A Complete Guide To Establishing A Company In Egypt

I. Introduction

Egypt’s legal and regulatory framework has developed through a combination of historical, constitutional and economic influences. Historically, Egyptian law was significantly influenced by Islamic Sharia, particularly from the 7th century onward. From the 19th century, with the development of the modern Egyptian State, the legal system evolved into a predominantly codified civil-law system, shaped principally by French and other continental European legal traditions. Today, the direct application of Sharia principles is primarily relevant to areas such as personal status and inheritance, while commercial, corporate and investment matters are principally governed by modern Egyptian legislation.

For investors and businesses, the Egyptian legal framework is based on a broad range of laws and regulations governing the establishment and operation of businesses. These include legislation relating to companies and investment, commercial transactions, taxation, labour and social insurance, intellectual property, competition, banking and finance, capital markets, and sector-specific activities. Understanding how these rules interact is essential for any investor considering entering or expanding within the Egyptian market.

The principal legislation governing the establishment and operation of companies is the Companies Law No. 159 of 1981, together with its amendments and Executive Regulations. The law provides for several forms of companies, including joint-stock companies, partnerships limited by shares, limited liability companies and one-person companies. Each structure has different requirements concerning ownership, capital, management, liability, governance and ongoing compliance.

The choice of legal form is therefore an important decision at the outset of any investment. A joint-stock company may be appropriate for businesses requiring a larger capital base or seeking to accommodate multiple shareholders, while a limited liability company may offer a suitable structure for investors seeking limited liability with a relatively flexible management framework. A one-person company may, in turn, provide an individual investor with the ability to conduct business through a separate legal entity. The appropriate structure will ultimately depend on the nature, scale and objectives of the proposed investment.

Establishing a company is, however, only the first stage of operating a business in Egypt. Investors must also consider the permitted scope of the proposed activity, ownership requirements, capital structure, management arrangements, licensing and regulatory approvals, taxation, employment and social insurance obligations, and any requirements imposed by sector-specific authorities. These matters may vary depending on the nature of the business and can significantly affect the time, cost and regulatory requirements associated with establishing and operating a company.

The Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 complements the Companies Law by establishing a framework for investment in Egypt and providing various guarantees, incentives and mechanisms intended to facilitate investment and support investors. The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) plays a central role in implementing this framework and provides a range of incorporation and investment-related services. Depending on the nature of the business, investors may also be required to deal with authorities such as the Commercial Registry, the Egyptian Tax Authority, the National Authority for Social Insurance and other regulatory bodies.

Accordingly, entering the Egyptian market requires more than simply incorporating a company. Investors should consider the legal structure of the proposed business, the regulatory requirements applicable to its activities and the obligations that will arise throughout its operations. Decisions made at the incorporation stage may have a lasting impact on the company’s ability to conduct its activities, obtain financing, expand, transfer ownership and remain compliant with Egyptian law.

This practical guide has been prepared to provide foreign and local investors with a clear overview of the principal legal and regulatory considerations involved in establishing and operating a business in Egypt.

II. Investment in Egypt

Egypt offers investors a combination of strategic advantages, market opportunities, and government support measures that make it an attractive destination for establishing and expanding businesses. The country’s investment appeal is primarily driven by its regional connectivity, trade access, investment incentives, and growing domestic market.

1. Strategic Location and Market Access:

Egypt’s geographic position at the intersection of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East provides investors with access to major regional and international markets. The Suez Canal, together with Egypt’s ports and transportation infrastructure, strengthens the country’s role as a logistics and trade hub.

This strategic location allows businesses established in Egypt to serve not only the domestic market but also neighbouring markets in Africa, the Arab region, and Europe, making Egypt a suitable base for manufacturing, distribution, and export-oriented activities.

2. Trade Agreements and Export Opportunities:

Egypt benefits from a wide network of regional and international trade agreements that provide preferential access to various markets. These agreements support Egypt’s position as an export platform by reducing trade barriers and facilitating access for businesses operating from Egypt.

Key agreements include the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Pan Arab Free Trade Area (PAFTA), Agadir Agreement, Egypt–European Union Association Agreement, Qualified Industrial Zones (QIZ), African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Egypt–MERCOSUR Free Trade Agreement.

For investors, these agreements create opportunities to establish operations in Egypt and benefit from broader market access beyond the domestic economy.

3. Investment Incentives and Business Facilitation:

Egypt has introduced a number of measures aimed at encouraging investment and simplifying business establishment procedures. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 provides investors with guarantees and incentives for qualifying projects, depending on the sector, location, and nature of the investment.

In addition, Law No. 6 of 2025 introduced a simplified tax regime for small and medium-sized enterprises with an annual turnover not exceeding EGP 20 million. Eligible businesses may benefit from various tax and fee exemptions, simplified tax returns and accounting requirements, and reduced income tax rates ranging from 0.4% to 1.5% of annual turnover, provided they comply with the applicable electronic tax systems.

GAFI further supports investors through its one-stop-shop services, facilitating incorporation procedures and coordination with the relevant governmental authorities.

4. Large Market, Workforce, and Economic Opportunities:

Egypt offers investors access to one of the largest consumer markets in the Middle East and Africa. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), Egypt’s population reached 108 million people inside the country on 16 August 2025, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the population at approximately 110.1 million in 2026. This large and growing population creates substantial demand across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, real estate, financial services, and consumer goods.

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