Dividing The Invisible: Cryptocurrency Digital Assets And The New Frontier Of California Family Law

For decades, California family courts have divided the same categories of community property: homes, bank accounts, retirement plans, brokerage portfolios, family businesses, and the occasional valuable piece of personal property. The rules governing division of those assets are familiar, predictable, and largely developed through generations of case law.

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By Tenny C. Rostomian-Amin, Esq.

For decades, California family courts have divided the same categories of community property: homes, bank accounts, retirement plans, brokerage portfolios, family businesses, and the occasional valuable piece of personal property. The rules governing division of those assets are familiar, predictable, and largely developed through generations of case law.

Cryptocurrency has changed that.

Today, family law practitioners increasingly encounter marital estates containing Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, NFTs, decentralized finance accounts, staking rewards, hardware wallets, exchange accounts, and digital assets that may exist nowhere except behind a private key known to one spouse. These assets present challenges unlike any traditionally encountered in dissolution proceedings. They can appreciate or depreciate dramatically within days, generate derivative assets through forks and staking mechanisms, move between wallets without the involvement of any financial institution, and, in some cases, disappear from view entirely.

Yet despite the novelty of the technology, California courts remain guided by familiar principles. The challenge is not that the law is absent. The challenge is that existing family law doctrines must now be applied to assets that were unimaginable when many of those doctrines were developed.

California begins from a straightforward premise: community property must generally be divided equally upon dissolution. Family Code section 2550 requires an equal division of the community estate, and courts are ordinarily required to value community assets “as near as practicable to the time of trial.” See Family Code section 2552; In re Marriage of Honer (2015) 236 Cal.App.4th 687.

That rule functions reasonably well when dealing with a residence, a pension, or even a traditional brokerage account. Cryptocurrency, however, raises an obvious question: what happens when an asset worth $250,000 at separation is worth $1 million by trial, or worth only $50,000?

The answer is not always straightforward. Family Code section 2552 permits a court, upon a showing of good cause, to select an alternative valuation date between separation and trial. The purpose of the statute is to accomplish an equal division of the community estate in an equitable manner. In re Marriage of Duncan (2001) 90 Cal.App.4th 617 recognize that trial courts possess substantial discretion when determining whether circumstances justify departure from the default valuation date.

For cryptocurrency assets, that discretion often becomes the central issue in the case. This is because not every increase in value belongs exclusively to the spouse holding the asset. California courts have long distinguished between appreciation caused by passive market forces and appreciation caused by the post-separation efforts of one spouse. In In re Marriage of Sherman (2005) 133 Cal.App.4th 795, the Court of Appeal emphasized that where fluctuations result from

nonpersonal factors such as market conditions, both parties should ordinarily share in the resulting gains and losses.

That principle has profound implications in cryptocurrency cases. If a spouse simply purchases Bitcoin during the marriage and leaves it untouched, subsequent appreciation may be no different than appreciation in a stock portfolio. The dramatic rise or fall in value is attributable to market forces rather than personal effort. Under those circumstances, valuation near the time of trial often remains the most equitable approach because both spouses share proportionately in the market risk that existed throughout the dissolution proceedings.

In many cases, an in-kind division may provide the cleanest solution. Rather than attempting to assign a single dollar value to an asset that may fluctuate substantially before judgment is entered, the court can divide the actual cryptocurrency holdings themselves, allowing each spouse to share equally in future gains and losses.

However, the analysis changes when cryptocurrency is actively managed. A growing number of investors engage in sophisticated trading strategies involving leveraged positions, algorithmic trading, decentralized finance protocols, staking rewards, liquidity pools, and other activities requiring substantial personal effort and expertise. In those circumstances, post-separation growth may not simply reflect market appreciation. It may reflect the skill, labor, and judgment of the managing spouse and this distinction matters.

In Duncan, the court recognized that an alternative valuation date may be appropriate where post-separation increases in value result primarily from the efforts of one spouse. Likewise, Sherman acknowledged that valuation principles should account for whether appreciation stems from passive market conditions or active management. Accordingly, a spouse who spends years actively trading and managing a cryptocurrency portfolio after separation may have a compelling argument that a trial-date valuation unfairly allows the non-managing spouse to benefit from post-separation labor, skill, and risk-taking. The question becomes intensely factual: was the increase caused by Bitcoin’s market performance, or by the active efforts of the spouse managing the portfolio?

The Disclosure Problem

If volatility creates valuation challenges, disclosure creates even greater ones.

California spouses owe one another the highest fiduciary duties known to the law. Family Code section 721 imposes obligations of the utmost good faith and fair dealing, while Family Code section 1100 requires full disclosure regarding the existence, characterization, and valuation of community assets.

Cryptocurrency tests those duties in unique ways. Unlike a traditional bank account, cryptocurrency can be stored across multiple exchanges, software wallets, hardware devices, cold-storage systems, and decentralized platforms. Transfers may occur instantaneously and without the paper trail typically associated with conventional financial institutions. A spouse may hold assets on Coinbase, transfer them to a hardware wallet, move them through multiple blockchain addresses, and later claim that the funds no longer exist.

The family law practitioner who accepts such representations at face value does so at considerable risk. The leading California cryptocurrency case, In re Marriage of DeSouza (2020) 54 Cal.App.5th 25, demonstrates why. There, the husband failed to disclose cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin holdings, assets generated through cryptocurrency forks, and transfers between digital wallets. The Court of Appeal found these omissions material and concluded that they deprived the wife of the opportunity to protect her interests through alternative division methods or equitable remedies. The court ultimately ordered immediate transfer of one-half of the accessible cryptocurrency to the wife and awarded attorney’s fees and costs. The lesson from DeSouza is unmistakable: cryptocurrency is not exempt from fiduciary duties merely because it exists in a decentralized ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency cases frequently involve another recurring problem: inadequate records. Wallet addresses are lost. Exchange accounts are closed. Transaction histories disappear. Tax reporting is incomplete. A spouse claims to have forgotten passwords or misplaced hardware wallets containing substantial assets. California law does not reward such conduct.

In In re Marriage of Nelson (2006) 139 Cal.App.4th 1546, the Court of Appeal emphasized that a party cannot benefit from inadequate recordkeeping that prevents accurate valuation. Where a spouse’s conduct makes trial-date valuation impracticable, courts may utilize alternative valuation methodologies to achieve an equitable result. That principle is particularly significant in cryptocurrency litigation, where tracing and valuation often depend entirely upon records maintained by the party controlling the digital assets.

The Future of Digital Asset Litigation

Cryptocurrency is unlikely to remain the most challenging digital asset confronting family courts. Tokenized securities, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), staking rewards, NFTs, digital collectibles, metaverse assets, and blockchain-based financial instruments are becoming increasingly common components of marital estates.

Yet the underlying legal principles remain remarkably stable. California courts continue to focus on equal division under Family Code section 2550, valuation under Family Code section 2552, fiduciary duties under Family Code sections 721 and 1100, and the equitable principles articulated in Honer, Duncan, Sherman, Nelson, and DeSouza. The technology may be new, but the judicial mission remains unchanged: to achieve a fair and equitable division of the community estate.

For family law practitioners, however, cryptocurrency cases require something more than familiarity with traditional property division principles. They demand a working understanding of digital asset custody, blockchain tracing, wallet transfers, forks, staking mechanisms, and the forensic tools necessary to identify and value assets that may exist entirely outside the conventional financial system. The next generation of high-asset dissolution litigation will not simply involve determining who keeps the house. Increasingly, it will involve determining who controls the private keys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.