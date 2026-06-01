AI As A Mirror: How Enterprise AI Adoption Reveals The True State Of Your Security Program

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the enterprise landscape. It is accelerating innovation, enhancing decision-making, and unlocking new sources of competitive advantage.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

Article Insights

Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

Executive Summary

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the enterprise landscape. It is accelerating innovation, enhancing decision-making, and unlocking new sources of competitive advantage. As organizations move aggressively to adopt AI, a critical and often underappreciated reality is emerging.

AI does not create entirely new security problems. It exposes the full extent of the weaknesses that already exist.

In practice, AI acts as a mirror, reflecting the maturity, discipline, and resilience of an organization’s security program with unprecedented clarity. Longstanding gaps in data governance, identity and access management, asset visibility, detection capabilities, and third‑party risk are no longer abstract concerns. They become immediate and operational risks.

For executive leadership, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity:

A challenge, because AI amplifies risk at scale and speed

An opportunity, because it provides a clear, outcome-driven path to accelerate security maturity

Organizations that recognize and act on this dynamic will not only secure AI they will differentiate through it.

AI as a Security Stress Test

AI systems differ fundamentally from traditional enterprise technologies. They are data intensive, highly interconnected, machine driven, and externally dependent. These characteristics place unprecedented demands on foundational security capabilities.

As AI initiatives scale, leadership teams are forced to answer difficult questions with precision.

Do we have control and visibility over our data?

Are identity and access controls consistently enforced across all actors, both human and machine?

Do we maintain an accurate inventory of assets and integrations?

Can we detect abnormal or unauthorized activity effectively?

Do we understand the risk embedded within our AI supply chain?

For many organizations, the answers are incomplete. AI makes that gap visible and urgent.

Where AI Exposes Security Weaknesses

1. Data Governance: From Latent Risk to Immediate Exposure

AI’s dependence on data exposes systemic weaknesses in how organizations manage information. Inconsistent data classification, unclear ownership, shadow data proliferation, and weak retention controls all become amplified when AI systems ingest and process information at scale.

Impact

AI models ingest and process this data, increasing the likelihood of unintended exposure, regulatory violations, and loss of intellectual property.

Key Insight

You cannot securely operationalize AI without first establishing control over your data.

The impact is material. The likelihood of unintended exposure, regulatory violations, and loss of intellectual property increases significantly. Organizations cannot securely operationalize AI without first establishing control over their data.

2. Identity and Access Management: The Critical Control Plane

AI introduces a surge of non-human identities, including services, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and automated agents operating continuously. This shift exposes overprivileged access models, weak service account governance, and inconsistent enforcement of least privilege and Zero Trust principles.

Impact

At machine speed, identity weaknesses are no longer contained they become multipliers of risk.

Key Insight

Identity is no longer just a control it is the foundation of security in an AI-enabled enterprise.

3. Asset Visibility: The Hidden Attack Surface

AI systems interact across a broad and dynamic ecosystem that includes cloud platforms, software as a service (SaaS) applications, endpoints, APIs, microservices, and data pipelines. This interaction exposes incomplete asset inventories, unmanaged devices, unauthorized applications, and fragmented systems of record.

Impact

Security teams are unable to protect what they cannot see, while AI expands reliance on these unseen assets.

Key Insight

AI does not create the attack surface it exposes its true scale.

4. Detection and Monitoring: A Visibility Gap

AI introduces new operational behaviors that traditional monitoring often fails to capture. These include model interactions, prompt usage, high-volume API communication, and complex data movement across environments.

Many organizations lack telemetry from AI systems, integration of AI activity into security information and event management platforms, and detection use cases for AI abuse or misuse.

Impact

Threats go undetected in areas of highest sensitivity and activity.

Key Insight

Without visibility into AI behavior, organizations operate with blind spots in critical risk domains.

5. Third-Party and Supply Chain Risk: Expanding the Trust Boundary

Enterprise AI is heavily dependent on external providers, including foundation model vendors, cloud service providers, and SaaS platforms with embedded AI capabilities. This dependency introduces limited transparency into data handling and model training, increased reliance on vendor attestations, and complex, multilayered supply chain relationships

Impact

Risk extends beyond traditional vendor relationships into opaque and rapidly evolving ecosystems.

Key Insight

AI transforms third-party risk into ecosystem risk.

6. Governance and Policy: Lagging Behind Adoption

AI adoption frequently outpaces governance structures. Many organizations lack AI‑specific acceptable use policies, clearly defined ownership of AI risk, alignment across legal, compliance, and security teams, and formal model risk management practices.

At the same time, employees continue to adopt AI tools independently.

Impact

Uncontrolled usage introduces immediate data, compliance, and reputational risks.

Key Insight

AI exposes governance gaps not as future concerns but as current operational failures.

7. Exposure Management: Accelerated Risk Dynamics

AI increases both the scale and velocity of enterprise risk. Rapid expansion of APIs and integrations, shortened exploitation timelines, and increased complexity in prioritization expose weaknesses in vulnerability management and tooling integration.

Impact

Organizations struggle to identify and remediate the most critical risks in time.

Key Insight

AI requires a shift from reactive security to continuous exposure management.

8. Secure Development: Velocity Without Control

AI‑enabled development accelerates delivery cycles but introduces new risks. Generated code may lack sufficient validation, manual oversight is reduced, and API‑driven architectures expand rapidly.

Impact

Vulnerabilities are introduced faster than they can be identified and remediated.

Key Insight

Security must scale at the same pace as development — or risk becomes systemic.

9. Human Behavior: The Immediate Risk Vector

AI tools are widely accessible and rapidly adopted across the workforce. This leads to sensitive data being entered into public platforms, use of unauthorized tools, and limited awareness of exposure risks.

Impact

Human behavior becomes the most immediate and difficult-to-control risk factor.

Key Insight

The intersection of human behavior and AI capability is the fastest-growing risk surface.

AI as a Catalyst for Security Transformation

While AI exposes weaknesses, it also provides a unique opportunity. Organizations can use AI adoption as a catalyst to accelerate security maturity through focused, outcome‑driven transformation.

Those that respond effectively strengthen data governance, adopt identity‑centric security models, achieve comprehensive asset visibility, advance detection and response capabilities, improve ecosystem risk management, and formalize enterprise governance frameworks.

AI becomes not only a risk driver, but also a blueprint for modernization.

From Risk Exposure to Competitive Advantage

Leading organizations are redefining AI security as a business enabler. They embed AI within Zero Trust architectures, operationalize data‑centric security strategies, expand detection engineering, formalize AI governance frameworks, and integrate AI risk into enterprise risk management programs.

They understand a critical progression.

Security enables trust. Trust enables adoption. Adoption enables value.

Closing Perspective

AI does not break security programs. It reveals them.

For organizations that are unprepared, this exposure introduces risk at a scale and velocity that traditional controls cannot manage. For those that act decisively, AI becomes a catalyst for transformation, driving alignment, visibility, and accelerated maturity.

AI represents a defining moment for enterprise security leadership. The question is no longer whether AI will be adopted. It is whether organizations are prepared to secure it at scale.

Those that treat AI as a forcing function for security excellence will lead. Those that do not will find their weaknesses exposed and amplified.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.