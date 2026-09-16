Breach Of Contract In Saudi Arabia: Legal Remedies, Claims & The 2023 Civil Law

When a contract is breached in Saudi Arabia, the non-defaulting party has five legal remedies under the Saudi Civil Transactions Law (2023): specific performance, monetary compensation, contract termination, enforcement of liquidated damages clauses, and court injunctions. Three elements must be proven to succeed in any claim, fault, harm, and a causal link between the two. For commercial disputes, the statute of limitations is five Hijri years under the Commercial Court Law 2020. For general contract claims, Article 295 of the Civil Transactions Law sets a three-year window from the date of awareness, with a ten-year absolute bar.

When a contract is breached in Saudi Arabia, the non-defaulting party has five legal remedies under the Saudi Civil Transactions Law (2023): specific performance, monetary compensation, contract termination, enforcement of liquidated damages clauses, and court injunctions. Three elements must be proven to succeed in any claim, fault, harm, and a causal link between the two. For commercial disputes, the statute of limitations is five Hijri years under the Commercial Court Law 2020. For general contract claims, Article 295 of the Civil Transactions Law sets a three-year window from the date of awareness, with a ten-year absolute bar.

Saudi Arabia’s contract law sits on a dual foundation: Islamic Sharia principles and a growing body of statutory legislation, most recently the Civil Transactions Law issued by Royal Decree No. 191/D in June 2023. That law, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, codified rules that previously existed only in unwritten Sharia jurisprudence. One of its most significant changes: Saudi courts can now award loss of profit claims in breach of contract cases, something that was broadly rejected before 2023.

What Counts as a Breach of Contract Under Saudi Law?

A breach of contract under Saudi law occurs when one party fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, whether by non-performance, defective performance, or delayed performance. Under the Civil Transactions Law (2023), establishing contractual liability requires proving three elements: fault on the part of the defaulting party, actual harm suffered by the non-defaulting party, and a direct causal link between the two. All three must be established by the claimant. If any one element is missing, the claim fails.

Material breach vs minor breach vs fundamental breach

Not all breaches carry the same legal weight, and the type of breach determines the remedy available.

A material breach is a significant failure that goes to the heart of the contract, for example, a supplier failing to deliver goods entirely, or a contractor abandoning a project mid-way. This type of breach entitles the non-defaulting party to claim compensation and, in most cases, terminate the contract.

A minor breach does not void the contract. It causes inconvenience or partial loss but leaves the contract’s core purpose intact, a delivery arriving two days late when no penalty clause exists, for instance. The non-defaulting party can claim damages but cannot terminate.

A fundamental breach is the most serious category. It is so severe that the non-defaulting party is entitled to treat the contract as terminated immediately, without waiting for a court order. Saudi courts apply this standard cautiously, the breach must be both proven and substantial, not technical or trivial.

Anticipatory breach, what happens before the deadline?

An anticipatory breach occurs when one party signals, through words or conduct, that it will not fulfill its obligations before the performance date arrives. Saudi law recognizes this category. The non-defaulting party does not have to wait for the actual failure to occur before taking legal action. Once the intention not to perform is clear, the affected party can pursue remedies immediately.

This matters practically for foreign investors and companies operating under supply agreements, construction contracts, or long-term service arrangements, where waiting for a formal default can cause compounding losses.

What Counts as a Breach of Contract Under Saudi Law?

A breach of contract under Saudi law occurs when one party fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, whether by non-performance, defective performance, or delayed performance. Under the Civil Transactions Law (2023), establishing contractual liability requires proving three elements: fault on the part of the defaulting party, actual harm suffered by the non-defaulting party, and a direct causal link between the two. All three must be established by the claimant. If any one element is missing, the claim fails.

Material breach vs minor breach vs fundamental breach

Not all breaches carry the same legal weight, and the type of breach determines the remedy available.

A material breach is a significant failure that goes to the heart of the contract, for example, a supplier failing to deliver goods entirely, or a contractor abandoning a project mid-way. This type of breach entitles the non-defaulting party to claim compensation and, in most cases, terminate the contract.

A minor breach does not void the contract. It causes inconvenience or partial loss but leaves the contract’s core purpose intact, a delivery arriving two days late when no penalty clause exists, for instance. The non-defaulting party can claim damages but cannot terminate.

A fundamental breach is the most serious category. It is so severe that the non-defaulting party is entitled to treat the contract as terminated immediately, without waiting for a court order. Saudi courts apply this standard cautiously, the breach must be both proven and substantial, not technical or trivial.

Anticipatory breach, what happens before the deadline?

An anticipatory breach occurs when one party signals, through words or conduct, that it will not fulfill its obligations before the performance date arrives. Saudi law recognizes this category. The non-defaulting party does not have to wait for the actual failure to occur before taking legal action. Once the intention not to perform is clear, the affected party can pursue remedies immediately.

This matters practically for foreign investors and companies operating under supply agreements, construction contracts, or long-term service arrangements, where waiting for a formal default can cause compounding losses.

Legal Remedies Available for Breach of Contract in Saudi Arabia

Saudi law recognizes five key remedies for breach of contract in Saudi Arabia. The primary remedy under Article 180 is specific performance, meaning the court can compel the breaching party to fulfill the contract. If this is not possible, other remedies include compensation, termination, liquidated damages, and injunctions.

Specific performance applies when obligations can still be fulfilled. If performance becomes impossible or loses its value due to delay, courts shift to compensation.

Compensation under Article 136 covers direct and foreseeable losses only, aiming to restore the affected party to their original position.

Termination is allowed only for material breaches and must be contractually agreed, court-approved, or legally justified. Minor breaches do not qualify.

Liquidated damages under Article 108 are enforceable but may be reduced by courts if disproportionate to actual harm.

Injunctions are granted in limited cases, such as IP or non-compete violations, where damages alone are insufficient.

Remedy When It Applies Court Discretion Specific performance Default (perform as agreed) May switch to compensation Compensation If performance is impossible/delayed Based on actual loss Termination Material breach only Minor breaches excluded Liquidated damages Pre-agreed clause May be reduced if excessive Injunctions IP / non-compete cases Case-by-case

What Compensation Can You Claim, and What Are the Limits?

Compensation for breach of contract in Saudi Arabia covers actual losses and, since 2023, loss of profits, provided both are a direct and foreseeable result of the breach. The Civil Transactions Law sets the standard in Article 136: compensation must be full, restoring the non-defaulting party to the position they would have been in had the breach not occurred. What it does not cover is speculative loss, interest-based claims, or damages that exceed what was reasonably anticipated at the time the contract was signed.

Loss of profit claims after the 2023 Civil Transactions Law

This is the most significant change the 2023 Civil Transactions Law introduced for breach of contract claims. Before June 2023, Saudi courts broadly refused to award loss of profit. The prevailing Sharia principle required that damages be certain and direct, anticipated profits were considered speculative, and speculation (gharar) is prohibited under Islamic law.

The Civil Transactions Law changed that. Loss of profit is now expressly permitted in a contractual setting, provided the claimant can establish two things: that the lost profit is a direct result of the breach, and that such loss was reasonably foreseeable at the time of contracting. Courts will not award loss of profit on the basis of possibility alone, the claim must be grounded in evidence, not projection.

For foreign investors and businesses operating under long-term supply, distribution, or service agreements, this reform matters. A defaulting counterparty can now be held liable not just for out-of-pocket costs but for the commercial opportunity the breach destroyed, if that opportunity can be proven with sufficient certainty.

Liquidated damages clauses and court discretion

Parties should pre-agree a damages figure in the contract. Saudi courts will enforce liquidated damages clauses, but with two important qualifications that cannot be contracted away.

First, if the defaulting party proves no actual loss was suffered, no compensation is due, even where a penalty clause exists. Second, if the pre-agreed amount is disproportionate to the actual damage, the court can reduce it. The reverse also applies: if the actual loss exceeds the liquidated damages figure, the court can increase the award where the breach involved fraud or gross negligence.

One further limit applies across all compensation claims: the Sharia public policy bar. Awards that involve riba interest or gharar speculation will not be enforced by Saudi courts, and foreign arbitral awards containing interest-based elements face the same obstacle at the enforcement stage. This is particularly relevant for businesses accustomed to claiming interest on late payments under common law contracts that remedy does not translate directly into the Saudi legal framework.

Compensation Type Available Post-2023? Conditions Actual losses (direct) Yes Must be natural result of breach Loss of profit Yes, new under 2023 CTL Must be direct + foreseeable at contracting Moral damages Yes, limited Natural persons only, not companies Interest on damages No Prohibited under Sharia (riba) Speculative/consequential loss No Must meet direct causation standard

How to File a Breach of Contract Claim in Saudi Arabia step by step

Filing a breach of contract claim in Saudi Arabia follows a defined sequence. Saudi law encourages parties to attempt resolution before going to court, skipping early steps can weaken your legal position and, in some cases, affect the court’s assessment of your conduct. The process below applies to commercial disputes filed with the Commercial Courts. Employment disputes follow a separate track through the Labor Courts, and government contract disputes go to the relevant government entity.

Step 1: Review the contract thoroughly. Before anything else, identify the specific obligation that was breached, the clause that governs it, and any penalty, notice, or dispute resolution provisions already in the contract. Check whether the contract contains an arbitration clause,if it does, court litigation may not be your first option. Also confirm the governing law: contracts between foreign parties sometimes specify a different jurisdiction, which affects enforceability in Saudi courts.

Step 2: Send a formal legal notice. Saudi law requires the non-defaulting party to notify the breaching party before pursuing compensation in most cases, this is the formal demand letter. The notice must specify the breach, demand corrective action, and set a reasonable timeframe for compliance. Failure to send this notice can limit your remedies, particularly for delay-based claims. Article 176 of the Civil Transactions Law sets out the specific circumstances where notice is not required.

Step 3: Attempt negotiation or mediation. Saudi courts expect parties to make a genuine attempt at amicable resolution before filing. This is not merely a formality, judges take it into account. In practice, this stage often involves direct negotiation between legal representatives. Where the relationship has commercial value worth preserving, structured mediation through the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) is an option before escalating to arbitration or litigation.

Step 4: File with the correct forum. If resolution fails, file the claim with the appropriate body. Commercial disputes go to the Commercial Courts. If the contract contains a valid arbitration clause, initiate arbitration at the SCCA or the agreed arbitration center instead, you cannot bypass a valid arbitration clause by going directly to court. For companies involved in [mergers and acquisitions in Saudi Arabia](internal link), M&A-related contract disputes frequently contain SCCA or ICC arbitration clauses that govern this step.

Step 5: Present your evidence at the hearing. Saudi courts operate on a burden of proof standard, the claimant must prove fault, harm, and causation. Evidence includes the signed contract, correspondence demonstrating the breach, financial records quantifying the loss, and where relevant, witness testimony. Since 2022, the Law of Evidence (Royal Decree No. M/43) has given electronic and digital documents the same evidentiary weight as written instruments, emails, WhatsApp messages, and digital contracts are admissible.

Step 6: Enforce the judgment. Once a judgment is issued, enforcement falls to the Execution Court. Non-compliance by the breaching party can result in asset seizure or a travel ban. For foreign companies seeking to enforce a Saudi judgment abroad, or enforce a foreign judgment in Saudi Arabia, reciprocity and Sharia compliance are both conditions awards involving interest or speculative damages will not clear the Sharia public policy bar at the enforcement stage.

Step Action Key Consideration 1 Review contract Check arbitration clause + governing law 2 Send formal legal notice Required in most cases before compensation claim 3 Negotiate / mediate Courts expect genuine attempt at resolution 4 File with correct forum Commercial Court or SCCA, arbitration clause controls 5 Present evidence Electronic documents admissible since 2022 6 Enforce judgment Execution Court asset seizure / travel ban for non-compliance

Arbitration vs Litigation: Which Is Better for Your Contract Dispute?

For a breach of contract in Saudi Arabia, the forum is usually determined by the contract. A valid arbitration clause is binding and prevents court litigation, while silence means litigation is the default. The choice typically depends on speed, confidentiality, enforceability, and the nature of the dispute.

Arbitration through the SCCA offers confidentiality, faster timelines, and access to specialized arbitrators. It is widely used in complex sectors and by foreign investors seeking a neutral forum.

Litigation in the Commercial Courts provides strong enforcement. Court judgments are executed directly through the Execution Court, including measures like asset seizure and travel bans. It is also the primary route for disputes involving government entities.

In terms of timing, SCCA arbitration generally follows a defined timeline (around 12 months), while court cases may take longer due to procedural delays.

For cross-border disputes, arbitral awards are widely enforceable under the New York Convention. However, enforcement in Saudi Arabia is subject to Sharia principles, meaning awards that conflict with public policy may not be recognized.

Factor Arbitration (SCCA) Litigation (Commercial Court) Speed 12-month timeline No fixed timeline Confidentiality Private Public Enforcement (domestic) Via Execution Court Via Execution Court Enforcement (international) New York Convention Varies by reciprocity Expertise Specialist arbitrators Generalist judges Government disputes Requires approval Default forum Sharia compliance Checked at enforcement Applies throughout Best for Complex, cross-border Domestic, government

For companies dealing with breach of contract in Saudi Arabia, drafting a clear dispute resolution clause forum, seat, and governing law is far more cost-effective than disputing jurisdiction later.

Frequently Asked Questions

What constitutes a breach of contract under Saudi law?

A breach of contract in Saudi Arabia occurs when one party fails to perform a contractual obligation. Three elements must be proven: fault, harm, and causation.

What are the legal remedies for breach of contract in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi law provides five remedies: specific performance, monetary compensation, contract termination, liquidated damages, and court injunctions.

Can I claim loss of profit for a breach of contract in Saudi Arabia?

Yes, since December 2023. Lost profits are recoverable if the loss is direct and was foreseeable at the time of contracting.

What is the statute of limitations for a commercial contract dispute in Saudi Arabia?

Five Hijri years for commercial claims (CCL Article 24). Three years from awareness for general contract claims, with a ten-year absolute bar (CTL Article 295).

Is arbitration enforceable in Saudi Arabia?

Yes, via the Arbitration Law (2012/2023) and the New York Convention. Awards violating Sharia public policy will not be enforced.

What happens if the losing party refuses to comply with a court judgment?

The Execution Court intervenes. Measures include asset seizure, account freezing, and travel bans.

Do I need a lawyer to file a breach of contract claim in Saudi Arabia?

Practically yes, proceedings are in Arabic, burden of proof is strict, and procedural errors are costly.

Originally published 29th April 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.