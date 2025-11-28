New Patent Examination Standards For AI Technologies In China

On November 10, 2025, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) officially announced that the revised Patent Examination Guidelines will come into effect on January 1, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of intellectual property regulations, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). The finalized amendments closely align with the draft revision released earlier this year (April 30 to June 15, 2025), which solicited public feedback and expert opinions on proposed changes.

As an AI patent expert and Senior Consultant at Chang Tsi & Partners, I have been deeply involved in analyzing and interpreting these changes. Over the past months, I published three LinkedIn articles that provide detailed insights into the AI-related amendments to the Patent Examination Guidelines, offering both case studies and practical recommendations for patent applicants navigating these new rules. These articles cover the following topics:

Changes to AI Patent Examination Rules: A comprehensive analysis of the revised examination standards, including specific examples that illustrate how these changes impact the evaluation of AI-related inventions. This article also provides strategic advice for applicants to strengthen their patent submissions under the new guidelines. Updates to AI Patent Drafting Rules: A detailed exploration of how the amendments affect the drafting requirements for AI-related patent applications. I discuss best practices for preparing patent documents that meet the updated criteria and ensure robust protection for AI innovations. Bitstream Patent Applications: Examination and Drafting Guidance: While not exclusively focused on AI, this article delves into the examination and drafting of patents related to bitstream technology. It highlights the nuanced requirements introduced by the revised guidelines and provides actionable insights for applicants in this domain.

The forthcoming implementation of the revised Patent Examination Guidelines underscores the importance of understanding these changes and adapting strategies accordingly. For professionals and innovators in the AI space, these updates represent both challenges and opportunities in securing intellectual property protection for cutting-edge technologies.

