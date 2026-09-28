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28 September 2026

Cross Examining Catherine Brenner And John Mullen - Part 2 (Podcast)

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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In this episode, we continue our director series with part two of our cross examination of Catherine Brenner and John Mullen. In our last episode, we left you on a cliffhanger. We now pick up where we left off.
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In this episode, we continue our director series with part two of our cross examination of Catherine Brenner and John Mullen. In our last episode, we left you on a cliffhanger. We now pick up where we left off. We also discussed the value in good communications, the human factor in cyber incident response, a values-led approach as compared with a compliance-led approach, AI, of course, and board simulations. This is Cross-Examining Cyber. It's part of our director series, the cross-examination of Catherine Brenner and John Mullen, part two. Here we go.

Listen to episode 27

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross Examining Cyber EP27: Cross Examining Catherine Brenner

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