FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-up - W/e 22 May 2026

UK

FSCP responds to draft SI amending crypto regulations

The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has published its response to HM Treasury’s draft statutory instrument ( SI ) amending the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026. The FSCP considers that, on the whole, the measures set out in the draft SI represent a pragmatic approach to enabling UK-issued stablecoin payment services to operate before the full reforms are in place. However, it holds that the legislation primarily benefits industry, with consumer protections remaining incomplete until the wider payments reforms are implemented. The FSCP emphasises that consumer protection must not lag behind industry requests and competitiveness objectives. [22 May 2026] #DigitalAsset #Crypto

PSR consults on financial reporting for payment schemes

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published a consultation on proposals to require card schemes to report their UK financial performance, so the regulator can better monitor and assess scheme profitability over time. The proposals follow the PSR's market review into card scheme and processing fees.

The proposed targeted regulatory financial reporting measures would require the schemes to provide a profit and loss account for their UK card operations, with relevant levels of disaggregation, alongside contextual information to support ongoing supervision.

The PSR expects to publish its final decisions on the Information, Transparency and Complexity (ITC) and Pricing Governance remedies in Summer 2026. [21 May 2026] #Payments

FSSC report: A workforce transformed – technology, skills and the future of work in financial services

The Financial Services Skills Commission (FSSC) has published its first report to HM Treasury setting out how AI and other disruptive technologies are reshaping roles, tasks and skills across the financial services sector. Key findings include:

AI is set to fundamentally change up to 50% of tasks in most financial services roles;

the sector will need to recruit and train 450,000 highly skilled people over the next ten years; and

failure to address skills gaps at the scale of the challenge will pose a serious threat to economic growth.

The FSSC will now undertake a second phase focused on developing practical recommendations for firms, HM Government and the wider skills system. A final report is expected by early 2027. [21 May 2026] #AI

FCA issues warning regarding fake insurance sold on social media

The FCA has issued a statement to warn young drivers about 'ghost broking' scams where criminals pose as legitimate insurance sellers and offer bogus insurance policies through social media and messaging platforms.

The policies they sell are either fake, invalid due to falsified details, or cancelled shortly after purchase. Victims are left unknowingly uninsured and at risk of prosecution, fines and even having their car seized. The regulator stated that it is working with social media influencers to warn young drivers about the growing threat of ghost broking. [20 May 2026] #SocialMedia

Regulatory Initiatives Grid – May 2026

The Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum has published the tenth edition of the Regulatory Initiatives Grid which sets out the regulatory pipeline for financial services for the next two years.

The Grid is organised by sections, often determined by sector. The ‘Multi-sector’ section covers initiatives that span more than one sector. Sector-specific sections include payments and cryptoassets.

The Forum is comprised of the FCA, the PRA/Bank of England (BoE), the PSR, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), The Pensions Regulator (TPR), and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), with HM Treasury attending as an observer member.

The Forum welcomes feedback on how the Grid has been useful for stakeholders in planning for regulatory initiatives and where improvements can be made. [19 May 2026] #DigitalAsset #Crypto #Payments

BoE speech: Modernising money and markets

The BoE has published a speech by its Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden, at City Week 2026 on the regulator’s vision for UK finance. Ms Breedon articulates this vision as a robust, multi-money retail payments system that promotes greater competition and innovation, and a multi-asset, multi-currency approach to tokenising UK markets.

Ms Breeden spoke about how the responsible adoption of tokenisation in the UK can enhance financial stability and support sustainable growth, not only in retail payments but also in financial markets and the services they provide to the UK and global economies. She highlighted what the BoE has done and plans to do, in collaboration with authorities, HM Government and industry, to make its vision a reality.

She also noted that, with regard to the potential for a UK retail central bank digital currency – a digital pound – the BoE and HM Treasury will set out the conclusions of the design phase later in 2026. [19 May 2026] #Tokenisation #DigitalAsset #CBDC #DigitalPound

FCA/BoE set out vision for tokenisation in UK wholesale markets

The FCA and the BoE have published a call for input which sets out the regulators’ vision for how tokenisation can develop safely in UK wholesale markets. The paper:

outlines a potential framework to consider the future use of tokenisation in wholesale markets, both the long-term end state and the transition to it;

makes clear the most important infrastructure, policy and regulatory principles and operational considerations that the regulators propose to follow in any future changes to policy and regulations;

makes specific proposals in areas including the regulatory regime for issuing and exchanging digital assets, prudential and collateral treatment, and central bank money settlement of digital asset transactions; and

offers an initial roadmap of initiatives that will support market evolution.

Responses to the call for input are requested by 3 July 2026. The regulators aim to publish a joint response statement and a full cross-authority roadmap later in 2026. [18 May 2026] #Tokenisation #DigitalAsset

PRA: Dear CEO letter on prudential treatment of tokenised assets, stablecoins and other cryptoasset exposures

The PRA has published a template version of the letter sent to CEOs of banks and designated investment firms to provide an update on its expectations for managing the prudential risks from cryptoasset exposures. The letter replaces previous expectations outlined in the 2022 letter and should be read alongside the Dear CEO letter on deposit-takers’ innovations in deposits, e-money and stablecoins .

The PRA states that, in practice, the expectations outlined in this letter mean that firms should continue to apply the risk controls and expectations previously set out by the PRA, while recognising that certain forms of cryptoassets may benefit from a more risk-sensitive prudential treatment (that remain in line with existing PRA rules).

These expectations will continue to be on an interim basis until the PRA publishes its proposed future prudential framework following the completion of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS’) targeted review of cryptoasset standards. The PRA therefore expects to consult on a proposed framework in 2028 at the earliest.

The annex to the letter summarises the key areas in which the PRA’s expectations reaffirm, update or clarify those set out in the 2022 Dear CEO letter on cryptoasset exposures. [18 May 2026] #Tokenisation #DigitalAsset #Crypto #Stablecoin

PRA: Dear CEO letter on innovations in use of deposits, e-money and stablecoins

The PRA has published a template version of its letter to CEOs of banks and deposit takers to clarify its expectations in respect of innovations in the use of deposits, e-money and stablecoins. The letter reaffirms the broad expectations set out in the 2023 letter and provides some additional information on how those expectations should be interpreted in light of developments since the original letter was issued.

The current letter focuses on risks that arise specifically in a retail context. The PRA remains concerned about the risks of contagion that may arise if deposit-taking entities were to offer e-money or stablecoins under the same branding as their deposits.

The letter’s annexes include a summary of the PRA’s expectations on innovations in the use by deposit-takers of deposits, e-money, regulated stablecoins, digital money and money-like instruments.

This letter should be read alongside the Dear CEO letter on the prudential treatment of banks’ cryptoassets exposures . [18 May 2026] #DigitalAsset #Stablecoin #e-Money

NCSC: Adopting agentic AI and using AI to find system vulnerabilities

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published two blogs: