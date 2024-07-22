CNIPA Extends PPH Pilot Programs With ISIPO And EGYPO Again Respectively

In a bid to continue providing applicants with efficient and convenient Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) services, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has agreed with the Icelandic Intellectual Property Office (ISIPO) and the Egyptian Patent Office (EGYPO) to extend their PPH pilot programs respectively for another five years, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2029. The updated address of the ISIPO's headquarter has been incorporated into the CNIPA-ISIPO PPH guidelines, while the rest of the content remains unchanged and will continue applying to the CNIPA-ISIPO PPH pilot program. The requirements and procedures for the CNIPA-EGYPO PPH pilot program will continue following the CNIPA-EGYPO PPH guidelines.

The extension of these two PPH pilot programs will benefit innovators by enabling faster patent examination, thereby better serving technological innovation and economic development. The extension will also further promote IP exchanges and cooperation between the CNIPA and the ISIPO, as well as the CNIPA and the EGYPO.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/7/4/art_1340_193557.html

