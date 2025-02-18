Desks To Dates: Managing Romance At Work

Romantic relationships at work are a tale as old as time and something of an inevitability given the proximity that colleagues share day in, day out. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, workplace romances are unlikely to go away anytime soon and so it is important that employers take the appropriate steps to mitigate any risks that could arise.

Romantic relationships between employees is a topic that stirs up a lot of emotions. On the one hand, they are a natural part of professional life – we spend many hours at work, which helps build closer relationships. On the other hand, such situations can be a challenge for employers, especially if there is a conflict of interest, allegations of favouritism or accusations of being ganged up on (known as 'mobbing') where the relationship ends.

So how can you approach the subject to protect the interests of the organisation while not overly interfering in the private lives of employees? We explore the lessons from Poland in dealing with this age-old question for employers and the HR headaches it often gives rise to.

What are the risks arising from relationships at work?

Romantic relationships can lead to internal conflicts of interest, especially when one person in the relationship is the other's superior. This creates a risk that professional decisions will be made based on feelings rather than objective criteria. This can negatively affect team morale, the working atmosphere and trust in the superior. Even if decisions are fair, other employees may feel that the partner is favoured, which can further destabilize the team.

Relationships at work can also lead to problems when they come to an end. Conflicts between former partners can result in accusations of mobbing, harassment or discrimination. Situations where one person had authority over the other in the organisation's hierarchy can be particularly risky. Additionally, tensions in the team can arise even when the relationship continues, especially if other employees feel excluded or perceive the decisions made by the couple as subjective.

Can an employer prohibit such relationships?

The law in Poland does not allow an employer to prohibit romantic relationships in the workplace. Such restrictions would be considered an intrusion into the private lives of employees. However, it is possible to introduce policies and procedures that help manage potential risks. It is crucial that the employer's actions are proportionate and do not violate the dignity or privacy of employees.

Risk and conflict of interest management

In practice, the best solution is to introduce internal policies that clearly define employees' obligations in the event of potential conflicts of interest. Employers can require employees, for example, to report relationships that may have an influence upon their decision-making in the workplace. This allows the organisation to assess the situation and implement steps to minimise the risk – such as changing the scope of duties, transferring one of the individuals in the relationship to a different position, or additionally reviewing the impact of decisions made by one individual in the couple on the other.

It is worth emphasising that the obligation to care for the good of the workplace, resulting from the Polish Labor Code, also includes reporting situations that may generate a risk of a conflict of interest. Failure to report such a risk may be grounds for termination of the employment contract. This, in addition to any internal policy, should further encourage employees to be transparent with the organisation about any workplace relationships.

How can employers support employees and the team?

Transparent communication is key. Employers should clearly define what rules apply to romantic relationships and how to report potential conflicts of interest. Training that not only educates employees about their responsibilities, but also teaches them about how to build healthy relationships and avoid conflict situations can be useful.

Promoting a culture of separating private and professional life is also important. Employees in a relationship should avoid situations that could be perceived as influencing the team, and maintain discretion in personal matters. This helps minimise tensions and create a healthy atmosphere at work.

Takeaway for employers

Romantic relationships at work are inevitable, but they can be well-managed if employers approach the subject thoughtfully. The key is to implement policies that help minimise the risk of conflicts of interest and accusations between colleagues while still allowing employees to have freedom in their personal lives. With transparent policies and open communication, employers can create a work environment where everyone feels comfortable and safe.

