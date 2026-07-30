Representative Office In Egypt: Setup, Restrictions, And Legal Obligations

A representative office in Egypt allows a foreign company to study the market, run feasibility studies, and build local relationships before investing. Selling, invoicing, and signing commercial contracts fall outside its scope.

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A representative office in Egypt allows a foreign company to study the market, run feasibility studies, and build local relationships before investing. Selling, invoicing, and signing commercial contracts fall outside its scope. GAFI registers the office under Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 and renews the certificate annually, subject to compliance.

Introduction

For many international companies, entering a new market begins with understanding demand, building relationships, and exploring investment opportunities before making a larger financial commitment. In Egypt, one of the legal structures available for this purpose is a representative office.

As opposed to branches and subsidiaries, representative offices serve mainly for market studies, coordination, and business development. It allows foreign companies to establish a local presence while preparing for future expansion, but it comes with significant legal restrictions that every investor should understand.

This article provides information about how to open a representative office in Egypt, its permitted activities, legal obligations, and when another business structure may be more suitable.

What Is a Representative Office in Egypt?

A representative office in Egypt is an extension of a foreign company established to conduct non-commercial activities within the country.

Its main purpose is to:

Study the Egyptian market

Build relationships with local businesses

Coordinate with suppliers or potential clients

Promote the foreign company’s products or services

Monitor future investment opportunities

A representative office is not a separate legal entity. It operates on behalf of its foreign parent company and cannot generate revenue inside Egypt.

This structure is often used during the early stages of market entry before establishing a branch or incorporating a local company.

Which Law Governs Representative Offices in Egypt?

A representative office in Egypt sits at the intersection of three sets of rules.

1. Companies Law No. 159 of 1981: the statutory basis

Egypt’s general corporate statute permits foreign companies to open representative offices for market surveys and feasibility studies, without engaging in commercial operations. This is the provision that defines what the office may do, and by omission, everything it may not.

2. GAFI: the supervisory authority and its operating rules

The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones registers the office and supervises it thereafter. The same authority handles company incorporation and branch registration, which matters later.

A GAFI decision issued in November 2018 tightened the framework considerably. It introduced:

a fixed registration term , renewable each year rather than granted indefinitely;

, renewable each year rather than granted indefinitely; a mandatory annual statement covering staff, research performed, and reporting to the parent;

covering staff, research performed, and reporting to the parent; defined consequences for offices that step into commercial activity.

Administrative decisions of this kind are amended more quietly than statutes. Confirm the operative version before you file.

3. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017: relevant at the exit, not at the entry

This statute governs investment projects proper. It has little bearing while the office is researching. It becomes central the moment the parent decides to convert into a company or a branch, which is a decision Egyptian practice expects within a defined window.

Activities a Representative Office May Perform

Egyptian regulations generally allow representative offices to carry out activities such as:

Market research

Feasibility studies

Business development

Marketing and promotional activities

Communication between the parent company and Egyptian partners

Supervising existing commercial relationships outside Egypt

Collecting market information

Preparing future investment projects

These activities help foreign companies understand the Egyptian market without immediately engaging in commercial operations.

What a Representative Office Cannot Do

One of the most important limitations is that a representative office cannot conduct commercial business.

It generally cannot:

Sell products or services in Egypt

Issue invoices

Generate local revenue

Sign commercial contracts on its own behalf

Import goods for resale

Provide paid services

Carry out manufacturing or production activities

Participate directly in commercial tenders as a trading entity

If a foreign company intends to conduct business activities in Egypt, a foreign company branch or an Egyptian subsidiary is usually the more appropriate structure.

Read also: LLC vs Joint Stock Company in Egypt: Which Business Structure Fits Your Plans?

Why Foreign Investors Choose a Representative Office

Many companies use a representative office as the first step before committing to a larger investment.

Typical situations include:

Market Entry Assessment

Before investing significant capital, businesses often spend several months studying competitors, customer demand, pricing, regulations, and supply chains.

Building Local Relationships

Companies may establish contacts with:

Government authorities

Suppliers

Distributors

Strategic partners

Potential customers

Preparing Company Expansion

A representative office allows management to prepare for:

Company formation

Branch registration

Manufacturing projects

Distribution agreements

Future investments

This gradual approach helps reduce risk before expanding operations.

How to Open a Representative Office in Egypt

Although the exact requirements may vary depending on the parent company’s circumstances, the registration process generally includes several steps.

1. Prepare Parent Company Documents

The foreign company usually needs corporate documentation such as:

Certificate of incorporation

Articles of association

Commercial registration documents

Board resolution approving the representative office

Appointment of the local representative

Foreign documents typically require legalization and, where applicable, certified Arabic translation.

2. Register with the Relevant Authorities

The representative office is registered with the competent Egyptian authorities responsible for investment and commercial registration.

The registration establishes the office’s legal presence but does not authorize commercial activities.

3. Obtain Tax Registration

Even though the office cannot generate commercial income, tax registration and administrative filings may still be required depending on its operations and employees.

4. Register Employees Where Necessary

If local staff are hired, the office must comply with Egyptian labor, social insurance, and employment regulations.

Documents Commonly Required

The documents required to open a representative office in Egypt may vary depending on the foreign company, the country of incorporation, and the competent authority’s review. However, the standard documents often include:

Articles of Association of the parent company

Certificate of Incorporation or commercial registration certificate

Identification documents of the appointed office manager

Board resolution approving the establishment of the representative office in Egypt

Power of Attorney, especially where a lawyer or representative is authorized to complete the procedure

Bank certificate proving that EGP 5,000 has been deposited or transferred as required

Registration fee receipt

Lease agreement or proof of office address in Egypt

Legalized foreign corporate documents

Certified Arabic translations where required

Foreign documents usually need to be legalized and translated before submission. Preparing the file correctly from the beginning can help avoid delays during registration.

Legal Obligations After Registration

Opening the office is only the beginning. The representative office must continue to comply with Egyptian legal and administrative requirements.

These may include:

Maintaining updated registration records

Filing required reports with the relevant authorities

Keeping accounting records where required

Complying with employment regulations

Updating authorities regarding changes in management or the parent company

Renewing registrations if applicable

Failure to comply may result in administrative penalties or complications for future expansion.

Representative Office vs Branch vs Subsidiary in Egypt: Choosing the Right Legal Structure

Choosing between a representative office, a branch, and a subsidiary is one of the most important decisions for foreign investors in Egypt. The wrong structure can limit the company’s activities or create compliance risks.

A representative office in Egypt is only suitable for non-commercial activities such as market research, promotion, and liaison work. It cannot trade, issue invoices, generate income, or perform commercial activities like a branch office or a subsidiary.

Criteria Representative Office Foreign Company Branch Egyptian Subsidiary Main purpose Market research, promotion, liaison Executing commercial activities in Egypt Full business operations in Egypt Legal status Extension of the foreign parent company Extension of the foreign parent company Separate Egyptian legal entity Commercial activities Not allowed Allowed within its registered scope Allowed according to its licensed activity Can generate income in Egypt? No Yes Yes Invoice issuance No Yes Yes Commercial contract signing No, except administrative/support agreements Yes, usually within the approved business scope Yes Suitable for sales? No Yes Yes Suitable for market research? Yes Yes Yes Liability Parent company remains responsible Parent company remains responsible Liability usually limited to the subsidiary Best for Testing the market before expansion A foreign company with a project or contract in Egypt Long-term investment and full operations

In simple terms, a representative office is the right option when the foreign company only wants to study and prepare the market. If the company wants to sell, invoice, hire for operations, sign commercial contracts, or provide services in Egypt, a branch or subsidiary will usually be more appropriate.

Common Mistakes Foreign Investors Make

Many companies assume a representative office functions like a branch. This misunderstanding can create regulatory issues.

Common mistakes include:

Conducting commercial activities without proper authorization

Signing contracts that exceed the office’s permitted scope

Hiring employees without completing required registrations

Failing to maintain regulatory compliance

Delaying the transition to a branch or subsidiary when commercial operations begin

Foreign companies willing to register a representative office in Egypt should obtain legal advice in advance to make sure this structure suits their business purposes. Youssry Saleh & Partners can help you choose the right business entity, prepare the necessary documents, and complete the registration process under Egyptian law.

Is a Representative Office the Right Choice?

A representative office may be suitable when a foreign company wants to explore the Egyptian market, conduct feasibility studies, build local relationships, or prepare a future investment.

But it does not suit those businesses which aim to sell their products and services, make commercial contracts, send invoices, and earn money. Such businesses usually prefer having a branch office or an Egyptian subsidiary.

That is why foreign investors have to choose the right business entity depending on their real business activities.

Key Takeaways for Foreign Companies

Under Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 and GAFI’s supervisory framework, a representative office in Egypt exists to gather information and prepare a decision. Registration follows a predictable document cycle. Compliance rests on four pillars: the annual statement to GAFI, correct treatment of employees under Labor Law No. 14 of 2025, payroll and registration duties under Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, and disciplined observance of the non-trading mandate. The structure rewards companies that respect its limits and penalises those that test them.

The decision between a representative office, a branch, and a subsidiary usually turns on one question: what will your Egyptian team actually be asked to do in its first eighteen months? That question is answerable before you file anything, and answering it early costs considerably less than restructuring after a breach has been notified. Our corporate team advises foreign parents through registration, annual renewals, and the eventual conversion into a permanent Egyptian entity.

Representative Office In Egypt: Setup, Restrictions, And Legal Obligations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.