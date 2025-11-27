Shanghai Forum Pushes Stronger Global IP Collaboration

Discussions during the forum highlighted the need for stronger international collaboration to address IPR violations, with representatives from various international organizations and government bodies sharing insights and strategies...

The 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum hosted a session dedicated to international cooperation in combating intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement and counterfeiting, reaffirming China's commitment to fair competition for businesses and consumers on Nov 6 in Shanghai.

Discussions during the forum highlighted the need for stronger international collaboration to address IPR violations, with representatives from various international organizations and government bodies sharing insights and strategies.

Shu Wei, vice-minister of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), emphasized the importance China places on IPR protection within its modernization efforts.

SAMR data shows that Chinese authorities handled 27,000 trademark infringement and patent counterfeiting cases in the first three quarters of 2025. A nationwide campaign in the same year led to the destruction of over 3,683 tons of counterfeit goods, valued at 432 million yuan.

Wang Binying, deputy director-general of the WIPO, recognized China's advancement in IPR protection through the establishment of a collaborative governance framework involving multiple government departments.

"China has made remarkable progress in intellectual property protection," Wang said.

The WIPO's 2025 Global Innovation Index ranked China 10th globally. The country also boasts 24 global top 100 science and technology clusters, with the Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou clusters leading the world.

Zhang Ying, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, reiterated Shanghai's commitment to creating a business environment that protects IP rights and encourages innovation.

The city's goals include strengthening law enforcement, enhancing government-business collaboration, and improving mediation in IP disputes.

Alfonso Cruz Meijuto Rodriguez, assistant director of Interpol's Criminal Networks Subdirectorate, addressed the imperative of global cooperation in enforcing IPR laws.

He said protection of IPR and public health is not a technical issue; it is about security, development, and also about trust in the global market.

Meijuto Rodriguez added that effective countermeasures require information sharing, coordinated law enforcement, and the cultivation of trust among international partners.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Department of Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, stressed the necessity of collaboration and timely information exchange between government, law enforcement, businesses, and consumers to protect IPR.

Raffaello Girotto, legal attaché at the Embassy of Italy in Beijing, said the enforcement of IPR should focus on trademarks, trademark squatting, trademark infringement, and protection of geographical indications, particularly in sectors like clothing accessories, food and beverages, industrial machinery, tools, and furniture.

Song Beibei, deputy director-general of the CNIPA's Intellectual Property Protection Department, detailed the CNIPA's efforts to strengthen IPR protection and combat infringement.

She noted that CNIPA is working with various departments to bolster IPR protection, offering vital safeguards to prevent infringement.

The event, which drew over 280 attendees, was organized by the Ministry of Commerce, SAMR, WIPO, and the Global Alliance of Trade in Services.

