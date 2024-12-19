PurpleVine IP Group Secures Landmark Victory In Patent Invalidation Proceeding For A Top Chinese Conglomerate Client

PurpleVine IP Group, in collaboration with a prominent Korean law firm, has achieved a comprehensive victory in a landmark patent invalidation case for our client, a top Chinese conglomerate company. The Supreme Court of Korea upheld the Korea Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board's (IPTAB) decision to invalidate the KR100982089B1 patent held by Hydis, a Korean display manufacturer (Case No.: 2024Hu10269). This ruling marks a significant milestone in ensuring our client's business freedom on a global scale.

In March 2022, Hydis filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Korea Trade Commission (KTC), alleging that our client's products infringed four of its patents, including the KR '089 patent. In response, PurpleVine IP Group swiftly devised a strategy to defend the client. Partnering with a leading Korean law firm, PurpleVine filed a patent invalidation action against the KR '089 patent.

The PurpleVine team achieved victories in both the patent invalidation and correction actions at IPTAB. The KTC initially ruled that the KR '089 patent was not infringed and declared the patent invalid.

Hydis then appealed these decisions to the Korean Administrative Court and the Korean Intellectual Property High Court, seeking to overturn the KTC's decision and the IPTAB rulings. On January 11, 2024, the Korean Intellectual Property High Court upheld the invalidation ruling and rejected Hydis' correction request. Hydis subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court of Korea.

On May 30, 2024, the Supreme Court issued a ruling affirming IPTAB's invalidation of the KR '089 patent, officially confirming our client's victory in this case. This outcome underscores the effectiveness of PurpleVine IP Group's strategic approach and collaboration with our Korean partner firm.

Throughout the case, PurpleVine maintained continuous communication with our client and worked closely with the Korean law firm, ensuring efficient and effective management of the case. This victory exemplifies PurpleVine's unique and efficient litigation management model, setting a benchmark for future intellectual property cases.

