The New Tort Of Intimate Partner Violence: A Landmark Decision Of The Supreme Court Of Canada Provides A Crucial Expansion Of Civil Liability

On May 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia[1], an important evolution of the civil justice system to recognize and respond to intimate partner violence.

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On May 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia1, an important evolution of the civil justice system to recognize and respond to intimate partner violence.

From the outset, the Court clearly states:

“[I]ntimate partner violence is a pernicious social ill deserving of the full attention of the law.”2

That framing carries through the nearly 250-paragraph majority judgment written by Justice Kasirer (with Chief Justice Wagner, and Justices Martin, O’Bonsawin, and Moreau concurring). It signals a long-awaited acknowledgment of the lived reality of survivors, who are disproportionately women, and whose experiences have too often been minimized, fragmented, or misunderstood within the existing civil framework.

Throughout the decision, we see the Court finally recognizing that intimate partner violence is typically characterized by a pattern of coercion, control, and systemic harm that demands a specific legal remedy.

A New Cause of Action, and a New Way Forward

In Ahluwalia, the Supreme Court establishes, for the first time, a standalone tort of intimate partner violence.

The Court addresses the struggle survivors have faced in trying to fit their experiences into the pre‑existing torts of assault, battery, or intentional infliction of emotional distress, which fail to capture the insidious and cumulative nature of abuse within intimate relationships.

The new tort is defined to encompass “all abusive conduct by which one intimate partner coerces and controls the other, thus depriving them of their autonomy.”3 This definition captures not only physical harm, but the broader spectrum of abuse, including:

physical and psychological violence;

humiliation and emotional degradation;

isolation and surveillance;

financial and economic control;

sexual coercion; and

intimidation and threats.

What is perhaps most critical is the Court’s commentary that these actions are not to be assessed in isolation. Instead, the harm lies in the pattern itself.

At the Core: Coercive Control

Justice Kasirer returns repeatedly to a central truth: intimate partner violence is often fundamentally about coercive control. It is not simply a collection of harmful acts, but a sustained pattern of abusive conduct that breaks down autonomy, erodes dignity, and conditions compliance over time.

The Court rejects outdated assumptions about how “real” survivors behave, recognizes that harm may unfold slowly over years, and acknowledges that survival often forces adaptation, silence, and endurance.

This reflects a deeper and more accurate understanding of abuse in the context of an intimate relationship. It acknowledges that violence is often subtle, cumulative, and profoundly disempowering, even where it leaves no visible injury.

The Test for Intimate Partner Violence

Importantly, the Court provides a clear and workable framework for liability.

A claimant must establish that:

the abusive conduct arose in an intimate partnership or its aftermath; the defendant intentionally engaged in that conduct; and the conduct, on an objective measure, constitutes coercive control.4

The Court clarifies several critical points. First, intent relates to the conduct itself, not to a subjective intention to control. Second, the assessment of the conduct is an objective one. The question is whether a reasonable person, fully informed of the context, would view the conduct as an assertion of control that deprives the claimant of autonomy, dignity, or equality.

Finally, harm is inherent in the wrongful conduct. Once coercive control is established, the law recognizes the loss of autonomy itself as the injury. This means that there is no requirement of separate proof of any harm. This is a meaningful distinction from the pre-existing torts which require evidence of harm that can be directly linked to the tortious conduct.

The Court is explicit that this is not simply repackaging existing causes of action. Rather this new tort addresses a qualitatively distinct wrong. It recognizes that coercive control within an intimate relationship is not just harmful conduct, but conduct that fundamentally renders the relationship unequal and interferes with a person’s agency and erodes their sense of self.

As the Court explains, liability arises because this conduct is inherently incompatible with an intimate partnership and interferes with and undermines a survivor’s dignity, autonomy and equality. Under conditions of coercive control, survivors are deprived of the freedom to make choices about their own life, wellbeing, and happiness, including their careers and their relationships with friends and family.

Why This Matters for Lawyers and Survivors

Ahluwalia creates a new framework for how claims arising from intimate partner violence can be advanced and how they are understood:

survivors are no longer required to dissect and categorize their experiences into discrete, isolated “events”;

the pattern itself becomes an actionable wrong; and

courts can wholistically assess the conduct of abusers and recognize the cumulative harm of their actions on survivors.

For many survivors, particularly those whose experiences do not involve physical or sexual abuse, this recognition of a pattern of repetitive and cumulative forms of control is crucial. For the first time, the law meaningfully aligns with the reality of what they have lived through during the course of the relationship and often continuing after separation.

For survivors, it represents something powerful:

recognition of the full scope and severity of their experience;

validation in the language of the law; and

a clearer and more accessible path to seeking justice and accountability.

For those of us who represent survivors of intimate partner violence, this new tort provides a legal framework to seek appropriate and fair compensation for our clients for the previously unrecognized deprivation and erosion of their personal autonomy, an equal place in their partnership, and their dignity.

Up Next

This post is a brief overview of a thorough and complex decision. In Part Two, we will consider Ahluwalia’s broader implications for survivors, family lawyers, and civil litigators, including:

how this new tort ought to be pleaded and proven in practice;

the interaction/distinction between the new tort and pre-existing causes of action; and

how this decision ought to be used to support enhanced damages awards.

Footnotes

1 For more information regarding the facts of this case and the lower courts’ decisions, see Family And Intimate Partner Violence – ONCA Renders Landmark Decision In Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia | Lerners Sexual Abuse Lawyers

2 Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia, 2026 SCC 16 at para. 3.

3 Para. 120.

4 Para. 184.

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