Cayman Enterprise City Invests Over 1 Million In Workforce Development

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) Invests Over 1 Million in Workforce Development Initiatives and Empowering Caymanians

Enterprise Cayman report highlights significant impact made towards supporting the next generation of Caymanian innovators and entrepreneurs.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (9 September 2024) – Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), since opening their doors in 2012, has invested USD $1.08 million towards workforce development initiatives and programming for entrepreneurs through the nonprofit organisation, Enterprise Cayman.

"Empowering Caymanians with the knowledge, skills, and a clear pathway to pursue careers within the knowledge and technology sectors is a very achievable goal," reports Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City and Chairman of Enterprise Cayman. "We firmly believe that the knowledge, innovation, science, media, and technology sectors represent the next frontier where Cayman and Caymanians can thrive and lead. Investing in our people will take us to the next level."

The report, written by Caribbean Economist and Advisor Marla Dukharan has been released to the public and highlights the significant impact that has been made, including:

In 2023, roughly $40K was spent on career development initiatives and close to $60K on programming for entrepreneurs.

Enterprise Cayman held 96 events in 2023 and was a first mover in private sector-facilitated education and training in the Caribbean, making it a leading force to boost youth participation in the economy.

130 internship placements have been made since inception.

Over 1,000 volunteer opportunities have been created since 2012.

In the past three years, 41 new Cayman-board business ventures participated in Enterprise Cayman programming for entrepreneurs.

"Enterprise Cayman has worked diligently to support key social priorities such as training, career development, and empowering the community in the area of innovation and technology," reports Dukharan. "Enterprise Cayman's unwavering commitment to upskilling in these areas is empowering Caymanian youth and entrepreneurs to make tangible progress."

Three key strategic focus areas have been identified including, community, entrepreneurship, and career development. "Cayman Enterprise City and Enterprise Cayman are serving the community and supporting the next generation of Caymanian innovators and entrepreneurs by promoting employability in affiliation with the goals of the Cayman Islands Government," said Kaitlyn Elphinstone, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "We believe that setting the highest baseline standards ensures the best outcomes. World-class is the level we aim for when it comes to empowering and equipping Caymanians to grasp future opportunities."

The report includes details on how Cayman Enterprise City and Enterprise Cayman are achieving deliverables agreed on with the Cayman Islands Government, professional recommendations for future outcomes, and details on plans ahead including an upscale in investment which is expected to reach USD $300K in 2023.

"We're excited for what the future holds and look forward to making an even greater socio-economic impact that will serve the needs of our community by diversifying our economy, creating a platform for innovation, and providing meaningful opportunities for Caymanians and future generations to come," added Kirkconnell.

