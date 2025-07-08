25th China Patent Award Winners Revealed By CNIPA

In accordance with the provisions of the China Patent Award Evaluation Measures (2023 Revision), after recommendations from intellectual property management institutions of relevant departments under the State Council, local intellectual property offices, relevant national industry associations, as well as academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, evaluation by the China Patent Award Review Committee, and public scrutiny, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) awarded the China Patent Gold Award to 30 patents for invention and utility model including "Method for preparing high-voltage LDMOS device and device" and the China Design Gold Award to 10 patents for design including "Automobile"; the CNIPA awarded the China Patent Silver Award to 60 patents for invention and utility model including "Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonator" and the China Design Silver Award to 15 patents for design including "Tower Fan"; additionally, the CNIPA awarded the China Patent Excellence Award to 607 patents for invention and utility model including "Floating type photovoltaic cell module" and the China Design Excellence Award to 47 patents for design including "3D Scanner"; furthermore, the CNIPA awarded the Best Organization Award of the China Patent Award to 8 entities such as the Intellectual Property Office of Guangdong Province, the Excellent Organization Award of the China Patent Award to 19 entities including the Shanghai Intellectual Property Administration, and the Best Recommendation Award of the China Patent Award to 12 academicians including YU Jihong.

