Credibly Challenged Podcast - Interview With Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer At The Harris Poll

The Milken Institute-Harris Poll initiative has released findings on artificial intelligence's divergent effects across organizational hierarchies. This interview with Libby Rodney examines the contrasting experiences of leaders and workers as AI transforms workplaces, and discusses strategic approaches for implementing AI technology that creates value across all levels of society.

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Matt Bisanz interviews Libby Rodney, about the recent report on artificial intelligence from the Milken Institute-Harris Poll initiative. They explore how AI is affecting leaders and workers in different ways and what steps businesses might take to implement AI in a way that benefits all of society.

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