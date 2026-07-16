With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how corporate legal departments and outside counsel work together, prompting a critical reexamination of evaluation criteria, collaboration models, and service delivery expectations. Industry leaders will explore how AI integration is driving new standards for transparency, governance, and trust in legal partnerships.
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Artificial intelligence is transforming the legal profession, creating new opportunities and challenges for both corporate legal departments and outside counsel. As AI tools become more integrated into legal workflows, organizations are reassessing how legal services are delivered, measured, and managed.
On July 23, Seyfarth Partner Lauren Leipold will join industry leaders for WIPR Insights’ webinar, In-House and Outside Counsel Relationships in the AI Era: Rethinking Evaluation and Collaboration. The discussion will examine how AI is changing expectations around legal speed, cost, and quality; what in-house legal teams now prioritize when selecting and evaluating outside counsel; and how organizations can balance innovation with accountability.
The panel will also explore the importance of transparency, disclosure, and governance in AI-assisted legal work, as well as practical approaches to strengthening trust and collaboration between legal service providers and their clients.
Lauren will be joined by Ann Palma (Saint-Gobain), Maya Kanter Varfman (AmDocs), and Chris Parsonson (Solve Intelligence).
We invite you to register and join this timely discussion on the evolving future of legal partnerships in the AI era.
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