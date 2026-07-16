Artificial intelligence is transforming the legal profession, creating new opportunities and challenges for both corporate legal departments and outside counsel. As AI tools become more integrated into legal workflows, organizations are reassessing how legal services are delivered, measured, and managed.

On July 23, Seyfarth Partner Lauren Leipold will join industry leaders for WIPR Insights’ webinar, In-House and Outside Counsel Relationships in the AI Era: Rethinking Evaluation and Collaboration. The discussion will examine how AI is changing expectations around legal speed, cost, and quality; what in-house legal teams now prioritize when selecting and evaluating outside counsel; and how organizations can balance innovation with accountability.

The panel will also explore the importance of transparency, disclosure, and governance in AI-assisted legal work, as well as practical approaches to strengthening trust and collaboration between legal service providers and their clients.

Lauren will be joined by Ann Palma (Saint-Gobain), Maya Kanter Varfman (AmDocs), and Chris Parsonson (Solve Intelligence).

We invite you to register and join this timely discussion on the evolving future of legal partnerships in the AI era.