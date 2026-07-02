Member Story: Caution SEZC

Building Caution from Cayman’s Special Economic Zone

Interviewee: Anton Livaja, Co-Founder & CEO, Caution SEZC

Caution SEZC is building infrastructure for a future where organisations can do more than promise their critical systems are secure, they can demonstrate it.

Co-founded by Anton Livaja and Lance Vick, Caution is a confidential compute platform that allows organisations to verify that sensitive workloads are running exactly as intended. The platform cryptographically links the code running inside an enclave back to the reviewed source code, build, and configuration that produced it.

Operating from within Cayman Enterprise City’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the company is developing technology at the intersection of AI, security, and regulatory compliance.

Building Verifiable Infrastructure for High-Stakes Environments

Caution focuses on confidential computing, a field that enables sensitive data to be processed securely within protected environments known as enclaves.

While the concept has existed for some time, adoption has been limited by two key challenges. Existing solutions often provide incomplete guarantees around what is actually deployed, and they typically require significant engineering effort to implement.

Caution addresses both challenges.

“We’re the first platform where organisations can deploy to secure enclaves in minutes and independently verify what’s been deployed, down to the kernel, not just the application layer.” Anton Livaja, Co-Founder & CEO of Caution SEZC

Caution is a general-purpose platform applicable to any industry where organisations run sensitive workloads. Its current focus spans AI, fintech, crypto, web3, and healthcare, sectors where proving system integrity to clients, regulators, and auditors is becoming increasingly important.

With regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act coming into force, the ability to prove how systems operate is becoming a requirement rather than a differentiator.

From Security Consultancy to Product Platform

The idea for Caution emerged from real-world experience.

Before launching the company, Anton and Lance were building and securing infrastructure through Distrust, the R&D and security consulting firm they co-founded. Through their work with high-stakes organisations in crypto and fintech, a consistent pattern emerged.

“Through our work in security, we kept running into the same problem. Confidential computing existed, but no solution could fully prove what was actually deployed, and all of them were difficult to work with. We decided to build the platform we wished existed.” Anton Livaja, Co-Founder & CEO of Caution SEZC

Rather than continuing to work around these limitations, the team decided to build a platform from the ground up that prioritised transparency, flexibility, and ease of deployment.

Development of the Caution platform began in 2025, with the company operating from within the Special Economic Zone.

Why Cayman and the Special Economic Zone, Cayman Tech City

Anton first heard about Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) through a past colleague, which led him to explore the ecosystem before establishing Caution.

That introduction, combined with Cayman’s geographic positioning, business environment, and entrepreneurial community, played a meaningful role in the decision to launch the company from within the SEZ.

“What I’d heard about the CEC community and the advantages of being based here made it an easy decision. The proximity to the US, the time zone alignment, and the network on island all played a role in establishing a zone company.” Anton Livaja, Co-Founder & CEO of Caution SEZC

Several practical considerations also factored into the decision, including geographic positioning relative to North America, a straightforward process for establishing and operating a business, and a regulatory environment suited to growth-stage companies.

The Value of Building Within an Ecosystem

Beyond the structural advantages, being physically present in Cayman has had a tangible impact on the company’s development.

The local business community has provided access to a network of founders, operators, and investors, leading to new partnerships and opportunities. Exposure to other companies operating within the SEZ has also helped shape how Caution approaches collaboration and product development.

“Being on island and based within CEC has been great for the business. There’s a very active community of entrepreneurs, and that’s led to meaningful connections, partnerships, and even investment.” Anton Livaja, Co-Founder & CEO of Caution SEZC

For a company building globally, this combination of local connectivity and international reach has proven invaluable.

Looking Ahead: Verifiable Compute in an AI-Driven World

Caution is entering an exciting new phase as it brings its platform to market.

The company's immediate focus is on generating its first revenue while continuing to expand the platform's technical capabilities, including support for multiple hardware environments and GPU-based workloads for AI inference.

In June 2026, Caution was accepted into Y Combinator's Summer 2026 batch. Widely regarded as one of the world's most selective startup accelerators, Y Combinator has backed companies including Airbnb, Stripe, and Coinbase. For a company that built its early foundation within CEC, the acceptance represents a significant milestone and strong external validation of Caution's platform and trajectory.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, the team aims to establish Caution as a leading platform for verifiable compute across AI and digital asset markets.

At the same time, broader industry trends continue to reinforce the importance of this work. As AI adoption accelerates, organisations are increasingly expected to demonstrate how their systems operate in practice, making verifiable security and infrastructure more important than ever.