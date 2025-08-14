Shen Changyu Leads Delegation To Attend The Sixty-Sixth Series Of Meetings Of The Assemblies Of The Member States Of WIPO And Delivers General Statement

On July 8, the Sixty-Sixth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) convened in Geneva, Switzerland. Hu Heping, Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, attended the meetings. On behalf of the Chinese government delegation, Shen delivered a general statement.

Shen provided an overview of China's latest developments in the field of intellectual property (IP). He emphasized that the Chinese government attaches great importance to IP work and is vigorously advancing the building of an IP powerhouse country to provide strong support for high-quality development. In 2024, China successfully hosted the Third Belt and Road High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property, which saw active participation from various parties and resulted in a number of practical outcomes.

Shen expressed appreciation for WIPO's achievements over the past year and congratulated the successful conclusion of the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge and the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT). He called on WIPO to continue improving the global IP service system and include Chinese and other United Nations official languages in the Madrid and Hague Systems, so as to better meet the needs of global innovators. Shen also expressed hopes that WIPO would play a greater role in promoting global sustainable development and fostering innovation and cooperation in frontier fields such as artificial intelligence.

The Chinese government delegation was composed of representatives from CNIPA, the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva, and the Intellectual Property Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the ACPAA attended the meetings as observers.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/7/18/art_1340_200664.html

