AI Regulatory Roundup - Recent Developments In Colorado, Connecticut, And California (Podcast)

What happens when states stop waiting for Congress and begin building their own AI rulebooks? In this episode, we unpack major AI regulatory developments emerging from Colorado, Connecticut, and California, where lawmakers and regulators are advancing dramatically different approaches to AI governance.

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What happens when states stop waiting for Congress and begin building their own AI rulebooks? In this episode, we unpack major AI regulatory developments emerging from Colorado, Connecticut, and California, where lawmakers and regulators are advancing dramatically different approaches to AI governance—from Colorado’s pause on enforcing its landmark AI Act while lawmakers debate a broader overhaul, to Connecticut’s sweeping omnibus bill addressing employment algorithms, companion chatbots, synthetic content labeling, and safe harbor programs, to California’s expanding focus on chatbot disclosures, child safety, and high-risk automated decision-making. As states continue racing to shape the future of AI oversight, one theme is becoming increasingly clear: companies deploying AI systems should expect growing obligations around transparency, documentation, human oversight, and consumer protections long before a unified federal framework arrives.

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