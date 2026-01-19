China Unveils Regulation On Commercial Mediation To Improve Business Environment

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

BEIJING -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree promulgating a regulation on commercial mediation to improve the country's business environment.

The new regulation, which will take effect on May 1, 2026, comprises 33 articles. It aims to regulate commercial mediation activities, resolve commercial disputes effectively, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved, as well as promote the development of the commercial mediation industry.

It stipulates that commercial disputes that arise between parties in fields such as trade, investment, finance, transportation, real estate, engineering construction, and intellectual property rights shall be subject to commercial mediation.

The regulation clarifies the management system for commercial mediation work, with the judicial administrative department of the State Council guiding and regulating the work nationwide and formulating overall plans for the development of the sector.

Local governments at or above the county level shall be responsible for guiding and regulating commercial mediation work within their respective administrative regions through their judicial administrative departments, according to the regulation.

It also stresses that the country shall cultivate internationally influential commercial mediation organizations to enhance their international competitiveness and support them in carrying out cross-border commercial mediation activities, and encourage them to conduct international exchanges and cooperation.

