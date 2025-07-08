ARTICLE
8 July 2025

25th China Patent Award Winners Revealed By CNIPA

UA
Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Contributor

Unitalen Attorneys at Law logo
Founded in 1994, Unitalen Attorneys at Law is one of the largest IP law firms in China that provide all aspects of IP solutions e.g. prosecution, enforcement, litigation, investigation, licensing and counseling, for literally any industries. Both our domestic and international clients appreciate our custom, top notch and cost-effective services.  
Explore Firm Details
In accordance with the provisions of the China Patent Award Evaluation Measures (2023 Revision), after recommendations from intellectual property management institutions...
China Intellectual Property
Unitalen Attorneys At Law

In accordance with the provisions of the China Patent Award Evaluation Measures (2023 Revision), after recommendations from intellectual property management institutions of relevant departments under the State Council, local intellectual property offices, relevant national industry associations, as well as academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, evaluation by the China Patent Award Review Committee, and public scrutiny, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) awarded the China Patent Gold Award to 30 patents for invention and utility model including "Method for preparing high-voltage LDMOS device and device" and the China Design Gold Award to 10 patents for design including "Automobile"; the CNIPA awarded the China Patent Silver Award to 60 patents for invention and utility model including "Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonator" and the China Design Silver Award to 15 patents for design including "Tower Fan"; additionally, the CNIPA awarded the China Patent Excellence Award to 607 patents for invention and utility model including "Floating type photovoltaic cell module" and the China Design Excellence Award to 47 patents for design including "3D Scanner"; furthermore, the CNIPA awarded the Best Organization Award of the China Patent Award to 8 entities such as the Intellectual Property Office of Guangdong Province, the Excellent Organization Award of the China Patent Award to 19 entities including the Shanghai Intellectual Property Administration, and the Best Recommendation Award of the China Patent Award to 12 academicians including YU Jihong.

Attachment: Decision of the CNIPA on Awarding the 25th China Patent Award

(Source: website of CNIPA)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Unitalen Attorneys At Law
Unitalen Attorneys At Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More