressing localisation requirements early is usually easier than trying to rectify a shortfall once restrictions begin to affect day-to-day operations.

What should foreign companies consider?

For foreign investors entering Saudi Arabia, workforce planning should sit alongside decisions around licensing, ownership structures and business activities.

The activities selected during the establishment process can influence the localisation requirements that ultimately apply to the business. Equally, recruitment strategies developed elsewhere in the region may not translate directly to the Saudi market.

This does not mean that foreign companies cannot build international teams. Saudi Arabia continues to rely on expatriate expertise across many sectors but the objective is to ensure that opportunities for Saudi nationals form part of that workforce strategy.

Businesses that understand this balance from the beginning are generally better placed to adapt as the regulatory framework develops.

Keeping pace with change

One of the challenges with Saudization is that it continues to evolve.

New profession-specific decisions can be introduced with relatively short implementation periods. Guidance is updated and thresholds may change as the authorities respond to labour market conditions and broader economic objectives.

As a result, compliance is increasingly an ongoing process rather than an annual review exercise.

Regular reviews of workforce arrangements and an understanding of how future recruitment decisions may affect a company’s Nitaqat position can help businesses respond before issues arise.

How Sovereign Group can help

Saudi Arabia remains one of the region’s most significant growth markets, but the regulatory environment continues to develop alongside that growth. Understanding how Saudization and Nitaqat apply to your business is an important part of establishing and maintaining a successful presence in the Kingdom.

Sovereign works with businesses entering and operating in Saudi Arabia to help them understand the practical implications of localisation requirements and how these interact with their wider establishment plans. We also support with the essential portal registrations, such as Qiwa (Nitaqat) for ongoing company compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.