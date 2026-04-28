Video: Virtual Assets In The Cayman Islands

- in North America
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- with readers working within the Insurance industries
The Cayman Islands has fast become one of the leading markets for cryptocurrency funds, Web3projects, Token Offerings, and other digital and blockchain products in part due to its attractive regulatory environment.
However, there are a number of key legal issues involved in dealing with virtual assets in the Cayman Islands, so it is critical to have experienced, expert advice before establishing a cryptocurrency fund, Token Offerings vehicle or other blockchain project in the Cayman Islands.
Stuarts' Fintech and Web3 Lawyers are leading individuals in their field and are here to guide you through complex regulatory hurdles with clarity and ease.
In our video below, discover the robust virtual asset regime in the Cayman Islands with insights from Stuarts' legal experts. Jon McLean, Head of Banking & Regulatory, and Chris Humphries, Managing Director, explain the key aspects of compliance, regulation, and the diverse virtual asset services operating in this leading global financial hub. Learn about virtual asset definitions, regulatory requirements, and how the Cayman Islands ensures investor confidence and stability in the digital asset space.
Watch our video on Virtual Assets and their regulatory requirements in the Cayman Islands here:
Originally published 22 January 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]