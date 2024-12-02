Chinese Courts Strengthen Role In IP, Environmental Cases To Boost Innovation

Chinese courts have stepped up efforts to handle administrative cases in areas such as intellectual property and environmental protection over the past few years, in a bid to support innovation-driven development...

Chinese courts have stepped up efforts to handle administrative cases in areas such as intellectual property and environmental protection over the past few years, in a bid to support innovation-driven development, according to a report submitted Tuesday to China's top legislative body.

From 2016 through September this year, courts nationwide have dealt with more than 2.42 million administrative cases, issuing eight judicial interpretations aimed at improving case quality and urging government agencies to fulfill their duties more effectively, the report said.

Between 2016 and September 2024, courts heard 138,000 administrative cases involving intellectual property, with an annual growth rate of 20.3 percent, according to data in the report, which was presented to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review.

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), said the strengthening of IP protection under the rule of law is intended to encourage innovation and support China's goal of becoming a leader in intellectual property. Courts have also increased information-sharing with government departments in the IP field, he said, as part of efforts to bolster administrative protection of IP rights.

"For example, we've held regular meetings with those in agriculture and anti-monopoly sectors, discussing how to use administrative and judicial measures to protect IP rights in the seed industry and address cases involving competition restrictions," Zhang said.

The report also highlighted efforts to support China's green transition. Courts handled 118,000 administrative cases involving environmental protection from 2016 to September 2024, with an annual growth rate of 14.9 percent.

Additionally, courts supported government efforts in urban redevelopment, handling 425,000 cases related to land expropriation and house demolition, which saw an annual growth rate of 8.8 percent, the report added.

