Cross Examining Catherine Brenner And John Mullen - Part 2 (Podcast)

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In this episode, we continue our director series with part two of our cross examination of Catherine Brenner and John Mullen. In our last episode, we left you on a cliffhanger. We now pick up where we left off.
In this episode, we continue our director series with part two of our cross examination of Catherine Brenner and John Mullen. In our last episode, we left you on a cliffhanger. We now pick up where we left off. We also discussed the value in good communications, the human factor in cyber incident response, a values-led approach as compared with a compliance-led approach, AI, of course, and board simulations. This is Cross-Examining Cyber. It's part of our director series, the cross-examination of Catherine Brenner and John Mullen, part two. Here we go.