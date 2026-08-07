Is It That Time Of Year Again? New Annual Release Of Holdback Under The Ontario Construction Act

Effective January 1, 2026, Ontario’s Construction Act (the “Act”) underwent one of its most significant overhauls since the 2018 modernization of the former Construction Lien Act. One of the biggest changes was the introduction of a mandatory annual release of holdback regime.

Much has been written about this new annual release of holdback requirement. Law firms, industry organizations, and construction professionals have all published articles explaining the new rules and what they mean for Ontario’s construction industry. Even so, there remains a good deal of confusion as many owners, contractors, and subcontractors are unsure about when the annual release of holdback applies, how it works in practice, and whether it applies to their project. These questions continue to come up as the industry works through the implementation of these new requirements.

Understanding the annual holdback release regime is important for all industry stakeholders as 2027 is expected to be the “first wave” year for mandatory annual release across the industry. This is because, in general, most contracts entered after July 1, 2018, will be subject to the new annual release of holdback starting in 2027. This article will attempt to explain the new regime in as simple of terms as possible.

The New Section 26: Mandatory Annual Release of Holdback

As of January 1, 2026, a new section 26 of the Act makes annual release of basic holdback mandatory for contracts to which it applies. In broad terms, the mechanism works as follows:

Contract anniversary date: The owner must identify the date the contract was entered into. Every anniversary of that date becomes a trigger point. Notice of Annual Release of Holdback: Within 14 days of each contract anniversary, the owner must publish a Notice of Annual Release of Holdback (a new prescribed Form 6, which replaces the former Notice of Non-Payment of Holdback) in one of the designated construction trade news websites (Daily Commercial News, Link2Build, or Ontario Construction News). The notice must state the amount of holdback the owner intends to pay and the intended payment date. Payment window: Provided no lien has been preserved or perfected against the holdback, the owner must pay the contractor all accrued basic holdback for services and materials supplied in the preceding year, no earlier than 60 days and no later than 74 days after the notice is published. Flow-down payment obligation: The contractor, and each subcontractor in turn, must pay its own subcontractors their share of the accrued holdback within 14 days of receiving payment.

The Transition Rule: Section 87.4(4)

The most immediate question for anyone administering an existing contract is: does mandatory annual holdback release apply to my contract, and if so, when does the first release occur?

For contracts entered into on or after July 1, 2018 but before January 1, 2026, section 87.4(4) provides a phased start-up:

The first contract anniversary date in 2026 is skipped for annual-release purposes.

The first mandatory annual release instead occurs at the contract’s next anniversary date that falls on or after January 1, 2027 (referred to as the “second anniversary” of the contract following January 1, 2026).

At that first release, the owner must publish notice and release all basic holdback accrued up to that anniversary date (i.e., holdback covering more than one year’s supply, since the intervening 2026 anniversary was skipped).

For contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2026, the new section 26 applies immediately and in full – the first notice and release cycle runs from the contract’s own first anniversary date, with no transitional delay.

Quick Reference Guide

Date the governing contract was entered into Governing holdback release regime First annual release trigger 1. Before July 1, 2018 Former Construction Lien Act (s. 87.3) – no mandatory annual release; holdback released on the traditional substantial completion/lien-expiry timeline N/A – annual release regime does not apply 2. July 1, 2018 – December 31, 2025 New Construction Act s. 26, subject to the transition rule in s. 87.4(4) First anniversary date falling on or after January 1, 2027 (any anniversary falling in 2026 is skipped) 3. On or after January 1, 2026 New Construction Act s. 26 applies immediately First anniversary of the contract date

Key Takeaways