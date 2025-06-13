SHIAC Award On VAM Dispute Recognized By The Court Of Taiwan Region, China

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Beijing, Beijing Jincheng Tongda & Neal Law Firm is one of the first partnership law firms in China. So far, JT&M has successively carried out key layouts in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, Bohai Rim, Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and other national economic development strategic regions, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi'an, Shenyang, Jinan, Dalian, Zhengzhou and other offices, as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore and other offices. Since 2000, it has been rated as "Ministerial-level Civilized Law Firm" and "National Excellent Law Firm" for many times; JT&D has gathered many interdisciplinary experts and has become a leader in the industry in many fields, and has won a number of awards from well-known legal rating agencies such as Chambers and ALB.

On January 2, 2025, the New Taipei District Court of Taiwan Region, China (the “Court”) issued its first civil ruling recognizing a Mainland arbitration award for the year (Civil Ruling No. 1, 113th Year Lu Zhong Xu Zi). The Court recognized and enforced Case No. 0452 of 2021, which had been decided under the rules of the Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (SHIAC). The case arose from a dispute regarding investment repurchase and equity agreements, which in turn entailed close consideration of a Valuation Adjustment Mechanism (VAM) clause. After Company A had increased its capital holdings in Company B, disagreements arose over (a) repurchase obligations; and (b) cost allocations arising out of Company B's failure to list publicly. Company A then sought arbitration under the SHIAC Rules and obtained a final award. However, the founder of Company B sought to resist enforcement of the award, claiming that the VAM clause breached the public order and good morals of Taiwan Region, China. After review, the Court recognized and enforced the award under the “Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area”. As the first case decided by the Court in 2025, this case holds landmark significance in the cross-strait arbitration recognition process.

