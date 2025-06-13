First Cases In 2025: U.S. Courts Recognized CIETAC Arbitral Awards

On January 30, 2025, two arbitral awards issued under the auspices of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC)...

On January 30, 2025, two arbitral awards issued under the auspices of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) were recognized by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. This marked the first time U.S. courts granted recognition of CIETAC awards in 2025.

In both of these cases, the U.S. courts cited Section 207 of the U.S. Federal Arbitration Act, emphasizing that foreign arbitral awards shall be recognized unless grounds for refusal under the New York Convention apply. No such grounds were made out on the facts of each case.

