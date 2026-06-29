How Generative AI Is Changing The Game For Deal Lawyers (Law.com)

Goodwin’s Mike Kendall and Matthew Fitzgerald examine how generative artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping corporate transactional practice by streamlining tasks such as due diligence, document drafting, precedent searches, checklist management, and deadline tracking. They explain that, while AI tools require careful human oversight and are not a substitute for legal judgment, they can significantly enhance lawyer productivity, reduce costs, and allow attorneys to focus more on strategic analysis and risk assessment. The article also highlights the growing use of AI by clients and the accelerating impact of these technologies on associate training and development. Looking forward, the article suggests that lawyers who develop expertise in generative AI today will be best positioned to leverage emerging agentic AI systems, making AI fluency an increasingly important competitive advantage in the evolving legal marketplace.

Read the full analysis: “How AI is Changing the Game for Deal Lawyers” (Legaltech News)