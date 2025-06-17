CIETAC Released 2024 Work Report

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Beijing, Beijing Jincheng Tongda & Neal Law Firm is one of the first partnership law firms in China. So far, JT&M has successively carried out key layouts in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, Bohai Rim, Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and other national economic development strategic regions, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi'an, Shenyang, Jinan, Dalian, Zhengzhou and other offices, as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore and other offices. Since 2000, it has been rated as "Ministerial-level Civilized Law Firm" and "National Excellent Law Firm" for many times; JT&D has gathered many interdisciplinary experts and has become a leader in the industry in many fields, and has won a number of awards from well-known legal rating agencies such as Chambers and ALB.

On January 21, 2025, the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) released its 2024 Annual Work Report. In 2024, the CIETAC Commission accepted 6,013 cases, with a total disputed amount of RMB 188.96 billion. Of these, 758 cases involved foreign elements, showing a 53.75% year-on-year growth. The disputed amount in these cases which involved foreign elements reached RMB 81.125 billion. All asset preservation applications filed through CIETAC Hong Kong were enforced by Chinese courts, with an average interim relief quantum of RMB 29.49 million per case. Moreover, CIETAC's digital transformation led to 2,998 online case filings, a 66.2% increase from the previous year, and ensuring more efficient services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.