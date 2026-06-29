Fastest 5 Minutes: AI, Post-Quantum Cryptography, And FAR Overhaul (Podcast)

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This week’s episode covers a GSA proposed rule on AI and large language models, an Executive Order on post-quantum cryptography, a recent GAO decision about protest filing deadlines, and the latest in the FAR overhaul, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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with Finance and Tax Executives
This week’s episode covers a GSA proposed rule on AI and large language models, an Executive Order on post-quantum cryptography, a recent GAO decision about protest filing deadlines, and the latest in the FAR overhaul, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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