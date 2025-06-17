CIETAC Released "Procedures For Administering Cases Under The UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules"

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Beijing, Beijing Jincheng Tongda & Neal Law Firm is one of the first partnership law firms in China. So far, JT&M has successively carried out key layouts in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, Bohai Rim, Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and other national economic development strategic regions, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi'an, Shenyang, Jinan, Dalian, Zhengzhou and other offices, as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore and other offices. Since 2000, it has been rated as "Ministerial-level Civilized Law Firm" and "National Excellent Law Firm" for many times; JT&D has gathered many interdisciplinary experts and has become a leader in the industry in many fields, and has won a number of awards from well-known legal rating agencies such as Chambers and ALB.

On March 1, 2025, the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) will officially implement the “Procedures for Administering Cases Under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules” (the “Procedures”). This initiative allows parties to choose the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules while utilizing CIETAC's institutional services. The Procedures consist of seven chapters, including “General Provisions”, “Composition of the Arbitral Tribunal”, “Arbitral Proceedings”, “Awards”, “Expedited Arbitration”, “Costs Administration”, and “Supplementary Provisions”, comprising a total of 25 articles. Under the Procedures, CIETAC will provide services such as designating authority functions, facilitating procedural management, administering arbitration costs, and reviewing arbitral awards. The objective of the Procedures is, in line with CIETAC's broader objectives, to deliver fair and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms for all parties.

