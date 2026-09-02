Key Risks Of Doing Business In Egypt: What Foreign Companies Should Know

Egypt offers foreign companies access to a large domestic market, a strategic position connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and an investment framework that provides important protections to foreign investors.

Established in 1985, Youssry Saleh Law Firm is a leading full-service law firm in Egypt, renowned for its expertise in supporting businesses across diverse industries and individual clients alike. We provide integrated legal services throughout the Middle East, offering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients from large enterprises to SMEs in emerging markets.

Article Insights

Youssry Saleh & Partners are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Immigration and Finance and Banking topic(s)

in Middle East

Egypt offers foreign companies access to a large domestic market, a strategic position connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and an investment framework that provides important protections to foreign investors.

Yet the main challenges of operating in Egypt rarely come from a single rule prohibiting a transaction or business activity. More often, they arise from the interaction between several legal and administrative systems at the same time.

A company may have the legal right to transfer profits abroad, but the transfer still needs to satisfy banking, tax and documentary requirements. An investor may incorporate an Egyptian company quickly, yet the company may need separate approvals before it can begin its regulated activity. A foreign employer may appoint expatriate managers, but work permits and foreign-worker ratios still have to fit the proposed staffing structure.

In practice, this distinction between what the law permits and what the business must do to exercise that right is one of the most important issues for international companies entering Egypt.

The key risks of doing business in Egypt therefore tend to appear at the points where corporate law, tax, banking, customs, employment rules and administrative procedures overlap.

The Law on Paper and the Process in Practice

Egypt’s investment framework gives investors a number of formal protections. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 recognizes, among other things, the investor’s ability to establish and finance an investment project, earn profits and transfer those profits abroad. GAFI also operates investor-service mechanisms intended to facilitate incorporation and other administrative procedures.

Those protections are important, but they do not eliminate the procedures surrounding a transaction.

In our experience, this is where expectations sometimes need to be adjusted at the beginning of a project. International companies tend to approach a matter by identifying the legal entitlement first. Egyptian authorities, banks and regulators will also focus heavily on the documents and procedural steps that demonstrate that entitlement.

A transaction may involve GAFI, the Egyptian Tax Authority, a commercial registry, a bank, customs authorities, the Ministry of Labour or a sector-specific regulator. Each body considers the matter within its own jurisdiction.

As a result, the underlying transaction may be lawful while implementation still depends on several approvals, filings or supporting documents being completed in the correct order.

For foreign businesses, execution risk is often as important as legal risk.

1. Moving Money Out of Egypt Requires More Than a Legal Right

Profit repatriation is one of the first concerns raised by foreign investors entering the Egyptian market.

The Investment Law expressly recognizes an investor’s right to make profits from an investment project and transfer those profits abroad. It also provides for cash transfers associated with foreign investment in freely transferable currency.

Read also: How to Get Your Money Out of Egypt Legally

The practical process, however, involves more than citing the Investment Law to a bank.

For example, when an Egyptian subsidiary distributes dividends to a foreign shareholder, the company needs a corporate and accounting basis for that distribution. Relevant tax obligations must also be addressed, and the bank will generally require documents establishing the nature, source and legal basis of the payment.

In practice, problems with repatriation often originate months or even years before the transfer itself.

Corporate resolutions may be incomplete. Financial records may not clearly support a distribution. Tax documents may remain outstanding. The original funding trail may be difficult to reconstruct. Intercompany agreements may not correspond with the payments being made.

When the file is assembled only after the money needs to leave Egypt, these deficiencies can become difficult to correct quickly.

Companies planning regular cross-border payments should therefore build the documentation process into their corporate and tax procedures from the beginning.

The same principle can apply to royalties, management fees, liquidation proceeds, shareholder transactions and other payments made between an Egyptian entity and a foreign group company. Their legal and tax treatment differs, but the need for a clear documentary trail remains.

2. Tax Risk Can Surface Long After the Original Transaction

Tax exposure is another area where foreign companies should think beyond the current filing period.

The Egyptian Tax Authority has progressively expanded electronic tax administration, including the electronic invoice and electronic receipt systems.

Digitalization creates a more extensive record of transactions. It also increases the importance of consistency between contracts, invoices, accounting records and tax reporting.

In practice, tax disputes frequently concern transactions that took place in earlier accounting periods rather than something the company has just done.

An examination may raise issues involving deductible expenses, withholding tax, VAT treatment, transfer pricing, intercompany services or the characterization of a cross-border payment.

Consider a management fee charged by a foreign parent to its Egyptian subsidiary. The agreement may describe the services clearly, but that is only one part of the file. The invoices, accounting treatment and evidence showing that the services were actually provided should support the same position.

A mismatch between those records can create difficulties during a later examination.

For this reason, tax compliance should not sit entirely at the end of the transaction with the person preparing the return. The legal agreements and supporting records created when the transaction occurs are often what determine how defensible the tax position becomes later.

This point is particularly important for multinational groups with frequent related-party transactions.

3. Customs and Import Procedures Can Affect the Entire Supply Chain

Companies importing machinery, components, raw materials or products into Egypt face another layer of regulatory requirements.

Egypt uses the Advance Cargo Information system, or ACI, for the advance submission of shipment information. Egyptian Customs states that mandatory ACI procedures for maritime shipments have applied since October 2021 and require shipment information and documents to enter the system before loading.

For an importer, customs risk goes beyond the amount of duty payable.

Tariff classification, valuation, product descriptions, certificates, importer information and sector-specific approvals can all affect clearance.

In practice, relatively small inconsistencies can create disproportionate operational problems.

A foreign supplier may describe a product differently from the Egyptian importer. The commercial invoice may use wording that does not correspond precisely with another shipping document. A product may require an approval that was not identified when the purchase order was issued.

Once goods are already in transit, the company has much less flexibility.

This is why experienced importers tend to treat customs compliance as a pre-shipment exercise. The legal and documentary file should be reviewed while there is still time to correct it.

For businesses dependent on imported inventory or production equipment, a customs delay does not remain a customs problem for long. It can affect manufacturing, contractual delivery dates, customer relationships and the cost of the wider operation.

4. Employment Rules Require Local Adaptation

Foreign companies often enter Egypt with global employment contracts, HR manuals and termination procedures already used throughout their group.

Those documents cannot simply be transplanted into the Egyptian operation.

Egypt adopted Labour Law No. 14 of 2025, which now forms part of the principal framework governing private-sector employment. The Ministry of Labour lists the law among Egypt’s current basic labour legislation.

Egyptian rules govern employment contracts, working arrangements and leave. They also cover personnel records, disciplinary measures, social insurance obligations and termination procedures.

Termination is an area where local review becomes particularly important.

In practice, one of the more avoidable mistakes is allowing a management decision to be implemented before the Egyptian legal procedure has been considered. A multinational group may reach an internal decision to dismiss an employee based on a global HR policy, then seek Egyptian advice only after the termination has already occurred.

At that stage, the company’s options may be narrower.

Good employment compliance starts much earlier. Contracts, HR records, warnings and company policies all matter. So does how management handles an issue over time. Each can become important if the relationship later turns into a dispute.

Foreign employers therefore benefit from adapting their employment framework to Egypt from the start. Waiting until the first difficult employment situation appears is too late.

5. Foreign Employee Ratios Can Reshape the Initial Staffing Plan

A foreign-owned company is not automatically free to staff its Egyptian operation primarily with foreign employees.

Under the Investment Law framework, an investment project may generally employ foreign workers up to 10% of its total workforce. The percentage may increase to 20% where qualified Egyptian workers are unavailable, subject to the applicable requirements. Certain strategic projects may benefit from different treatment.

This issue can affect a company’s structure much earlier than expected.

Foreign investors commonly want to deploy senior management, technical specialists or personnel who already understand the group’s internal systems during the first stages of an Egyptian operation.

For a relatively small subsidiary, however, several foreign appointments can quickly become significant when measured against the total workforce.

The company must also consider work permits, residency status and any professional or sector-specific requirements attached to particular positions.

In practice, the strongest approach is to review the intended organization chart before expatriate assignments are finalized.

Recruiting or relocating an executive first and addressing the immigration position afterwards can create unnecessary difficulties for both the company and the employee.

6. Outdated Corporate Records Become Serious at the Worst Possible Time

Corporate housekeeping is easy to postpone while a business operates normally.

Its importance usually becomes apparent when the company needs something urgently.

A financing, acquisition, dividend distribution, licence renewal, management change, due diligence exercise or dispute may require the company’s historical records to be reviewed closely.

In practice, we regularly see how small corporate inconsistencies can accumulate over time.

A manager has changed, but the relevant records have not been updated everywhere. A power of attorney no longer reflects the current management structure. A shareholder change has been completed commercially but some related corporate formalities remain unfinished. An address, authority or corporate document still reflects an earlier stage of the business.

None of those matters may prevent the company from operating day to day.

The difficulty appears when a bank, investor, purchaser, authority or contractual counterparty requests an up-to-date corporate file.

The company then has to correct several years of corporate history while working against a transaction deadline.

Maintaining corporate records as changes occur is usually much simpler than reconstructing them when another transaction already depends on the correction.

7. Licensing and Administrative Approvals Can Change the Project Timeline

Company formation and operational authorization are not always the same thing.

An Egyptian entity may be validly incorporated while its actual business activity remains subject to licences or approvals from another authority.

The relevant regulator depends on the sector.

Financial services, industrial activities, telecommunications, healthcare, education and tourism are all regulated industries. Each can involve specialized authorities on top of the ordinary corporate incorporation process.

This distinction is often underestimated during market entry.

In practice, foreign investors naturally concentrate first on establishing the legal entity. The more complicated work often appears immediately afterwards. That’s when the company needs to activate each part of the proposed business model.

The corporate object, premises, technical conditions, management requirements and sector-specific licences may all need to fit together before commercial operations begin.

The timing matters because regulatory approvals rarely exist in isolation.

A licence can affect when employees should be hired, whether equipment should be imported, when premises should be leased and when contractual commitments to customers should begin.

Businesses that map those dependencies before incorporation can usually manage the implementation process more efficiently than those that treat each approval as a separate administrative task after launch.

8. Administrative Discretion Makes Documentation and Governance Important

Not every administrative procedure produces a purely mechanical result.

Authorities may need to examine documents, assess whether conditions have been satisfied, request additional information or interpret how a regulatory requirement applies to the particular business.

For international companies, that makes the quality of the application file important.

Clear corporate records, consistent information and a documented legal basis for the company’s position reduce unnecessary uncertainty when dealing with administrative authorities.

Governance controls deserve equal attention.

Employees, consultants and intermediaries who interact with licensing authorities, customs offices, inspectors or other government bodies should understand the company’s approval procedures and anti-bribery policies.

A multinational group’s compliance standards should not disappear simply because a local administrative procedure becomes difficult or slow.

Where an informal practice appears inconsistent with the formal procedure, the safer course is to escalate the matter internally and obtain legal guidance rather than allowing an employee or intermediary to find an improvised solution.

This protects the Egyptian entity and can also be important for a foreign parent company subject to compliance obligations in other jurisdictions.

9. Contract Enforcement Problems Often Begin When the Contract Is Drafted

Companies normally pay the greatest attention to enforcement after the counterparty has stopped paying or another serious breach has occurred.

By then, many of the most important decisions have already been made.

In practice, enforcement problems can often be traced back to the drafting and execution stage.

The dispute-resolution provision may not fit the transaction. The governing law and jurisdiction clauses may lack clarity. Signing authority may not have been verified properly. The parties may have overlooked where the counterparty’s assets are located.

Language can create additional difficulty where Arabic and English versions of an agreement do not correspond precisely.

Evidence is equally important.

Companies that preserve signed contracts, purchase orders, delivery documents, invoices, correspondence and proof of performance usually enter a dispute with a much clearer evidentiary record than businesses attempting to reconstruct the transaction after relations have deteriorated.

The same principle applies to shareholder and joint venture agreements.

Reserved matters, voting rights, management authority, deadlock procedures, transfer restrictions, exit mechanisms and dispute-resolution clauses may appear theoretical while the partners remain aligned. Once the relationship breaks down, those provisions determine how much practical control each party retains.

For cross-border transactions, arbitration may also form part of the enforcement strategy, depending on the nature of the agreement, the parties, the location of assets and other circumstances.

The important point is that enforcement planning belongs at the beginning of the contractual relationship, not at the end.

10. The Wrong Sequence Can Turn a Routine Procedure Into a Business Problem

One of the most practical risks of doing business in Egypt is not necessarily choosing the wrong legal structure.

It is completing the correct steps in the wrong order.

A company signs premises before completing the regulatory analysis.

A foreign employee begins the relocation process before the work-permit structure has been reviewed.

Goods are shipped before all import requirements have been confirmed.

A distribution is planned before the corporate, accounting and tax file is ready.

Management changes but the corporate record remains untouched until the company needs a bank transaction several months later.

Each issue may initially appear minor.

The commercial impact increases when it collides with a shipment date, regulatory inspection, transaction closing, employee start date or contractual deadline.

In our experience, careful sequencing prevents many of these problems.

Before implementation, management should know which authority is involved, what documentation it requires, which corporate approvals are needed and which steps depend on earlier steps being completed first.

This type of legal planning can be more valuable than trying to solve each issue separately after the commercial timetable has already been fixed.

11. Time and Administrative Cost Should Be Built Into Market Entry Planning

Foreign businesses sometimes budget for incorporation, licensing or legal documentation while underestimating the management time required to coordinate the process.

Administrative requests may involve additional documents, translations, notarization, legalization, corporate approvals or interaction between several authorities.

Requirements can also depend on the company’s activity and corporate form.

For an international group, the direct administrative cost may be less significant than the effect of delay on the underlying business.

A postponed licence can delay recruitment. A customs issue can interrupt production. Incomplete corporate records can hold up a bank transaction. A work-permit problem can prevent a senior employee from taking up the intended role.

Legal planning should therefore take account of commercial dependency, not simply the official procedure itself.

Companies that identify those dependencies early can build more realistic implementation schedules and avoid placing the entire project under pressure because one administrative step takes longer than expected.

Are These Risks a Reason Not to Do Business in Egypt?

No single market is free of regulatory or operational risk, and the issues described above should not be read as reasons to avoid Egypt.

Egyptian investment legislation provides significant protections to investors, including provisions relating to foreign ownership and profit repatriation. GAFI also maintains investor-service mechanisms and promotes foreign investment within the country.

The practical challenge is coordination.

Corporate, tax, employment, banking, customs and regulatory decisions often affect each other. Treating them as completely separate workstreams can create gaps even when each individual adviser or department has completed its own task correctly.

That is why local legal counsel can add the most value before implementation.

A lawyer reviewing the market-entry structure should look beyond incorporation and consider how the company intends to employ people, import goods, enter contracts, make cross-border payments, obtain licences and eventually resolve disputes.

The objective is not to eliminate every possible business risk.

It is to identify preventable legal and procedural problems before the company commits money, personnel, goods or contractual obligations.

Why Legal Counsel Matters When Establishing a Business in Egypt

Many of the risks discussed above are easier to prevent before a company begins operating than to correct afterwards.

For foreign investors, establishing a company in Egypt is rarely limited to incorporation. The legal entity must also fit the intended business activity, ownership structure, management model, staffing plan, licensing requirements, tax position and future flow of funds.

This is where early involvement from an Egyptian law firm becomes particularly important.

A company can be incorporated correctly and still face difficulties later because its activity requires an additional licence, its expatriate staffing plan does not fit the applicable rules, its contracts do not reflect Egyptian legal requirements, or its corporate and banking documentation was not structured with future profit repatriation in mind.

Local counsel helps connect these issues before they become separate problems.

How Youssry Saleh & Partners Supports Foreign Companies in Egypt

Youssry Saleh & Partners advises international companies and investors throughout the process of establishing and operating businesses in Egypt.

Our work can include reviewing the appropriate corporate structure, incorporating the Egyptian entity, identifying licences and regulatory approvals, preparing corporate documentation and advising on foreign ownership requirements.

We also assist businesses with employment matters and foreign work permits, commercial agreements, corporate governance, tax-related legal issues, banking and profit repatriation documentation, regulatory compliance and dispute-resolution planning.

For companies already operating in Egypt, our team can also review existing corporate records and compliance arrangements to identify gaps that could affect future transactions, regulatory procedures or disputes.

The value of involving legal counsel early is not simply obtaining documents or completing an incorporation. It is ensuring that the company’s corporate, regulatory and contractual structure supports the way the business actually intends to operate in Egypt.

Many problems that later appear to be banking, tax, employment or regulatory issues can be traced back to decisions made during the initial setup.

A coordinated legal approach allows foreign investors to identify these risks earlier, sequence approvals correctly and enter the Egyptian market with a structure designed for both immediate operations and future growth.

The risks of doing business in Egypt are therefore not necessarily obstacles to market entry. In many cases, they are manageable legal and procedural issues when identified early and addressed through the appropriate structure, documentation and compliance processes.

Key Risks Of Doing Business In Egypt: What Foreign Companies Should Know

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.