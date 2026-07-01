Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Litigating In The AI Age

AI is already shaping the litigation process. And while it can benefit that process, it also introduces new risks.

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AI is already shaping the litigation process. And while it can benefit that process, it also introduces new risks.

In the latest Mintz On Air: Practical Policies episode, host Jen Rubin and Member Mathilda McGee‑Tubb explain where AI helps and where it creates exposure, and how litigators should approach both.

They cover:

How AI is reshaping and opening up court access, and the impact on the litigation process

Where AI can benefit lawyers and litigants, and some of its complications

How AI is influencing strategy, evidence, and case narratives and helping the storytelling process

Why AI is a starting point — not an ending point — in the litigation process, and why human judgment remains critical

For in-house counsel, business leaders, and litigation professionals, this episode explains how AI helps streamline the litigation process, how it helps derisk litigation, and how to do so without sacrificing credibility or good human judgment.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE

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