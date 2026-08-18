Brand And Business IP Workshops To Help Businesses Grow

Entrepreneurs, innovators, and business owners across the Cayman Islands are invited to strengthen one of their most valuable business assets, their intellectual property, at one of four free workshops.

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Grand Cayman, 13 August 2026 – Entrepreneurs, innovators, and business owners across the Cayman Islands are invited to strengthen one of their most valuable business assets, their intellectual property, at one of four free workshops.

The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO), in partnership with the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD), will host the workshops titled 'Brand and Business'.

Open to both existing CICBD clients and members of the public, these engaging workshops will provide practical guidance that can help businesses avoid costly mistakes, build stronger brands, and position themselves for future growth.

Workshops will be held at CICBD's office at Suite 101, Baytown Plaza, West Bay Road on the following dates:

Friday, 21 August 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Monday, 21 September 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, 23 October 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, 20 November 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and should be done via this link. Workshop topics include:

Understanding trade marks and how trade mark applications are assessed;

Turning intellectual property into a valuable business asset;

Avoiding common legal and branding risks; and

Licensing, investment, and business expansion opportunities.

CIIPO Director, Terita Kalloo encourages business owners to take advantage of this opportunity. "Whether you are starting a new business, developing a product, or looking to expand an established company, understanding IP is an essential part of long-term success. From protecting a business name or logo to creating opportunities for licensing and investment, effective IP management provides a competitive advantage and supports sustainable growth."

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