Spoliation After SS&C Technologies: The Supreme Court Of Canada Reshapes The Law Of Destroyed Evidence

Evidence is the foundation of every civil lawsuit. When relevant evidence disappears, courts face a fundamental challenge: how can they fairly determine the truth when one party has destroyed the information necessary to do so?

In a previous article discussing what happens when a party destroys evidence, we reported on the state of spoliation law in Canada and identified the Supreme Court of Canada’s then-pending decision in SS&C Technologies Canada Corp. v. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation as a pivotal opportunity for clarification. That decision has now arrived.

On July 31, 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada (the “Court”) released its reasons in SS&C Technologies Canada Corp. v. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, 2026 SCC 29, its first spoliation decision in over a century, since St. Louis v The Queen, 1896 CanLII 65 (SCC).

This decision provides authoritative guidance the legal community has long awaited. In unanimous reasons, the Court articulated a clear four-part test for establishing spoliation, confirmed that adverse inferences are mandatory once spoliation is proven, expanded the menu of available remedies, and set out guiding principles for crafting proportionate relief. At the same time, the Court expressly declined to resolve two significant questions; whether negligent destruction can constitute spoliation and whether spoliation should be recognized as an independent tort, leaving those issues for another day.

The established principles of spoliation

As we described in our earlier article, spoliation has long been understood as the intentional destruction of relevant evidence in ongoing or contemplated litigation (McDougall v Black & Decker Canada Inc, 2008 ABCA 353). When intentional destruction is proven, a rebuttable presumption arises that the evidence would have been unfavourable to the party who destroyed it. The burden then shifts to the alleged spoliator to show that, while the destruction was intentional, it was not intended to influence the litigation (St. Louis v The Queen).

Despite this general framework, significant uncertainty persisted. Courts disagreed on whether adverse inferences were mandatory or permissive once spoliation was established. The scope of available remedies remained unclear. Further, lower courts had queried, without resolving, whether negligence or recklessness could trigger the doctrine, and whether spoliation could ground an independent cause of action.

The Supreme Court’s decision in SS&C has now resolved several of these questions.

The facts

The dispute arose from a data licensing agreement under which the Appellant supplied proprietary securities pricing information to the Respondent. The agreement prohibited redistribution of that data to affiliates or other entities.

The Appellant later discovered that the Respondent had allegedly shared the data throughout its corporate group for years and demanded preservation of records showing how the data was used and redistributed. Despite the preservation demand and impending litigation, the Respondent failed to preserve and produce key usage information.

The trial judge found that the Respondent breached the agreement but declined to expressly find spoliation or rule on whether spoliation is an independent tort. He drew two adverse inferences based on the Respondent’s failure to preserve records: (1) unaccounted-for data was used by unauthorized entities other than CIBC Mellon; and (2) that use was not de minimis. He then applied a “rateable approach” to damages, awarding SS&C US$5,696,850.

The Ontario Court of Appeal made an express finding of spoliation against the Respondent, holding its conduct “smack[ed] of contempt for the justice system.” The Court of Appeal increased the number of unauthorized entities that used the data from 44 to 65 but upheld the trial judge’s damages figure.

The Appellant argued this outcome created a windfall for the Respondent of as much as US$145,000,000 relative to its claimed damages, effectively signaling that spoliation could be a strategically advantageous litigation tactic.

The Supreme Court’s decision

The Court unanimously allowed the Appellant’s appeal. The Court did not disturb the Court of Appeal’s finding that the Respondent committed spoliation, rather, the Court found errors of law and palpable and overriding errors in the trial judge’s assessment of damages and remitted the matter to the Superior Court solely for reassessment of the quantification of damages.

The Court’s key holdings include:

A clear four-part test for spoliation

The Court articulated a definitive four-part test that a party must establish, on a balance of probabilities, to prove spoliation:

evidence is intentionally destroyed, altered, concealed, or mutilated; at the time of destruction, litigation is ongoing or reasonably anticipated; the evidence is relevant; and it is reasonable to infer that the destruction is aimed at affecting the litigation process.

Mandatory adverse inferences

Perhaps the decision’s most consequential holding is that once spoliation is proven and the presumption remains unrebutted, courts must draw adverse inferences against the spoliator.

Critically, however, the Court distinguished between the obligation to draw an adverse inference (which is mandatory) and the content or scope of that inference (which remains discretionary and context-specific). The trial judge retains discretion to determine how and to what extent the destroyed evidence would have been unfavourable, but does not have discretion over whether to draw an inference at all.

Rejection of a “maximum penalty” approach

The Court expressly rejected the Appellant’s argument that courts should impose the highest possible adverse inference as a mandatory response to spoliation. Remedies must be proportionate to the prejudice suffered and the culpability involved. The Court noted that this proportionate approach is consistent with Canadian jurisprudence on abuse of process, provincial rules of civil procedure, and the approach taken in other common law jurisdictions including England, Australia, and in the United States.

A broader remedial toolbox

The Court also confirmed that adverse inferences are not the sole remedy for spoliation. Depending on the circumstances, courts may draw upon a broad, non-exhaustive menu of remedial tools, including:

adverse credibility findings;

procedural sanctions;

contempt findings;

costs awards, including substantial indemnity costs;

exclusion of evidence, including that of experts;

punitive damages;

preservation orders;

interlocutory injunctions; and

even striking pleadings in appropriate cases.

The Court also identified non-exhaustive factors relevant to crafting a remedy: the spoliator’s level of culpability; the intention or reason behind the destruction; the prejudice to the non-spoliating party; and the impact of the destruction on the court’s ability to fairly dispose of the issues.

Errors in the trial judge’s approach

Applying these principles to the facts, the Court found the trial judge’s two adverse inferences were “weak and incomplete.” The inferences merely restated what the Respondent itself had conceded or what the evidence already showed, namely, that unauthorized entities used the Appellant’s data and that such use was not de minimis.

The Court suggested that absent contrary justification from the Respondent, a trial judge could permissibly infer that the missing evidence was “as damaging to [the Respondent’s] case as reasonably possible.” For example, that each of the 65 unauthorized entities used all data it could access. However, less adverse findings are also permissible if explained.

The Court further held that the trial judge’s “rateable approach” to damages was “untethered from the evidence.” It failed to account for the number of unauthorized entities or the frequency of data sharing, relied on an unsupported “centralized pricing” theory, and remained static even after the Court of Appeal increased the number of unauthorized entities from 44 to 65, without any corresponding increase in damages. The Court reiterated that while damages need not be calculated with mathematical precision, they must be tethered to the evidence and connected to the breaches found.

Questions expressly left open

Despite the breadth of the Court’s guidance, two significant questions were expressly reserved for another day:

Negligent spoliation: Whether the negligent (as opposed to intentional) destruction of evidence can qualify as spoliation remains unresolved. The fourth element of the Court’s test, requiring that the destruction was intended to affect the litigation, implies an intentionality requirement, but the Court expressly declined to close the door on whether lesser states of mind may suffice in appropriate cases.

Whether the negligent (as opposed to intentional) destruction of evidence can qualify as spoliation remains unresolved. The fourth element of the Court’s test, requiring that the destruction was intended to affect the litigation, implies an intentionality requirement, but the Court expressly declined to close the door on whether lesser states of mind may suffice in appropriate cases. Spoliation as an independent tort: Whether spoliation should be recognized as an independent cause of action, permitting a party to sue for damages caused by the act of destruction itself, separate from any underlying claim, was also left open. The Court treated spoliation as an evidentiary doctrine but did not foreclose future development.

A further question that will require development in lower courts is how trial judges will operationalize the Supreme Court’s instruction to draw “concrete findings of fact” when crafting adverse inferences in cases where, by definition, the relevant evidence has been destroyed and the record is incomplete.

Implications for litigants

The Supreme Court’s decision carries immediate practical significance for litigation counsel and their clients:

Preservation obligations are paramount. The decision reinforces that parties must issue and comply with preservation demands once litigation is reasonably contemplated. The four-part test makes clear that deliberate destruction in the face of a preservation demand will almost certainly satisfy all elements. Organizations should review and, where necessary, strengthen their document retention and litigation hold protocols.

Electronic records carry heightened risk. BNY’s automatic data purging systems (with 30-day and two-week retention cycles) continued to operate after the preservation demand was issued. The decision underscores that automated deletion protocols do not excuse destruction where a litigation hold should have been implemented. Parties must take active steps to suspend routine data destruction once litigation is in prospect.

Adverse inferences must be concrete and gap-filling. The Court’s criticism of the trial judge’s “weak and incomplete” inferences sends a clear message: trial judges (and the counsel advocating before them) must articulate adverse inferences as specific factual findings that actually fill the evidentiary gap created by the spoliation. Vague or partial inferences that merely restate the spoliator’s own concessions are insufficient.

Parties seeking spoliation findings must marshal evidence on impact. To obtain meaningful relief, the non-spoliating party should lead evidence on the scope and impact of the destroyed evidence so that the court can craft an appropriately robust remedy. Simply proving destruction occurred is not enough. The court needs a basis on which to determine the content of the adverse inference.

Damages methodology must be tethered to the evidence. The Court’s rejection of the trial judge’s “untethered” rateable approach is a cautionary tale for both plaintiffs and defendants. Arbitrary or unsupported damages methodologies will not survive appellate scrutiny, even where evidentiary gaps result from the opposing party’s misconduct. Courts should not shy away from large awards where the evidence justifies them, but they cannot craft awards disconnected from the record.

Looking forward

The Supreme Court’s decision represents a landmark development in Canadian civil procedure and evidence law. By establishing a structured test for spoliation, mandating adverse inferences where spoliation is proven, and confirming broad remedial powers for courts, SS&C Technologies significantly strengthens the protection of the truth-seeking function of litigation.

The message from the Court is unmistakable: parties who destroy relevant evidence should not benefit from the uncertainty they create.

For litigants and counsel alike, document preservation now occupies an even more central role in effective litigation strategy and risk management.