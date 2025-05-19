Pay Attention – Episode 11: Circuses, Monkeys And Pay Transparency In Poland (Podcast)

Poland's equal pay regime may be minimal, but with the EU's Pay Transparency Directive on the way, employers won't be able to shrug and move on like it's someone else's circus. We're joined by Bartek Raczkowski to explore what happens when a famously pro-employer system, a refreshingly direct legal culture, and a total lack of pay reporting requirements meet a sweeping new EU obligation. And if you're wondering what monkeys have to do with any of this — well, you'll have to listen.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.