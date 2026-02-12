Generative AI: Technological Innovation, Legal Risks, And Regulatory Challenges

Article Insights

Generative AI is transforming economic and social sectors, but it also poses significant legal challenges, including data protection, copyright, civil liability, and regulatory governance

Generative Artificial Intelligence has established itself as one of the most significant technological innovations of the 21st century, driving structural changes in the way individuals, companies, and public authorities produce knowledge, make decisions, and interact with information. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence systems, which are focused on data analysis, classification, or prediction, Generative AI is distinguished by its ability to create original content, such as texts, images, videos, programming code, and complex responses in natural language. This characteristic exponentially expands its potential applications, while simultaneously intensifying the legal, ethical, and regulatory challenges associated with its use.

From a technical standpoint, Generative AI is based on advanced machine learning models, especially deep neural networks trained on large volumes of data. Large-scale language models, for example, learn statistical patterns of human language and are capable of producing coherent and contextually appropriate texts, simulating human communication. Despite this sophisticated performance, such systems do not possess consciousness, intent, or genuine semantic understanding, operating exclusively on the basis of mathematical probabilities. This structural limitation reinforces the need for caution regarding unrestricted reliance on generated outputs and the automatic delegation of relevant decisions to these systems.

The applications of Generative AI are broad and span multiple economic and social sectors. In the corporate environment, it stands out for the automation of intellectual tasks, process optimization, support for innovation, and the personalization of products and services. In the legal sector, the technology has been used for case law research, document analysis, contract review, and the drafting of preliminary legal documents. In education and healthcare, its use as a support tool for learning and diagnosis has expanded access to information and improved service efficiency. However, the greater the impact of these systems on individual rights and collective interests, the more rigorous the analysis of their risks and legal implications must be.

Among the main legal challenges of Generative AI is the protection of personal data. The training and operation of these systems frequently involve the processing of large volumes of data, which may include personal data and, in certain cases, sensitive data. This context raises significant questions regarding the legal basis for processing, compliance with the principles of purpose limitation, necessity, and transparency, as well as the rights of data subjects, as provided for under the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD). In addition, the reuse of data for training purposes may generate risks of use incompatible with the original purpose, requiring impact assessments and robust governance mechanisms.

Another sensitive issue concerns copyright and intellectual property rights. Generative AI is capable of producing content that resembles protected works, raising debates about infringement of third-party rights, authorship, and ownership of machine-generated creations. The lack of regulatory consensus on the legal nature of these outputs creates uncertainty for developers, users, and rights holders, demanding careful interpretation in light of existing legislation and the principles governing the protection of human creativity.

The opacity of generative models also represents a significant challenge. Many of these systems operate with opaque algorithmic structures, making it difficult to clearly explain how a particular outcome was reached. This lack of transparency may undermine accountability, auditability, and the identification of discriminatory biases, especially when Generative AI is used in sensitive contexts such as recruitment processes, credit granting, public policies, or automated decisions with relevant legal effects.

In this scenario, civil liability for the use of Generative AI emerges as a central issue. Determining who should be held responsible for damages caused by content or decisions generated by AI systems—whether developers, suppliers, operators, or users—remains the subject of intense debate. International regulatory trends point toward liability models based on risk, the adoption of preventive measures, and the demonstration of due diligence, reinforcing the importance of internal policies, appropriate contracts, and continuous assessment of the systems in use.

On the regulatory front, there is a global movement toward balancing innovation with the protection of fundamental rights. The European Union has advanced with the Artificial Intelligence Regulation (EU AI Act), which adopts a risk-based approach and imposes obligations proportional to the potential impact of AI systems. In Brazil, Bill No. 2,338/2023 proposes a legal framework for artificial intelligence, incorporating principles such as human-centricity, non-discrimination, transparency, and accountability, as well as providing for governance and oversight mechanisms.

In light of this context, it becomes clear that the responsible adoption of Generative AI requires more than advanced technological solutions. The implementation of solid governance structures is essential, including risk assessments, ethical use policies, professional training, contractual review, and continuous monitoring of systems. Legal compliance and ethical AI use should not be viewed as obstacles to innovation, but rather as essential elements for building trust, sustainability, and legitimacy in technological development.

Thus, Generative Artificial Intelligence represents a powerful tool for social and economic transformation, whose full potential can only be realized if accompanied by a mature legal and regulatory approach. The contemporary challenge lies in ensuring that technological innovation progresses hand in hand with the protection of fundamental rights, legal certainty, and social responsibility, ensuring that Generative AI serves as an instrument of progress.

