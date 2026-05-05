2026 Fintech White Paper: How Integration Is Reshaping Institutional Digital Finance

Chris Hutley-Hurst’s articles from Walkers are most popular:

The digital asset market has moved beyond experimentation.

What’s driving progress now is disciplined institutional activity and products that integrate seamlessly with existing financial architecture.

In 2026, the products gaining traction are those that are built on familiar governance, risk and operating models. These structures give institutional investors the confidence to deploy capital at scale.

In our latest white paper, our global Fintech team explores some of the forces shaping this next phase of market development such as:

disciplined, not diminished, institutional demand

the return of traditional finance structures as the blueprint for scale

regulators acting as practical enablers

real world hurdles that will determine what succeeds at scale

Drawing on our experience across key investment hubs including the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey, we outline what this shift means for sponsors, managers and service providers designing products for institutional capital.

Explore what integration-led growth means for your business:

Download the white paper