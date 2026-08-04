2026 Guide To Blockchain & Crypto-Assets In The Cayman Islands

This guide provides the latest legal information on the evolution and regulation of these markets, licensing and set-up requirements for businesses, cross-border services, decentralised finance...

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This guide provides the latest legal information on the evolution and regulation of these markets, licensing and set-up requirements for businesses, cross-border services, decentralised finance considerations, and information on payments and stablecoins, as well as tokenisation and real-world assets.

1. Overview of Blockchain and Crypto-Assets

1.1 Blockchain

1.1.1 Evolution of Uses of Blockchain

The Cayman Islands as a Blockchain Hub

The Cayman Islands has earned its position as the offshore jurisdiction of choice for blockchain and digital asset businesses through a combination of deliberate regulatory design and organic market development. The jurisdiction offers a regulatory framework that is both credible and proportionate. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has avoided the temptation to over-regulate novel technology prematurely, while ensuring that the infrastructure for compliance is robust enough to satisfy institutional counterparties, correspondent banks and international investors.

Over the past twelve months the market has continued its shift from speculative and retail-facing activity toward institutional use cases. The dominant themes are tokenisation of real-world assets, tokenised fund structures, stablecoin issuance and DeFi governance entities. The special economic zones operated by Cayman Enterprise City remain a significant draw for web3 businesses, offering a package of tax neutrality, rapid work permit processing and a concentrated professional community that few comparable jurisdictions can match.

Key Legislative Developments

Two legislative developments stand out as particularly significant for practice over the past year. First, the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) (Amendment) Act, 2025 (the “VASP Amendment Act”) materially narrowed the VASP Act’s “issuance of virtual assets” definition, confining it to the public sale of newly created virtual assets in exchange for fiat currency, other virtual assets, or other consideration.

Second, and related, a comprehensive tokenised funds framework came into force on 24 March 2026, co-ordinating amendments across the Mutual Funds Act, Private Funds Act, and the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (VASP Act). Cayman now has a bespoke regulatory regime for tokenised investment funds that gives CIMA supervisory oversight of the underlying technology and digital tokens, imposes specific record-keeping obligations, and requires an annual confirmation of compliance.

Near-Term Outlook

The recalibration of US digital asset regulation under the current US administration may reduce demand for certain offshore structures. At the same time, it increases demand for stable, predictable regulatory environments – an area where the Cayman Islands competes effectively. Interoperability between blockchain networks, the convergence of AI with on-chain infrastructure and the growth of institutional on-chain liquidity are expected to drive further structuring activity through the jurisdiction.

Intellectual Property (IP)

There is no IP regime in the Cayman Islands tailored to blockchain technology. Ownership of smart contract code and protocol IP follows standard English common law copyright principles, and practitioners structuring token issuance or protocol deployment transactions should ensure IP ownership, licensing rights, and fork-handling provisions are addressed explicitly in constitutional and project documents. The immutability of public blockchains creates irresolvable tension with the right to withdraw or modify works in which IP subsists, and this tension is best managed through careful contractual architecture rather than reliance on any Cayman statutory solution.

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1.1.2 Regulatory Sandbox

The VASP Act contains a statutory basis for a regulatory sandbox, authorising CIMA to grant time-limited sandbox registrations or licences of up to one year to VASPs or other fintech service providers where the proposed activity presents elevated supervision, anti-money laundering (AML)/counter-terrorist financing (CFT), or systemic risk, or where the novelty of the model warrants a probationary period of monitored operation before full authorisation is considered.

As at the date of this guide, the sandbox provision is not yet in force as CIMA has not issued the implementing regulations or application procedures that would bring the sandbox to life. In the absence of a formal programme, CIMA has maintained a practice of pre-application engagement with prospective entrants, and this informal supervisory dialogue serves a broadly similar function – allowing regulators to assess novel propositions and applicants to understand regulatory expectations – but it provides no regulatory relief and confers no formal rights.

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1.1.3 Regulation of Blockchain Technology

Regulatory Attitude: Permissive and Facilitative

The Cayman Islands government and CIMA have consistently adopted a permissive and facilitative stance toward blockchain and digital asset businesses. Policy is calibrated to attract credible, well-governed operators rather than to suppress innovation in the absence of identifiable harm.

No particular blockchain use case is prohibited under Cayman law, and the government has actively encouraged development through the special economic zones within Cayman Enterprise City, offering tailored incentives for web3 and technology businesses. The prohibition on retail investor participation that features in many onshore regimes is largely absent in the Cayman context, though CIMA applies close scrutiny to the fitness and propriety of those operating toward less sophisticated market participants.

Blockchain Technology Without Crypto-Assets

The use of blockchain technology in a purely infrastructural or software capacity – for example, a fund administrator using blockchain-based record-keeping – does not of itself trigger any additional regulatory obligation in the Cayman Islands beyond those applicable to the regulated entity generally. There is no blockchain-specific technology regulation, and CIMA does not require regulated entities to seek separate approval before deploying distributed ledger solutions within their existing businesses.

CIMA’s general conduct-of-business and risk management expectations apply equally to blockchain-based technology deployments. Regulated firms are expected to understand and manage the operational and technology risks associated with any material system, and to ensure that outsourcing of blockchain-based services to third parties is subject to appropriate oversight consistent with CIMA’s outsourcing guidance.

Data Privacy

The Cayman Islands’ data protection framework is established by the Data Protection Act (as revised) (the DPA), broadly modelled on the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The DPA confers on data subjects the right to erasure of their personal data in defined circumstances, including where data is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it was collected. The application of this right to blockchain-recorded personal data creates an irresolvable technical tension: the immutable, append-only character of most public blockchain architectures means that data recorded directly on-chain cannot, as a technical matter, be deleted.

The most defensible approach is architectural: personal data should not be stored on-chain at all. Blockchain-based products should record only cryptographic hashes, pseudonymous identifiers, or pointers to off-chain data stores that can be modified or erased in response to a data subject erasure request. Where personal data has already been recorded on-chain, legal counsel should be obtained on the specific circumstances.

1.1.4 Smart Contracts

Smart contracts raise an interesting legal question in the Cayman context: not whether they can be enforced, but what happens when they execute in ways the parties did not intend. On the first question, the Cayman Islands has no specialist smart contract legislation, but the Electronic Transactions Act (as revised) (the ETA) provides that electronic records, electronic signatures, and contracts formed electronically have the same legal effect as their paper equivalents. Provided the usual contractual requirements are met – offer, acceptance, consideration or deed and certainty, and intention to create legal relations – a smart contract is as enforceable as any other agreement.

Interpretation of a smart contract is more complex. A deterministic smart contract executes its coded logic regardless of whether that logic faithfully reflects what either party intended. When the code and the parties’ underlying agreement diverge – whether through a bug, an unforeseen interaction, or an exploit – the question of what legal obligations arise is genuinely unsettled.

1.1.5 Industry and Trade Bodies

The Blockchain Association of the Cayman Islands engages with government and CIMA on policy matters, facilitates industry dialogue and promotes the use of blockchain-based solutions locally.

Cayman Finance, the umbrella trade association for the Cayman financial services industry, has established a fintech committee that participates in international policy discussions on digital assets, artificial intelligence, and related technologies.

The Cayman Islands Virtual Assets Society, operating within the Cayman Enterprise City special economic zone environment, provides a community forum for businesses located within those zones. At the international level, Cayman-based firms participate in bodies including Global Digital Finance and the Crypto Council for Innovation, both of which engage with standard-setters at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on matters of direct relevance to Cayman-based virtual asset businesses.

1.2 Crypto-Assets

1.2.1 Property Considerations

A Settled Question: Digital Assets as Property

The question of whether digital assets constitute property is now settled as a matter of English law and, in consequence, as a matter of Cayman law. The Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025 (c. 29) (the “UK 2025 Act”) received Royal Assent on 2 December 2025 and is immediately in force. That Act creates a statutory third category of personal property for things in digital form, distinct from traditional “things in possession” and “things in action”. It does not attempt to define exhaustively what falls within this third category – that task is left to the courts – but it removes the fundamental doctrinal barrier that had previously prevented digital assets from being recognised as property at all under the traditional English common law binary.

The growing body of unreported Cayman Grand Court decisions granting worldwide freezing orders, proprietary injunctions, and Norwich Pharmacal disclosure orders against both identified and anonymous defendants in digital asset misappropriation cases now rests on a firmer doctrinal foundation.

Transfer of Ownership

As a matter of practical Cayman law, ownership of a crypto-asset transfers when the relevant blockchain transaction achieves irreversible confirmation under the applicable network consensus rules. Where assets are held through a custodian, the customer’s proprietary rights depend on the terms of the custodial arrangement and the applicable trust analysis.

Collateral

The use of digital assets as collateral in Cayman-governed transactions is increasing and the legal framework for doing so is now more secure. A lender will typically have rights to control the collateral wallet and, where tokens represent shares in a Cayman company, also take an equitable share mortgage over the underlying equity. The recognition of digital assets as property under the UK 2025 Act clarifies that an English or Cayman law security interest can be taken over digital assets as a matter of basic property law.

1.2.2 Access to Banking

Banking access for virtual asset businesses can be an operational challenge. There is no prohibition on Cayman-licensed banks providing account services to virtual asset businesses, and CIMA has not issued any guidance restricting such relationships. However, businesses often face restrictions imposed by international correspondent banks on the basis of perceived AML/CFT risk and reputational concern.

There are grounds for cautious optimism. The Cayman Islands’ removal from the FATF enhanced monitoring list in October 2023 significantly improved the jurisdiction’s international standing and has translated into more constructive conversations with international banking partners. A VASP registration or licence – with VASPs subject to fit and proper assessments, AML/CFT frameworks and ongoing supervisory oversight – is now a meaningful credential in those conversations. Several institutions, including certain locally licensed banks and a number of international neobanks and payment service providers, have developed a genuine appetite for servicing the regulated Cayman VASP market.

1.2.3 ESG/Sustainable Finance

ESG obligations for digital asset businesses in the Cayman Islands are, at present, minimal as a matter of Cayman law. There is no mandatory ESG disclosure, climate reporting or sustainability-linked conduct regime applicable specifically to VASPs or digital asset businesses. In April 2023, CIMA indicated that it would monitor international developments and assess the case for ESG-related regulatory requirements, but no consultation has been published and no formal proposals have followed.

In practice, ESG considerations arrive through contractual channels rather than regulatory mandate. Institutional investors – particularly large limited partners in private funds – increasingly impose ESG requirements, reporting expectations, and exclusion criteria through side letters and limited partnership agreements.

1.2.4 Tax

For many clients, the tax position is the starting point and often the decisive factor in choosing the Cayman Islands. As a tax-neutral jurisdiction, the analysis is straightforward: there is no corporate income tax, capital gains tax, withholding tax, payroll tax, VAT or stamp duty on digital asset transactions or holdings. This is not a special crypto concession – it reflects the jurisdiction’s general fiscal neutrality, which applies regardless of asset class. A Cayman-incorporated virtual asset business enjoys the same tax position as any other Cayman entity.

The more significant and evolving area is international tax reporting. Cayman financial institutions have long been subject to FATCA (in respect of US persons) and CRS (in respect of residents of participating jurisdictions) reporting obligations, and virtual asset businesses that constitute reporting financial institutions under those frameworks must comply. However, neither FATCA nor CRS was designed with crypto in mind, and the treatment of wallet-based holdings and exchange accounts has required considered analysis on a case-by-case basis.

The Cayman Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) Regulations change this landscape materially. The Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework) Regulations, 2025, gazetted on 27 November 2025 and in force from 1 January 2026, introduce a purpose-built reporting regime for crypto-asset service providers in the Cayman Islands. The framework is broad in scope: “Cayman Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers” are required to conduct due diligence on users, obtain self-certification of tax residency, and report aggregate transaction data to the Tax Information Authority for exchange with relevant overseas authorities.

1.2.5 Insolvency

The Cayman Islands has no bespoke insolvency or resolution regime for digital asset businesses. The general winding-up framework under the Companies Act (as revised) applies, and the Grand Court has demonstrated both the willingness and the competence to adapt that framework to the particular features of crypto-asset insolvencies – including the absence of a physical asset register, the volatility of the insolvent estate’s most valuable assets, and the global and often anonymous character of the creditor body.

The AXIA Network Foundation case (Grand Court, 3 April 2025) is the clearest illustration of this adaptability. The court ordered the continuation of the voluntary liquidations of AXIA Network Foundation and ANF MergeCo Ltd under official supervision on grounds of efficacy, expedition and economy, and authorised the liquidators to apply for Chapter 15 recognition in the United States (filed in Dallas, Texas).

Several novel issues nonetheless remain unresolved at the statutory level and will require case-by-case analysis until the courts address them directly. The treatment of client crypto-asset balances in a VASP insolvency is the most practically significant: the VASP Act requires licensed custodians to segregate client assets from proprietary assets, and a properly structured custodial arrangement should give rise to a trust in the client’s favour that would take those assets outside the general estate available to unsecured creditors. Whether that analysis will prevail in practice – particularly where the segregation has been imperfect or the documentation is ambiguous – remains to be tested. The valuation of volatile digital assets for the purposes of creditor claims and distributions is a further area that will require careful attention in any Cayman digital asset liquidation.

1.2.6 Industry and Trade Bodies

The primary bodies for the crypto-asset industry in the Cayman Islands are those described in 1.1.5 Industry and Trade Bodies: the Blockchain Association of the Cayman Islands and the fintech committee of Cayman Finance.

2. Regulation

2.1 Regulators and International Alignment

CIMA as Primary Supervisor

CIMA is the principal regulatory body for virtual asset service providers in the Cayman Islands, exercising its virtual asset supervisory functions principally through its dedicated VASP & Fintech Innovation Unit. CIMA’s mandate encompasses both authorisation and ongoing supervision, and it has progressively expanded its supervisory engagement with the virtual asset sector as the regulatory framework has matured.

CIMA’s supervisory framework is risk-based and broadly proportionate. The phase 2 licensing regime, which came into effect on 1 April 2025, reflects a considered position that custody and trading platform services present materially greater risk than other virtual asset activities, and accordingly warrant a higher standard of regulatory scrutiny. In February 2026, CIMA issued a Market Conduct Rule and Statement of Guidance applicable to all VASPs – a development that significantly extends the body of published supervisory standards – together with updated Rules on Obligations for the Provision of Virtual Asset Services specifically for custodians and trading platforms. Taken together, these represent a framework that is becoming increasingly comparable in detail and sophistication to those of onshore regulators.

AML/CFT and the FIU

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is the Cayman Islands’ designated financial intelligence body and receives suspicious activity reports from VASPs and other regulated entities under the Proceeds of Crime Act. AML/CFT compliance is a foundational obligation for all Cayman VASPs, and CIMA’s supervisory programme includes regular assessment of registrants’ and licensees’ AML/CFT frameworks.

International Standards

The Cayman Islands implements FATF standards through its domestic AML/CFT framework and has been a consistent participant in the FATF review process since its removal from the enhanced monitoring list in October 2023. FATF’s sixth targeted update on virtual asset and VASP compliance (June 2025) reported continued global progress, with 73% of jurisdictions having enacted Travel Rule legislation, though implementation gaps between legislation and practice remain widespread. The Cayman Islands sits in the more advanced cohort of jurisdictions on this measure.

2.2 Crypto-Asset Regulatory Frameworks

The Classification Question

The central classification question in the Cayman Islands is whether a given instrument is a “security” for the purposes of the Securities Investment Business Act (as revised) (SIBA), a “virtual asset” for the purposes of the VASP Act, or neither. The answer determines which regulatory regime applies – SIBA (if a security), the VASP Act (if a virtual asset), both (if the instrument has characteristics of both), or neither (if it falls within a specific exclusion).

The VASP Act definition of “virtual asset” is broadly framed: a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded or transferred and used for payment or investment purposes. The definition expressly excludes official digital representations of fiat currencies (CBDCs) and instruments regulated as securities under SIBA. The SIBA definition of “security” includes virtual assets that can be sold, traded, or exchanged where they represent or can be converted into, or represent derivatives of, traditional securities. The result is a layered analysis that is substance-driven rather than form-driven.

The Regulated Activity Perimeter

The VASP Act regulates:

the sale of newly created virtual assets to the public (ie, “issuance”);

fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto exchange;

virtual asset transfers;

custody services;

participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuance; and

the operation of a virtual asset trading platform.

Since 1 April 2025, custody and trading platform services require a “virtual asset service licence” rather than mere registration. The enhanced obligations applicable to licensees are set out in the CIMA Rule and Statement of Guidance for Virtual Asset Custodians and Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (the “Custody/Platform Rule”) (as updated in February 2026) covering disclosures, risk assessment, regulatory capital, stress testing, internal controls, and client asset segregation. All other VASP activities require registration. Licensees are subject to more intensive ongoing supervision, more demanding prudential requirements and a higher level of CIMA scrutiny.

Out of Scope

The following activities are not regulated as virtual asset services under the VASP Act:

mining;

virtual asset airdrops;

private token placements not made to the public;

virtual service tokens; and

the issuance of tokenised fund interests under the Mutual Funds Act or Private Funds Act.

There is no specific Cayman prohibition on retail participation in virtual asset activities, and the VASP Act does not draw a sharp retail/professional dividing line.

Regulatory Developments: Next 12 Months

Beyond CARF, CIMA is expected to issue further supervisory standards building on the Market Conduct Rule and the Custody/Platform Rule published in February 2026. Additional rulemaking on cybersecurity risk management, technology governance and senior management accountability is anticipated as CIMA deepens its supervision of the growing phase 2 licensee population. It is also anticipated that the sandbox regime (provided for under the VASP Act) may be introduced.

2.3 Regulated Firms and Legal Wrappers

The Tokenised Funds Framework – A Landmark Development

The entry into force of the Tokenised Funds Framework on 24 March 2026 is the most significant product-level development in Cayman funds regulation since the Private Funds Act came into force in 2020. The framework brings tokenised investment funds within a clear, purpose-built regulatory structure for the first time. Its core architecture is an extension of the existing funds regulatory framework rather than a standalone regime: tokenised mutual funds remain regulated as mutual funds, and tokenised private funds remain regulated as private funds. The additions are a suite of technology-specific requirements, including CIMA supervisory authority over the underlying digital token infrastructure and asset valuation methodology, record-keeping obligations for all token-related transactions (issuances, creations, sales, transfers, and ownership records), and an annual confirmation to CIMA that those records are maintained in compliance with the framework.

Taken together with the June 2025 VASP Act amendment that exempted fund interest tokenisations from the “issuance of virtual assets” definition (retroactively), the Tokenised Funds Framework closes the regulatory loop for tokenised Cayman fund products.

Conventional Fund Structures Holding Digital Assets

For private funds investing in digital assets without tokenising their own interests, the Private Funds Act provides the applicable regulatory framework. Such funds must be registered with CIMA and comply with the PFA’s requirements on registered office, audit, valuation methodology, asset safekeeping, and AML/CFT. Where the investment manager provides virtual asset investment management or advisory services, SIBA registration or licensing will typically be required in addition – an interaction that requires careful analysis at the outset of any fund structuring exercise.

Broader Regulated Firm Exposures

CIMA-regulated entities outside the virtual asset sector – banks, securities investment businesses, insurance companies – that obtain exposure to digital assets through their balance sheets or product offerings do not step outside their existing regulatory frameworks by doing so. They do, however, need to consider carefully the risk management, prudential, and conduct-of-business implications of that exposure. CIMA’s supervisory expectations on risk management and governance apply to digital asset exposures in the same way as to other material risk concentrations.

Using a Legal Wrapper: Impact on the Regulatory Analysis

Using a Cayman-regulated fund structure as a legal wrapper changes the regulatory picture in one significant respect. The VASP Act’s issuance definition expressly excludes the tokenisation of equity interests in mutual funds and of investment interests in private funds. A fund vehicle that issues tokenised interests to investors does so within the Mutual Funds Act or Private Funds Act framework, and the fund itself does not require VASP registration solely by reason of holding virtual assets as investments or issuing tokenised interests.

2.4 Token Issuance

The Revised Issuance Definition

Token issuance has been the most technically contested area of VASP Act interpretation since the regime came into force, and the VASP Amendment Act represents a meaningful legislative intervention designed to resolve the principal ambiguities. As revised, “issuance of virtual assets” means the public sale of newly created virtual assets in exchange for fiat currency, other virtual assets, or other consideration. The word “public” is load-bearing: private placements to sophisticated or institutional investors do not constitute issuance. The exclusion of “virtual service tokens” – tokens providing access to or use within a software platform rather than conferring investment rights or payment functionality – from the virtual asset definition altogether removes a significant class of technology-utility tokens from the VASP perimeter.

The retroactive carve-out for tokenised fund interests is the most practically significant amendment for Cayman fund practitioners. The Act expressly provides that the tokenisation of equity interests in mutual funds and investment interests in private funds does not constitute issuance of virtual assets for VASP Act purposes. This was already CIMA’s informal administrative position, but the statutory confirmation with retroactive effect removes any doubt and enables Cayman fund managers to proceed with tokenised structures on a sound legal footing.

Regulatory Requirements for Public Issuances

Where a token issuance meets the statutory definition – a public sale of newly created virtual assets – the issuer is required to register with CIMA as a VASP. CIMA has not yet published a formal White Paper or offering document content standard equivalent to those found in the European MiCA framework, though CIMA’s AML/CFT expectations and the disclosure standards implicit in CIMA’s fit and proper assessment of senior officers create a de facto baseline for what a prudent issuer should prepare. In practice, Cayman token issuances to institutional and sophisticated investors are typically structured as private placements outside the statutory definition, avoiding the registration obligation entirely.

Where the virtual asset being issued also constitutes a security for SIBA purposes, SIBA requirements apply in addition to or instead of the VASP Act. The interaction between the two regimes requires careful analysis on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

2.5 Market Abuse

No Bespoke Market Abuse Regime

The Cayman Islands does not have a standalone market abuse or market manipulation prohibition. There is no statutory prohibition in the VASP Act or elsewhere on wash trading, spoofing, front-running, or pump-and-dump schemes in virtual asset markets as such.

The available legal tools are general rather than sector-specific. The Misrepresentation Act and the general law of fraud will apply where manipulative conduct involves false representations. Criminal liability under the Proceeds of Crime Act (as revised) may arise where market manipulation generates criminal proceeds or involves money laundering. Where a virtual asset also constitutes a security for SIBA purposes, CIMA has supervisory authority over conduct of business, and the general standard of conduct applicable to securities investment businesses would capture manipulative trading practices.

The CIMA Market Conduct Rule

CIMA’s Market Conduct Rule and Statement of Guidance represents the most significant step toward a substantive conduct framework for Cayman VASPs to date. While the Rule does not replicate the full apparatus of a market abuse regime, it establishes standards for fair dealing, transparency, conflict of interest management, and the handling of client orders that address several of the conduct risks associated with market manipulation. The Gate.io enforcement notice published by CIMA on 11 April 2025 – which concerned a firm providing virtual asset exchange services to Cayman users without registration – demonstrates CIMA’s willingness to take public enforcement action and signals a more active supervisory posture on conduct.

We expect the market conduct framework to develop further as CIMA’s supervisory experience with the phase 2 licensee population accumulates.

2.6 Non-Compliance

Regulatory Sanctions

CIMA’s enforcement toolkit that has been progressively strengthened. For VASPs, the consequences of non-compliance range from administrative conditions, reprimands, and directions to comply, through to financial penalties, suspension, and the cancellation of a registration or licence. CIMA’s rules governing the cancellation of registrations and licences, effective 10 September 2025, brought greater procedural clarity to the most serious sanction available, setting out grounds for cancellation and the process by which CIMA will exercise that power. The rules are an important reference point for any firm that has received an indication from CIMA that its registration or licence is at risk.

Criminal Liability

Operating as a VASP without registration or, where required, a licence, is a criminal offence under the VASP Act. The criminal liability attaches not only to the corporate entity but potentially to the individuals responsible for its management. AML/CFT breaches can give rise to additional criminal liability under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Civil Liability

Non-compliance with the VASP Act does not of itself give rise to a private right of action by a client or counterparty against the non-compliant firm. However, the existence of a regulatory breach may be relevant to civil claims in negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, or breach of contract in appropriate circumstances. In our experience, the practical consequences of a public enforcement action – loss of banking relationships, reputational damage, investor redemption rights triggered by regulatory events – are often more immediately damaging to a business than the formal legal consequences, and the two should be assessed together rather than in isolation.

Is the Regulatory Attitude Likely to Change?

The trajectory of CIMA’s supervisory stance is clearly toward increasing sophistication and oversight. The progression from a registration-only regime in 2020, through phase 2 licensing in 2025, to the Market Conduct Rule and updated obligations rules in early 2026 shows an expanding supervisory framework. We expect this to continue with more detailed published standards on technology governance and cybersecurity, more active examination of licensees, a progressively higher bar for new entrants, and more inspections and enforcement.

On cross-border non-compliance, CIMA’s Gate.io enforcement notice of April 2025 confirms that it regards its territorial jurisdiction seriously.

3. Licensing and Set-Up Requirements

3.1 Licensing Requirements

The Two-Tier Framework

The VASP Act establishes a two-tier authorisation framework. Registration is the baseline requirement for most regulated virtual asset activities: issuance, virtual asset exchange (both fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto), virtual asset transfer and participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuance. Licensing – a “virtual asset service licence” – is required for custody services and for operating virtual asset trading platforms.

Registration Requirements

A VASP registration applicant must satisfy CIMA that its business is operated and managed from the Cayman Islands, that it has appropriate anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing and proliferation financing systems and controls in place, and that its beneficial owners, officers, directors and senior management are fit and proper persons. The AML/CFT framework must comply with the Cayman Islands AML Regulations and CIMA’s AML/CFT guidance. A well-prepared, complete application with robust compliance infrastructure is likely to proceed more smoothly than one that is filed with the intention of developing compliance infrastructure post-registration.

Licensing Requirements

Virtual asset service licence applicants face additional requirements. Licensees must demonstrate adequate regulatory capital, maintain segregated client asset arrangements, establish risk management frameworks, including stress testing and business continuity planning, satisfy technology and cybersecurity standards, have in place adequate insurance and comply with the enhanced disclosure and reporting requirements introduced by the Custody/Platform Rule (as updated in February 2026). CIMA assesses the fitness and propriety of all significant controllers, directors, and senior management team members.

Practical Considerations

The VASP Act requires VASPs to have a registered office in the Cayman Islands and CIMA expects a genuine operational presence rather than a letterbox address. For firms seeking a licence, CIMA will assess the substance of the Cayman nexus. An independent director is required for licensees, but this appointment does not need to be made locally in the Cayman Islands. Concurrent SIBA licensing may be required where the business involves investment management, securities dealing, or advising on securities in respect of virtual assets that also constitute securities. The interaction between the VASP Act and SIBA should be mapped at the outset of any Cayman authorisation project. CIMA does have the discretion under the VASP Act to waive separate SIBA licensing in circumstances where the activities in question are already captured by the VASP Act authorisation and duplicative regulation would serve no additional supervisory purpose.

3.2 Set-Up Requirements

Entity Selection

The starting point for any Cayman virtual asset business is entity selection. The Cayman exempted company is the most widely used vehicle and remains the default choice for most VASP businesses: it is familiar to investors and banking partners, straightforward to administer and well supported by the Cayman professional services infrastructure. An exempted company cannot carry on business in the domestic Cayman Islands market other than in furtherance of its offshore business, which aligns with the typical profile of a virtual asset business operating from Cayman but serving a global client base.

The Cayman foundation company – available under the Foundation Companies Act (2025 Revision) – has become an increasingly popular choice for protocol governance entities and DAOs. Its hybrid characteristics (capable of operating without members, with a defined purpose, and able to hold assets on behalf of a blockchain protocol without creating a trust or partnership) have made it a natural fit for decentralised project structures. The foundation company is discussed further in the DeFi section of this guide (see 5. Decentralised Finance).

Limited partnerships and limited liability companies (both available under Cayman law) are used in specific contexts, including for fund structures investing in digital assets.

Regulatory Applications

Following entity incorporation, the regulatory application process with CIMA is the critical path item for most virtual asset businesses. For a registration application, firms should expect to prepare a business plan setting out the proposed virtual asset services, an AML/CFT programme (including policies and procedures, risk assessment, and appointed AML officers), a corporate structure chart, due diligence on all beneficial owners and senior managers, and a description of the technology infrastructure. For a licensing application, the documentation requirements are substantially greater and will include capital and financial projections, a technology and cybersecurity risk assessment, client asset safekeeping arrangements, regulatory capital calculations and stress testing procedures, amongst other documents.

Practical Timeline

For registration, a well-prepared application can expect CIMA review to take in the order of three to six months, though CIMA’s review period is affected by application quality and the volume of applications it is processing at any given time. Licensing applications typically take longer. Early CIMA engagement – before the formal application is filed – is strongly advisable.

3.3 Change of Control

A change of control of a CIMA-registered or licensed VASP requires prior CIMA approval. Under the VASP Act, “change of control” encompasses a transaction or series of transactions by which a person acquires or ceases to hold a significant interest – defined as 10% or more of the shares or voting power, or the ability to exercise significant influence over the management of the VASP. CIMA must be notified in advance of any such change, and it has the power to object to a proposed acquisition or change where it is not satisfied that the incoming controller, owner, or management team meets the fit and proper standard.

In practice, the CIMA approval process for a change of control should be treated as a material condition in any transaction involving a Cayman VASP, and the timetable for CIMA review and approval should be built into the transaction structure. Completion before CIMA has approved the change of control – or without notifying CIMA at all – constitutes a breach of the VASP Act, with the regulatory and criminal consequences described elsewhere in this guide.

3.4 Passporting

There is no passporting or mutual recognition framework between the Cayman Islands and any other jurisdiction. The Cayman Islands is an offshore British Overseas Territory, not a member of any regional regulatory bloc, and the concept of passport rights – central to the EU single market financial services framework – has no domestic equivalent. A Cayman VASP registration or licence confers no regulatory authorisation in any other country.

Marketing into the EEA, the United Kingdom, the United States, or other major regulated markets will typically trigger local licensing or registration obligations, and the reach of those obligations should be mapped before any client-facing activity commences. The alternative – operating on a reverse solicitation basis, accepting only genuinely unsolicited approaches from clients outside Cayman – is available in certain jurisdictions but requires careful factual management and cannot be used as a systematic distribution strategy.

At the bilateral level, Cayman has entered into memoranda of understanding with a number of overseas regulators, including IOSCO signatories and various national financial regulators, governing co-operation and information exchange. These facilitate supervisory co-operation but do not create any form of market access right. CIMA has also deepened its engagement with international standard-setters, including FATF and IOSCO, which informs but does not substitute for local authorisation in overseas markets.

4. Cross-Border Services

4.1 Marketing

Domestic Marketing Restrictions

Marketing virtual asset products or services within the Cayman Islands – to domestic retail consumers or to businesses carrying on domestic business – is subject to the VASP Act to the extent the marketed activity constitutes a regulated virtual asset service. The VASP Act’s registration and licensing requirements apply to persons carrying on virtual asset services from or within the Cayman Islands, and marketing as a precursor to providing services will generally be treated as part of the regulated activity.

The Cayman Islands does not have a separate financial promotions regime equivalent to the UK’s section 21 FSMA framework or the EU’s MiFID II marketing communication rules. There is no blanket prohibition on unsolicited marketing or cold calling in the virtual asset context at the domestic level, though CIMA’s Market Conduct Rule introduces standards relevant to fair dealing and transparent communication with clients that apply to all CIMA-regulated VASPs.

Cross-Border Marketing Considerations

Of considerably greater practical relevance for most Cayman virtual asset businesses is the marketing of Cayman products and services into overseas jurisdictions. The Cayman Islands does not regulate the overseas marketing activities of its VASPs, but the laws of the target jurisdiction will govern the permissibility of those activities.

4.2 White Labelling

White-label arrangements – where one firm (the licensor) provides technology infrastructure, platform access, or a branded product to another firm (the licensee or distributor) that then offers those services to end clients under its own or a co-branded name – raise regulatory characterisation questions that are worth addressing carefully rather than assuming away.

The VASP Act’s regulatory obligations attach to the person actually providing virtual asset services to clients. Where the distributing firm is the contracting party with the end client, exercises discretion over the client relationship, and holds itself out as the service provider, it is that firm which requires VASP registration or licensing, regardless of the fact that it relies on a third party’s technology to deliver the service. The technology provider operating purely in a B2B capacity, with no direct client relationship, would not generally require a separate VASP registration by virtue of that B2B activity alone – though the specific facts and contractual structure require analysis in each case.

5. Decentralised Finance

5.1 Ability to Use DeFi

Does the VASP Act Reach DeFi?

Whether the VASP Act applies to decentralised finance protocols is not always clear-cut – it depends critically on the facts of each protocol’s design and governance. The VASP Act does not contain a specific DeFi carve-out or safe harbour. The definition of a VASP is person-facing and activity-based: it asks whether a person is carrying on a regulated activity from or within the Cayman Islands. Where a protocol is truly decentralised – no identifiable person or entity exercises control, no person is providing services to clients, and operations are entirely governed by immutable code – the argument that no regulated person is providing a virtual asset service has genuine force. In practice, most protocols that describe themselves as decentralised involve identifiable teams, foundations or governance participants that retain meaningful control or extract economic value, and those arrangements will attract closer regulatory scrutiny.

5.2 DeFi Structures

The Foundation Company as the Cayman DeFi Vehicle of Choice

The Cayman foundation company has become the dominant structural choice for DeFi protocol governance entities and DAO vehicles. Unlike a conventional exempted company, a foundation company can be established without shareholders and can operate purely for the purposes set out in its memorandum and articles – making it well suited to holding protocol IP, managing a treasury or acting as the legal counterparty in a decentralised ecosystem where there is no conventional equity ownership. It has legal personality, can contract, hold assets, and sue and be sued, which resolves the fundamental problem that faces unincorporated DAOs.

The foundation company structure can be adapted to implement DAO governance mechanisms with a reasonable degree of fidelity. Token holder voting can be mapped to the foundation’s supervisory function (the analogue of a member in a conventional company structure), directors can be required to implement governance decisions within specified parameters, and the foundation’s constitutional documents can hardcode the protocol’s fundamental rules in a manner that gives legal effect to the DAO’s governance architecture. The Foundation Companies Act is flexible enough to accommodate most governance designs.

Unincorporated DAOs

Where a DAO operates without any incorporated entity – whether because it is genuinely immutable and no entity is required, or by deliberate design choice – Cayman law would likely characterise the DAO as an unincorporated association. The consequences are significant: assets are legally held by the members jointly, contracts are binding on the members personally, and there is no legal shield between the DAO and its participants. The cases concerning unincorporated DAOs in the United States have highlighted the personal liability exposure can create.

5.3 Liability

There is no Cayman case law or regulation that specifically addresses accountability or liability in the event that DeFi causes harm in the Cayman Islands – whether to consumer, other businesses or more broadly. CIMA will likely look to the approach of developing legislation and regulatory guidance in other jurisdictions. Any English law decisions will also be relevant to the Cayman courts.

Smart Contract Liability

Where a smart contract executes as coded but causes loss to a user, the contractual analysis depends on what agreement (if any) was formed between the parties, what the terms of that agreement were, and whether the code faithfully implemented those terms. Where the code was the entire agreement, the deployer’s liability for losses caused by the code’s operation will generally turn on whether any misrepresentation, warranty, or other obligation was given in connection with deployment.

6. Payments and Stablecoins

6.1 Payments

The Cayman Islands does not have dedicated payments services or e-money legislation, unlike certain other jurisdictions. The VASP Act and other regulatory laws (for example, the Banking and Trust Companies Act) do not restrict the use of digital assets for payment for services in the Cayman Islands. For example, many corporate and financial services providers now accept payments in a range of digital assets, and some M&A transactions and investments are settled in stablecoins or other digital assets. There is also a growing trend in the Cayman Islands for real estate to be purchased using bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets. However, where a business facilitates payments (ie, transfer) of digital assets between parties, such activity is likely to be a virtual asset service under the VASP Act requiring registration.

6.2 Stablecoins

6.2.1 Fiat Currency and Algorithmic Stablecoins

A Meaningful Distinction

The distinction between fiat-backed (or asset-backed) stablecoins and algorithmic stablecoins is legally and commercially significant. A fiat-backed stablecoin – where each outstanding token is redeemable for a defined quantity of fiat currency or other real-world asset held in reserve – has a fundamentally different risk profile and a much clearer analogy to conventional financial instruments. The stabilisation mechanism is exogenous: the peg is maintained by reference to assets held outside the blockchain. An algorithmic stablecoin, by contrast, maintains its peg (or attempts to) through on-chain mechanisms – typically through the supply of a related token and algorithmic expansion or contraction of token supply in response to price deviations. The stabilisation mechanism is endogenous and, as the TerraUSD/LUNA collapse of May 2022 demonstrated, can fail catastrophically and suddenly.

In terms of Cayman law classification, both fiat-backed and algorithmic stablecoins will generally constitute virtual assets under the VASP Act, provided they are used for payment or investment purposes and are not merely digital representations of a single fiat currency (which would fall within the CBDC/fiat exclusion). The issuer of either type of stablecoin to the public requires VASP registration as an issuer of virtual assets.

The reserve arrangements behind a fiat-backed stablecoin introduce additional regulatory considerations. Where the reserve is substantial and held in traditional financial instruments, the entity managing the reserve may itself constitute a regulated mutual fund or investment business. The particular structure of the reserve management arrangement requires analysis under both the Mutual Funds Act and SIBA. No equivalent reserve analysis arises for a pure algorithmic stablecoin, though the mechanisms for governance of the stabilisation protocol may raise their own regulatory questions.

6.2.2 Stablecoin Regulation

The VASP Act Framework Applied to Stablecoins

The Cayman Islands does not have a standalone stablecoin regulatory framework of the kind contemplated by the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Cayman regulates stablecoins through the VASP Act as virtual asset services, without product-specific categorisation. A stablecoin issuer that makes a public sale of the stablecoin is an issuer of virtual assets and requires VASP registration. A person that provides custody of stablecoin balances on behalf of clients requires a virtual asset service licence. A person that operates a stablecoin trading platform requires a licence at the relevant threshold.

CIMA has not issued stablecoin-specific guidance. The regulatory requirements that apply are therefore those of general application under the VASP Act: AML/CFT systems and controls, fit and proper management, and the relevant conduct of business requirements.

6.2.3 Backing Assets

No Mandatory Reserve Regime

The Cayman Islands does not impose mandatory reserve or backing asset requirements on stablecoin issuers as a condition of VASP Act registration. The Cayman VASP Act contains no product-specific reserve obligation, and CIMA has not issued guidance establishing reserve standards for stablecoin issuers.

The practical consequence is that the reserve design for a Cayman-based stablecoin issuance is, as a matter of Cayman law, a commercial rather than regulatory decision – to be made by reference to the issuer’s redemption obligations, the creditworthiness expectations of its institutional counterparties and users, and any requirements imposed by listing venues, liquidity providers, or banking partners. In practice, the market has converged on reserve designs that include cash, short-term government securities, and money market instruments as the standard components, because institutional and banking counterparties demand this standard regardless of whether it is legally mandated.

One area where regulation does become relevant to reserves is where the reserve management function constitutes investment business. An entity managing a substantial pool of reserve assets in traditional securities or money market instruments may be conducting securities investment business for SIBA purposes or managing a regulated fund under the Mutual Funds Act.

6.2.4 Special Considerations

AML/CFT and the Travel Rule

AML/CFT compliance is a foundational obligation for all Cayman VASP registrants and licensees, and stablecoin operators are not treated differently from other virtual asset service providers in this respect. The AML Regulations and CIMA’s AML/CFT guidance apply in full, covering customer due diligence, enhanced due diligence for higher-risk customers, sanctions screening, suspicious activity reporting to the FIU, and record-keeping obligations. The Travel Rule (FATF Recommendation 16 as implemented in Cayman) requires stablecoin transfer providers to collect and transmit originator and beneficiary information for transfers above the threshold – a requirement that, in the context of stablecoins designed for high-volume retail or institutional payment flows, demands robust technology infrastructure and interoperability with counterpart VASPs.

CARF and Stablecoin Operators

CARF compliance is an immediate and material obligation for stablecoin operators. The Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework) Regulations, 2025, define “Cayman Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers” broadly, and a stablecoin operator that provides exchange services (fiat-to-stablecoin or stablecoin-to-stablecoin), transfer services, or custody services to identifiable users will typically fall within the definition.

7. Tokenisation and Real-World Assets

7.1 Treatment

The Tokenisation Opportunity

The tokenisation of real-world assets – securities, fund interests, real estate, commodities and other financial and non-financial assets – is the area of the digital asset market generating the most sustained institutional interest currently, and the Cayman Islands is well positioned to serve as a structuring jurisdiction for such transactions. The combination of a mature and flexible corporate and funds law framework, the new Tokenised Funds Framework, the clarity now provided by the UK 2025 Act on digital assets as property, and a sophisticated professional services ecosystem creates a genuine competitive advantage.

Tokenisation of Other Real-World Assets

For tokenised assets outside of the funds context – trade receivables, real estate, commodities, carbon credits, infrastructure assets, and other financial instruments – the applicable Cayman legal framework depends on the nature of the underlying asset and the rights represented by the token. Where the token represents an ownership or beneficial interest in an underlying asset, the key legal engineering challenge is ensuring that the on-chain token faithfully reflects an enforceable off-chain legal interest, and that transfer of the token effects or is accompanied by transfer of that underlying interest. The UK 2025 Act is directly relevant: the recognition of digital assets as property means that the token itself can constitute a proprietary interest, rather than merely being a contractual record of an off-chain interest. This opens analytical possibilities that were not available under the pre-2025 legal framework.

Legal due diligence on tokenised asset transactions should assess:

the characterisation of the token under Cayman and applicable foreign law;

whether the token constitutes a security under SIBA;

whether the issuer requires VASP registration;

the mechanics of transfer and whether transfer of the token transfers the underlying asset interest;

the insolvency analysis (is the token holder’s interest protected against the insolvency of the issuer or custodian); and

the AML/CFT and CARF compliance architecture.

Originally published 22nd June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.