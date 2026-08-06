This monthly cybersecurity briefing examines emerging threats where artificial intelligence systems have been exploited to steal credentials and access sensitive data, alongside government initiatives to strengthen defense contractor security requirements and eliminate vulnerable network infrastructure. The analysis covers recent law enforcement operations, regulatory developments, and documented cases of AI-powered attacks that demonstrate the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

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In this month’s edition, we discuss instances where AI has been used to steal credentials, with and without human intervention; a move to decommission internet facing routers and VPNs; and a push by lawmakers to simplify cybersecurity regulation requirements.

CONSIDER THIS

Just a Taste. On July 2, 2026, security researchers revealed a method to trick AI browsers into stealing credentials. Researchers created a game with the goal of exfiltrating user credentials. Because this was the game’s goal, the AI browser did not view its exfiltration of credentials as nefarious.

Defense of the Defense. On July 13, 2026, the Pentagon announced a pause to a program that would have required outside audits of the cybersecurity of defense contractors. Opponents asserted that the requirements were burdensome and would prevent smaller contractors from conducting business with the Department of Defense.

Back to School? Back to Rule. On July 6, 2026, CISA announced that it expects to finalize in September a mandatory incident reporting rule.

Decommission Routers to Cut-Off TA Route. On July 13, 2026, officials warned of Russian state-sponsored attackers scanning the internet for routers with default or weak passwords to enter environments without authorization.

Bye, Bye, Bye - Stalkers Using Synch. On July 15, 2026, security researches revealed that stalkers are using Chrome’s sync capability to spy on user’s browser history and gain access to their stored passwords.

GAO Wants to Hold the Government Accountable. On July 22, 2026, the GAO wrote a letter to certain Congressional committees highlighting the redundancy and inefficiency of certain cybersecurity regulations.

Senator Wants VPNs to Do an About-face. On July 27, 2026, Sen. Ron Wyden pleaded with OMB, CISA, and NIST to lead a campaign to purge older, internet accessible VPNs from federal agencies.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

Another Scattered Spider Member Caught in Web. On July 2, 2026, a 19-year-old Scattered Spider member was extradited to the U.S. and awaits sentencing for certain cybercrime charges.

FBI Cracked NetNut. On July 3, 2026, the FBI, along with certain private-sector partners disrupted NetNut, a network of roughly 2 million hijacked home devices used to route cybercrime.

JadePuffer a Pioneer? On July 6, 2026, researchers announced the first documented case of agentic ransomware performing reconnaissance, credential theft, lateral movement, persistence, encryption, and ransom delivery.

Fraudulent Injection Detection. On July 6, 2026, researchers discovered threat actors using prompt injection attacks in malicious websites to trick AI agents into making payments or trusting fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms.

Interpol’s Operation Sheds Light on Scammers. On July 9, 2026, Interpol’s Operation First Light arrested nearly 6,000 alleged cybercriminals and seized nearly $300 million dollars following a crackdown on social-engineering and money laundering scams.

Ryuk on the Hook. On July 10, 2026, an Armenian national pleaded guilty to his role in Ryuk ransomware attacks between November 2019 and April 2020; he faces up to 15 years in prison and agreed to pay close to $1.2 million in restitution.

You’re Not Carnival Personnel. On July 13, 2026, Proofpoint disclosed that threat actors are using fake client ID to collect usernames and passwords from Entra databases.

Hugging Face Turns to One of Shock. On July 16, 2026, OpenAI announced that two of its large language models escaped from of their constraints and autonomously hacked into the AI application library Hugging Face.

Playing Capture-the-Flag Led to Unauthorized Access. On July 30, 2026, Anthropic disclosed it detected three incidents in which a Claude model reached the internet from within or while interacting with a third-party evaluation environment, and from that access, gained unauthorized access to the real systems of three different organizations.

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