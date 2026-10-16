Can An Employer, School, Or Organization Be Liable For Sexual Assault Cases ?

Experiencing sexual assault can have lasting emotional, physical, and financial impacts. If the assault occurred in an organization such as a workplace, school, sports association, or religious institution, you may be wondering whether the organization, not just the individual responsible, can be held legally accountable.

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Experiencing sexual assault can have lasting emotional, physical, and financial impacts. If the assault occurred in an organization such as a workplace, school, sports association, or religious institution, you may be wondering whether the organization, not just the individual responsible, can be held legally accountable.

In British Columbia, the answer may be yes. In some situations, survivors can bring a civil sexual assault claim against such an organization that failed to take reasonable steps to protect them or respond appropriately to known risks. Understanding your legal rights can help you decide what, if any, next steps are right for you.

Can an organization be held responsible for sexual assault?

Yes, in some circumstances.

An organization may be legally liable if it:

Ignored complaints or warning signs.

Failed to properly supervise employees or volunteers.

Negligently hired or retained someone who posed a risk.

Failed to provide a reasonably safe environment.

Every case is unique, and whether an organization is responsible depends on the specific facts. Liability may extend beyond the person who committed the assault if an organization’s negligence contributed to the harm.

Can I sue if the assault happened at work or school?

Potentially, yes.

Employers, schools, universities, sports organizations, and other institutions often have legal responsibilities to protect the people in their care. If they failed to act reasonably or ignored known risks, they may be held accountable through a civil lawsuit.

Importantly, you may still have a civil claim even if no criminal charges were laid or no conviction was obtained.

What can a civil claim provide?

A civil lawsuit is different from a criminal case. Rather than determining criminal guilt, it focuses on whether someone or an organization is legally responsible for the harm you experienced, and whether you are entitled to damages.

Depending on your circumstances, compensation may be available for:

Pain and suffering, including psychological injuries.

Lost income.

Counselling, as well as past and future treatment costs.

Other financial losses related to the assault.

What should I do if I think an organization is responsible?

If you believe an organization failed to protect you, consider:

Keeping any documents, messages, or records related to what happened. Seeking medical or emotional support if you need it. Speaking with an experienced lawyer to understand your legal options.

There is no “right” timeline for seeking legal advice. Many survivors come forward months or years later, and a lawyer can explain how the law applies to your circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I sue an organization even if the person who assaulted me was charged criminally?

Yes. Civil claims are separate from criminal proceedings.

Can I sue if there was no criminal conviction?

Yes. Civil cases use a different legal standard than criminal cases.

How do I know if an organization may be responsible?

A lawyer can review the facts of your situation and advise whether the organization may have breached its legal duties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.