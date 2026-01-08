Chang Tsi IP Border Protection: 2025 Year In Review

According to statistics released last month by General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), the total value of China's imports and exports of goods from January to November 2025 reached RMB 41.21 trillion, an increase of 3.6% compared to 2024. Exports amounted to RMB 24.46 trillion, rising by 6.2%, while imports were RMB 16.75 trillion, up by 0.2%. Key features of China's foreign trade in 2025 included:

Growth in Trade with ASEAN and the EU

In the first 11 months, ASEAN remained China's top trading partner, with total trade growing by 8.5% and accounting for 16.6% of China's total foreign trade. The EU was China's second-largest trading partner, with trade value up 5.4%, making up 13% of the total. The US ranked as the third-largest trading partner, accounting for 8.9% of China's foreign trade.

Import and Export Growth by Private and Foreign-Invested Enterprises

During this period, import-export value for China's private enterprises grew by 7.1%, representing 57.1% of the total trade—an increase of 1.8 percentage points year-on-year. Foreign-invested enterprises saw a 3.5% growth, accounting for 29.3% of total trade. State-owned enterprises experienced an 8.6% decline, making up 13.4% of the total.

Significant Share of Electromechanical Products in Exports, with Notable Growth in Integrated Circuits and Automobiles

Exports of electromechanical products increased by 8.8% in the first 11 months. Within this category, exports of integrated circuit-related products surged by 25.6%, and automobile exports grew by 17.6%. Over the same period, exports of apparel fell by 3.7%, textile exports rose by 1.7%, and plastic product exports declined by 0.5%. Agricultural product exports reached RMB 670.21 billion, marking a 2% increase.

The above data indicates that China's manufacturing exports remain robust, with cross-border logistics activity staying high. However, this also raises the risk of exporting infringing goods. Private enterprises, due to their large number, flexible operations, and sometimes relatively weaker IP awareness among small and medium-sized entities, may represent a higher-risk group for infringement. The rapid growth in electromechanical product exports (+8.8%), led notably by integrated circuits (+25.6%) and automobiles (+17.6%), warrants attention. As technology-intensive products, these categories are susceptible to issues such as patent infringement and counterfeit auto parts. Although exports of apparel and plastic products saw slight declines, trademark infringement risks for items like branded clothing and toys in foreign trade remain an area for vigilance.

In 2025, Chang Tsi remained active on the front lines of IP border protection. Over the past year, we assisted clients in completing customs recordal for over 300 key IP rights and registered thousands of authorized factories, traders, and partners as legitimate users. This not only significantly reduced the risk of legitimate client goods being wrongfully detained during customs daily-check but also helped brand owners streamline their compliant supply chains, moving IP protection upstream to the starting points of production and distribution.

Furthermore, by integrating big data tools and software, our in-house investigation team, and a nationwide monitoring network, we implemented regular surveillance on key products and major foreign trade warehouses at core ports across the country. This proactive monitoring mechanism aims to successfully intercept infringing products before they are exported. More importantly, in 2025, we participated in 18 training sessions and seminars organized by local customs authorities nationwide, covering key ports from the eastern coast to inland regions. In these sessions, we provided front-line inspection officers with detailed introductions to our clients' brands, protection needs, key points for authentic identification, and the latest infringement trends, ensuring the information was clear, memorable, and practical for customs officers to apply. Throughout 2025, we handled approximately 300 customs seizure cases, securing more precise and rapid enforcement support for our clients.

Moving into 2026, Chang Tsi's IP border protection practice will continue to be deeply rooted in our ongoing analysis of China's foreign trade trends. We are committed not only to protecting our clients' IP within China but also to safeguarding their market share and commercial reputation within the global supply chain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.