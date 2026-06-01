Trifecta NFTS / Metaverse / DAOS

A unique aspect of NFTs is that their authenticity can be verified on the block-chain, so the problem with counterfeit, forgeries, fraud, and fakes now becomes irrelevant. With automated smart contracts, the blockchain is now able to verify authenticity, eliminating cumbersome centralized third parties. All of this is done in a fully open, transparent, safe, secure, programmable, and scalable manner

Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and highly specialized legal advice for clients facing the most complicated legal and business challenges in Mexico. OLIVARES is continuously at the forefront of new practice areas concerning copyright, litigation, regulatory, anti-counterfeiting, plant varieties, domain names, digital rights, and internet-related matters, and the firm has been responsible for precedent-setting decisions in patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Our firm is committed to developing the strongest group of legal professionals to manage the level of complexity and interdisciplinary orientation that clients require. During the first decade of the 21st century, the team successfully led efforts to reshape IP laws and change regulatory authorizations procedures in Mexico, not only through thought leadership and lobbying efforts, but the firm has also won several landmark and precedent-setting cases at the Mexican Federal and Supreme Courts levels, including in constitutional matters.

Article Insights

OLIVARES are most popular: within Employment and HR, Antitrust/Competition Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

in South America

BASIC CONCEPTS

NFT DEFINED AND IMPLICATIONS

NFT stands for non-fungible token.

These are digital assets whose underlying value is tied to their digital uniqueness and scarcity.

If Bitcoin was one of the first financial applications of the blockchain introducing a novel form of sound money and advocating for a new stable financial system, NFTs are one of the first applications of the blockchain that allow you to introduce scarcity and uniqueness into digital tokens.

NFTs are non-fungible, meaning that they cannot be “swapped” for another since each NFT is distinctly unique. This is unlike a fungible token such as a dollar-bill that can easily be exchanged for another dollar-bill.

A unique aspect of NFTs is that their authenticity can be verified on the blockchain, so the problem with counterfeit, forgeries, fraud, and fakes now becomes irrelevant. With automated smart contracts, the blockchain is now able to verify authenticity, eliminating cumbersome centralized third parties. All of this is done in a fully open, transparent, safe, secure, programmable, and scalable manner.

With the attributes of digital scarcity, authenticity, tokenization, and utility, NFTs are going to have enormous implications for the world and the economy to come.

WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?

The metaverse is a network of three-dimensional worlds where individuals will be able to interact, connect, work, communicate, play, and socialize.

The metaverse is much akin to “cyberspace” that existed with Web 1 and 2.0.

This infrastructure will be powered by VR-AR-MR, wearables such as the Oculus, social media, and online gaming.

WHAT ARE DAOS?

DAOS stands for decentralized autonomous organizations. DAOS are blockchain-based governance structures that consist of membership, community, and governance.

DAOS represents a fundamental shift away from what we are familiar with in today’s traditional corporations. These new blockchain technologies offer opportunities for changing how businesses are governed and run when observed from the lens of organization, decision-making processes, corporate structure, hierarchy, and governance.

Similar to how Bitcoin, DeFi, and NFTs are bets on the future of money, finance, and digital property, DAOS are a bet on the future of organizations. All of these are examples of how blockchain technologies are decentralizing, automating, and shifting value away from the few back to the many.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

The future will consist of DAOS existing within various industries. Day-to-day activities and interactions will be represented as NFT tokens and recorded on the blockchain. Everything will be automated with AI-powered smart contracts. DeFi and crypto will be the new monetary and financial system. The metaverse will be the new infrastructure for all of this, where everything happens.

Introduction

Digital transformation has dramatically accelerated in the past few years, and the enthusiasm to engage in the disruption opportunity has created the need to further examine key trends and to better understand its overreaching impacts.

After having organized events, conducted expert discussions and consulting forums, on key technology transformation trends, we decided to put together this e-book, focused on critically important areas which will revolutionize society, business, finance and certainly will create significant legal impacts.

Trifecta is a noun. It can refer to any achievement that involves three successful outcomes. The name of this publication tries to give proper recognition to the importance of visualizing how these new industries interact, and how impactful they will be from a legal and business point of view.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.