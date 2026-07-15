CIRO Cybersecurity Table-Top Exercise – The Dry Run

Following similar forums held in 2018 and 2023, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is hosting another series of cybersecurity table-top exercises for investment dealers and mutual fund dealers on September 30 (Toronto) and October 7 (Calgary). The forum is intended to allow participants to discuss threats, gaps in response plans and best practices through targeted case scenarios. All CIRO members are invited to participate, and CIRO has separately requested input on the development of the case scenarios.

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Following similar forums held in 2018 and 2023, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is hosting another series of cybersecurity table-top exercises for investment dealers and mutual fund dealers on September 30 (Toronto) and October 7 (Calgary). The forum is intended to allow participants to discuss threats, gaps in response plans and best practices through targeted case scenarios. All CIRO members are invited to participate, and CIRO has separately requested input on the development of the case scenarios.

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