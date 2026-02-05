Wills And Estates 101: Keeping Your Legal Terms Straight - Part 2

Aleida Prinzen’s articles from O'Sullivan Estate Lawyers LLP are most popular:
Back in 2023, my colleague, Marly Peikes, wrote a blog
demystifying some common legal terms used in Ontario estate and
trust planning. While an entire textbook could be filled with
estate-related legal jargon, for now, we want to provide our
readers with greater clarity on even more commonly used terms in
the estate and trust realm, with the goal of making this legal
landscape a little less intimidating.
- Fiduciary Duty – The legal obligation of
an estate trustee to act in the best interests of the
beneficiaries. These duties include: exercising ordinary care and
prudence in handling the estate's assets; following the
directions contained in the will; treating all beneficiaries
impartially and with an even hand unless otherwise directed by the
will; not delegating their authority to others; not acting in a
real or perceived conflict of interest; keeping proper records and
accounts; and not unreasonably delaying the estate's
administration.
- Holograph Will – A will written entirely
in the testator's own handwriting and signed by them at the end
of the document. In Ontario, holograph wills do not require
witnesses in order to be validly executed. Typewritten wills do not
qualify as holographic.
- Hotchpot – A clause in a will or trust
used to account for gifts or loans made to a beneficiary during a
testator's lifetime, often used to equalize inheritance among
children. When a hotchpot clause is used, a beneficiary's
entitlement to an estate is reduced by the amount that the
beneficiary received via a gift or advance prior to the
testator's death.
- Intestate/Intestacy – Occurs when a
person dies without a valid will. In Ontario, on an intestacy,
assets are distributed according to Part II
of the Succession Law Reform Act to the
deceased person's next of kin in the prescribed order.
- Issue – A person's direct lineal
descendants of all generations. It includes children,
grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so on. In Ontario,
"issue" does not includestepchildren whohave not been
legally adopted.
- Bequests, Legacies and Devises – All of
these terms refer broadly to a gift left to a beneficiary, such as
individuals, organizations or charities, under a will, with each
having slight nuances. A "bequest" is a gift of personal
property, such as jewelry, vehicles, or household items. A
"legacy" more specifically refers to a gift of money. A
"devise" is a gift of real property. The former two are
often used interchangeably to refer generally to a gift of cash or
personal property, while "devise" is used less
frequently.
- Mutatis mutandis – A Latin term
commonly translated to "with the appropriate
substitutions". It is used to apply existing rules or clauses
in a will or trust to a new situation, allowing for minor
adjustments in detail without needing to rewrite the entire
provision.
- Per stirpes –A Latin term
meaning "by branch" or "by roots", which
provides for the distribution of an inheritance based on a family
branch, rather than by individual persons. It is used to ensure
that if a beneficiary dies before a testator, their share of the
inheritance is passed down to their descendants in equal shares.
For example, A leaves the residue of his estate equally to his
issue in equal sharesper stirpes. A has three children,
two who survive him, and one, B, who predeceases him. If B dies
before A, then on A's death, B's 1/3 share of A's
estate is split equally among B's children."
- Residue – The assets remaining in a
deceased's estate after all debts and liabilities have been
paid (including funeral expenses, taxes, administration costs, and
specific bequests). The residue is addressed in a will by the
residuary clause, which specifies who is to receive the remaining
assets.
- Vesting – The moment a beneficiary's
interest in an asset becomes absolute and legally enforceable. The
law presumes that a testator intends for interests to vest at his
or her death, or at the earliest moment thereafter.
