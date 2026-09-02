Company Valuation Differences In The Egyptian Market

Valuation is commonly seen as producing one exact figure, yet valuation differences are common because two competent valuers, who have experience, may perform valuations of the same company, property, or transaction and come up with different figures, none of which will be wrong.

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Valuation is commonly seen as producing one exact figure, yet valuation differences are common because two competent valuers, who have experience, may perform valuations of the same company, property, or transaction and come up with different figures, none of which will be wrong. The reason for this is that valuation is not just a matter of mathematics; it requires judgment, assumptions, and an understanding of the market.

The problem is especially important in relation to the Egyptian capital market, where valuations can be made for purposes of transactions, mergers and acquisitions, increasing capital, IPOs, impairment, disputes, or regulation. It is vital to understand the reasons for such differences since it allows making proper conclusions as to whether the outcome is justifiable.

The important thing to remember here is that valuation is an opinion based on evidence, not a calculation with an exact answer. Any difference between two valuations should thus be appreciated in terms of more than just the results; the objective of the valuation, method used, assumptions made, evidence gathered, and qualifications of the valuer must all be considered as well.

Valuation Is an Opinion, Not an Exact Science

The basic cause why different valuers arrive at different conclusions is the fact that valuation involves professional opinion on the value on a given valuation date. While it may be possible to directly observe values in the case of a bank balance or an agreed price under a contract, fair value or enterprise value is not always directly observable.

A valuation is an evaluation that the valuer makes using the information at hand, the objective of the valuation, the relevant valuation standards, and a set of assumptions. It is possible for two valuers to make different interpretations of the same information and still adhere to valuation standards.

Different Valuation Purposes Can Produce Different Values

The objective of the valuation will determine not only the approach but also the outcome of the valuation process. The objective of an IPO valuation is likely to be very different from that of an acquisition valuation, where the factors such as marketability, capital market conditions, and investor expectations are more relevant.

Likewise, a valuation made for accounting purposes under IFRS or an impairment valuation made under IAS 36 could have a different aim compared to a valuation done as part of a shareholder dispute or negotiated sale. This is why one should not ask whether the valuation is “right” without asking “right for what purpose?”.

Different Valuation Methods Can Lead to Different Results

There are various methods used to value a company, some of which include the Income Method, the Market Method, and the Asset-Based Approach. These methods represent different economic viewpoints.

The DCF valuation method places emphasis on the future cash flow of the business, while the market multiples take into consideration the value placed on the comparable businesses in the market. The asset valuation approach would apply where the value of the business can be attributed mainly to its assets. It is therefore possible for two different valuers to use different approaches or weightings to get different results.

The key point here is not only the method that gives higher or lower value, but rather the suitability of the chosen method according to the type of the business, the assignment at hand, the data available, and the specific interest to be valued.

Forecasts and Business Plans Involve Professional Judgment

One of the largest contributors to differences in valuation is the forecast for future financial performance. Revenue growth, margin, capital expenditure, working capital needs, and long-term growth are usually uncertain. Despite receiving the same management business plan, both the parties may have divergent views on the feasibility of that plan.

The first valuer might feel that the forecast is achievable due to the performance and prevailing conditions in the past while the second one may base his forecasts with more caution considering the competition or economic uncertainty. Due to the sensitivity of the DCF analysis to future cash flows, small variations in forecasts may lead to different outcomes.

Discount Rates Can Significantly Change the Result

Discount rate is yet another key factor that makes up for the variation in valuations. In the context of DCF model, the discount rate is a function of risk of cash flow and time value of money. Any slight variation in WACC or cost of equity can significantly impact the present value.

The two valuers can make an assessment of the risk-free rate, equity risk premium, country risk premium, beta, specific risk, or capital structure differently. In the case of emerging countries like Egypt, such aspects can become particularly significant due to their influence on the cost of capital.

The other important point to consider is the consistency of the discount rate with the cash flow projections. Cash flow projections should normally be consistent with the nominal discount rate. Assumptions regarding the rate of inflation and foreign exchange should be consistent within the model.

Terminal Value Creates Significant Sensitivity

In many cases, especially for firms that have the possibility of growing in the future, the terminal value contributes significantly to the firm’s enterprise value. Thus, the expectations about future growth rates and the connection between the terminal growth rate and the discount rate will affect the results greatly.

Valuators using a growth rate of 3% versus 4%, assuming everything else is equal in the forecast period, can have very different outcomes. This does not indicate any form of error on the part of the valuator but, rather, how sensitive valuation is to long-term expectations.

This is because terminal value may make up a considerable percentage of total enterprise value, and hence there is need for caution when making assumptions on the terminal period that must be in line with the long-run economic behavior of the business.

Comparable Companies Are Rarely Truly Comparable

The Market Approach is seen to be more objective since it is based on observable market data. Nonetheless, choosing comparable firms requires substantial judgment since firms can vary by size, location, business model, growth prospects, profitability, financial leverage, liquidity, customer concentration, and risk.

Market Approach is considered to be objective because it relies on observable data from market place. However, selection of comparable firms involves high level of judgment because firms can differ in size, location, structure, growth potential, profitability, financial leverage, liquidity, customer concentration, and risk.

This is the reason why the quality of comparable company analysis does not depend only on the number of companies analyzed but also on their economic significance with regard to the subject company.

Control and Marketability Can Change the Value

The ownership that is being appraised is another very important factor. There is an issue that the value of a controlling interest could differ from the value of a minority interest due to the right to control and influence the strategy, management, deals, and dividends.

Similarly, a privately held company may require consideration of the lack of marketability compared with a listed company whose shares can be traded on an organized market. Therefore, two valuers who are valuing different interests or applying different conclusions regarding control and marketability may legitimately reach different equity values.

It is also important to distinguish between the enterprise value and the equity value of the business especially when there are significant debts, excess cash, or other items on the balance sheet that need to be adjusted for.

Information Availability and Quality Matter

Valuers do not operate with perfect information. The quality, completeness, and timing of the information provided to them can significantly influence the conclusion. Management forecasts, financial statements, contracts, asset registers, customer data, debt schedules, and operational information may contain different levels of reliability.

A valuation based on audited historical financial statements and a detailed, independently supported business plan may produce a different conclusion from one based on limited management information. Accordingly, the scope of information and the extent of reliance on management representations should always be considered when comparing valuation reports.

Professional skepticism is particularly important here. A valuer’s role is not merely to input management’s assumptions into a financial model, but to critically assess whether those assumptions are commercially and financially supportable.

Value is determined as of a specific valuation date. Market conditions, interest rates, inflation, exchange rates, commodity prices, company performance, and investor sentiment can change significantly over time.

This is particularly important in Egypt, where changes in the exchange rate, inflation, interest rates, and monetary policy can materially affect both company forecasts and market multiples. A valuation prepared as of December 2025 may therefore differ substantially from a valuation prepared only several months later, even if the underlying business has not fundamentally changed.

Accordingly, competing valuations should not be compared without first confirming that they use the same valuation date or, where they do not, understanding the economic and market changes that occurred between the respective dates.

Country and Macroeconomic Assumptions Matter

Macroeconomic assumptions are particularly important when valuing companies operating in emerging markets. Inflation expectations, foreign-exchange rates, interest rates, GDP growth, government bond yields, and country risk can affect both projected cash flows and discount rates.

Two valuers may therefore reach different conclusions because they have different views regarding the sustainability of inflation, the future path of interest rates, exchange-rate movements, or the company’s ability to pass increased costs to customers. The key question is not whether the assumptions are identical, but whether they are reasonable, internally consistent, and supported by available evidence.

These differences become particularly important where the business operates across multiple currencies or where its revenues and costs have different currency exposures. A valuer must consider not only the expected exchange rate itself, but also how currency movements affect pricing, costs, margins, debt servicing, capital expenditure, and ultimately cash flows.

Standards Provide a Framework, not a Single Formula

International valuation standards and financial reporting frameworks provide principles, definitions, and requirements for conducting valuations, but they do not eliminate professional judgment. Standards such as the International Valuation Standards (IVS), European Valuation Standards (EVS), IFRS, and applicable Egyptian regulatory requirements establish a framework within which the valuer operates.

Compliance with a valuation standard does not mean that every qualified valuer must produce exactly the same number. Rather, the standards seek to ensure that the methodology, assumptions, disclosures, and professional process are appropriate and sufficiently transparent for the intended purpose.

The Egyptian Market Makes Professional Judgment Particularly Important

These considerations can become even more important in the Egyptian market. Valuers may operate in an environment characterized by changing inflation and interest-rate expectations, foreign-exchange movements, country-risk considerations, and limited directly comparable listed companies in certain industries. Private companies may also have varying levels of financial reporting, management information, governance, and business-plan sophistication.

Consequently, Egyptian valuation assignments often require more than the mechanical application of a valuation model. The valuer may need to normalize historical performance, assess the sustainability of margins in an inflationary environment, distinguish between nominal and real growth, evaluate foreign-currency exposures, assess the reasonableness of management projections, identify appropriate local or international comparables, and ensure consistency between macroeconomic assumptions, cash-flow forecasts, and discount rates.

Skills, Expertise and Credentials Can Influence Valuation Conclusions

Even where two valuers are professionally qualified and apply the same valuation standards, differences in their skills, experience, sector knowledge, and professional credentials can influence how they interpret information and ultimately form their valuation opinions.

Valuation expertise extends beyond the ability to construct a financial model or apply a recognized valuation methodology. An experienced valuation professional must be able to assess the quality of management forecasts, understand the economics and risks of the underlying business, interpret capital-market evidence, identify inconsistencies in financial and operational information, select genuinely relevant comparable companies or transactions, and distinguish between assumptions that are theoretically possible and those that are commercially supportable.

Sector expertise can be particularly important. A valuer with extensive experience in banking, real estate, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, hospitality, or another specialized industry may interpret the same operating information differently from a generalist. Industry experience can affect the assessment of sustainable margins, capital expenditure requirements, working-capital cycles, customer concentration, regulatory risks, growth potential, competitive positioning, and appropriate valuation multiples.

Transaction and market experience also influence professional judgment. A professional who regularly works on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital increases, fairness opinions, financial reporting valuations, or shareholder disputes may develop a deeper understanding of how investors, regulators, lenders, and transaction counterparties assess risk and value. This experience can materially influence the selection and calibration of assumptions.

Professional credentials and continuing education can provide an additional indication of the valuer’s technical foundation and commitment to professional standards. Depending on the nature and jurisdiction of the assignment, relevant credentials may include recognized valuation, accounting, finance, investment, or appraisal qualifications. However, credentials alone should not determine the credibility of a valuation. They should be considered together with relevant experience, sector knowledge, independence, professional skepticism, and the quality of the analytical work performed.

Professional Judgment Is Shaped by Experience

Professional judgment is often treated as though it were an abstract characteristic that every qualified professional possesses to the same degree. In reality, the quality of judgment can be influenced by the professional’s exposure to different businesses, transactions, market cycles, valuation assignments, and difficult analytical situations.

An experienced valuer may recognize that a particular margin is unsustainable, that a business plan contains aggressive assumptions, that a comparable company has a fundamentally different risk profile, or that a seemingly minor accounting item has a significant valuation implication. These judgments may not be captured by a standard valuation formula, but they can materially influence the final conclusion.

Sensitivity Analysis Is Essential

Because valuation depends on assumptions, a single point estimate can sometimes create a false impression of precision. A professional valuation should therefore consider the sensitivity of the conclusion to key assumptions.

For a DCF valuation, sensitivity analysis may examine changes in WACC, terminal growth, revenue growth, EBITDA margins, or other material assumptions. If a company’s value changes substantially when WACC moves by only 1%, this should be understood by the users of the valuation report. The objective is not to eliminate uncertainty but to make it visible.

Different Conclusions Do Not Necessarily Mean One Valuer Is Wrong

The existence of two different valuation conclusions should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of an error or lack of professionalism. The more important question is how the valuers arrived at their conclusions.

A credible valuation should demonstrate a logical connection between the valuation purpose, information used, methodology selected, assumptions adopted, market evidence considered, and final conclusion. If those elements are properly supported and disclosed, a difference in value may simply reflect legitimate professional judgment.

What Should Users of Valuation Reports Focus On?

Boards, shareholders, investors, and regulators should look beyond the headline valuation figure. The quality of a valuation should be assessed by examining the valuation date, purpose, methodologies, assumptions, comparable companies, discount rate, terminal value, adjustments, ownership interest, and sensitivity analysis.

In the Egyptian market, this is particularly important where valuations are prepared for regulated transactions or reviewed by stakeholders with different interests. The objective should not be to identify the valuation that produces the highest or lowest number, but to determine whether the conclusion is reasonable, well-supported, internally consistent, and appropriate for its intended purpose.

Conclusion

Two qualified valuers can legitimately reach different conclusions because valuation combines financial analysis, market evidence, economic judgment, and professional experience. Differences in valuation purpose, methodology, forecasts, discount rates, terminal assumptions, comparable companies, control and marketability considerations, information quality, valuation date, and macroeconomic expectations can all influence the final result.

However, differences in valuation opinion may also reflect differences between the valuers themselves. Professional qualifications provide an important technical foundation, but the quality of valuation judgment is also shaped by relevant experience, sector expertise, transaction exposure, local-market knowledge, professional skepticism, analytical capability, and the ability to critically assess the information and assumptions provided by management.

This distinction is particularly relevant in the Egyptian market, where inflation, interest rates, foreign-exchange movements, country risk, availability of comparable market evidence, and differences in the quality of corporate information can materially affect valuation judgments. In such an environment, local-market understanding and the ability to maintain consistency between macroeconomic assumptions, business forecasts, risk assessment, and valuation methodology become critical components of a credible valuation opinion.

Accordingly, boards, investors, shareholders, regulators, and other users of valuation reports should not assess competing valuations simply by comparing their headline numbers. They should examine the qualifications and relevant experience of the valuation professionals, the quality of information considered, the appropriateness of the methodology, the evidence supporting key assumptions, the treatment of risk, the robustness of sensitivity analysis, and the transparency with which professional judgments have been explained.

Ultimately, the credibility of a valuation does not depend on whether another qualified valuer would arrive at exactly the same number. It depends on whether the conclusion can be traced through a coherent and defensible chain of evidence from market conditions and company fundamentals, through assumptions and methodology, to the final opinion of value.

Different valuation opinions can both be reasonable. What distinguishes a credible valuation is not the precision of the number, but the quality of the professional judgment and evidence behind it. A valuation difference is not necessarily a valuation error; an unsupported valuation is.

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