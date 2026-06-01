The Agentic Web: DNS, Security, And The Future For Cyber Lawyers (Podcast)

As autonomous AI agents begin to reshape the internet, how can we ensure they operate securely and transparently? This episode explores a groundbreaking proposal to leverage the Domain Name System as a trust layer for the emerging agentic web, examining both the technical architecture and governance challenges of building infrastructure for AI-driven interactions.

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self In this episode of AI Security and the Law, hosts Stephen Lilley and Veronica Glick sit down with Wei Chen, Chief Legal Officer of Infoblox, to explore how the rise of agentic AI is reshaping internet infrastructure, cybersecurity, and the practice of law. Wei explains how the Domain Name System—the internet's foundational routing layer—can play an important role in securing autonomous AI agents, and she discusses Infoblox's DNS-AID proposal to the Internet Engineering Task Force as a path toward open, decentralized governance of the agentic web. The conversation also covers practical advice for lawyers, including building technical fluency with AI tools and embracing disruption as an opportunity for growth. Episode Show Notes 00:02 Introduction to AI Security and the Law

3:13 DNS Explained: The Plumbing of the Internet

6:51 Trust and Identity: Tying Agents to Domains

9:36 The Three Stages of the AI-Driven Internet

16:43 The Case for Decentralized Governance of the Agentic Web

17:36 DNS-AID: Infoblox's Proposal to the Internet Engineering Task Force

20:27 Evolving as a Cybersecurity Lawyer in the AI Era AI Security and the Law is also available on the following podcast services for your subscription convenience. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

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